Death is an experience that concerns all families, without any exception. It is a part of life and yet, when it touches family affections, death never seems to appear to us as natural. When we think about tragedy and loss, as much as we might want to say, very little can actually speak to the sadness we feel on an individual level.

I can no longer sincerely rationalize many of the activities and philosophies I once lived by.

You know when you’re sitting in the back seat of a driving car. The world passes by while you’re stuck in a lifeless dull state or you step out in space and look down at the entire world, a mere observer just passing through life.

It doesn’t feel like I’m a part of the world, I’m just a traveler passing through it. Lifeless, at the whim of society.

I think at some point you reach a point where you are forced to reinvent yourself, I feel like I’m digging myself out of a pit of my own demise.

Yes, I’ve faced hardships and setbacks but I’m my own worst enemy. I think even though I started at a disadvantage and at a certain point I am helpless when it is impossible not to be, I feel broken.

At this point in my life, I feel confused, misguided, and lost not understanding where I’m going and what’s the point of anything.

My goals just led me to a point that feels so useless, I not only feel like I’m doing everything for the wrong reason but more so that there’s not any reason for doing anything at all.

For a long time, I did everything to give myself the ability to feel accomplished and in that giving me the ability to become noticed amongst my peers. But I not only have come to realize that despite winning awards and accomplishing milestones my peers not only didn’t appreciate it, but it didn’t actually benefit me at all.

More so than just a lack of formal substance, the praise or respect I generally earned was unbacked. People who had the obvious and clear ability to help me either monetarily or with resources simply didn’t. It’s hard to actually become upset especially when it’s not like anything was necessarily taken from me, but it’s so incredibly hard.

This is a broad spectrum as it follows anytime I put in a discernible effort into something with an effective outcome and saw no actual reward. I don’t know if that’s selfish but when everyone around you was put in a position automatically, that you had to struggle to reach or put yourself in it just feels unfair.

Simultaneously, all my loss and hardship makes me question if there’s a point, why should I struggle for something that may never become obtainable especially when I could be forgotten despite it.

Is any of this worth it?

I don’t know.

I think there’s always something I could do, but what’s the point?

I sincerely don’t know if I’ve ever been happy or what that means.

I clearly know that many of the actions I have taken are simply to receive praise and notoriety primarily from my parents, and when there was a lack of any I searched for praise from others.

But separately I have always hoped that these small accomplishments would lead me to a path of monetary success, which for most would be considered the epitome of successes. But what does that even mean, I hate to write in terms that would make me seem so carefree as to not have any desire to obtain monetary and physical possessions, but when there’s nothing I want what is there to obtain? What is there to desire, search for, and seek?

I feel not only pertaining to myself and my family but the entire world that I would be doing a disservice if I stopped moving forward. I know despite having my peers being given their situations and circumstances that I am put at a disadvantage to them. However, I know that just the same I have been placed in a situation with circumstances that are unique in their own right.

I find such distance in this social hierarchy.

And feel limited in the ultimate individuality of a community that forces people to conform to conventional ideals.

The effect of this and love is a profound identification of the lover with the beloved. The death of someone we intensely love is a death within ourselves. When someone we love dies, part of us dies with that person. Hence the suffering. Such is the suffering a child experiences at the death of a parent.

This coming alive takes place in the consciousness, imagination, memory, and emotions. In particular, the loved one comes alive in the heart of the one who loves. Like a powerful magnet attracting bits of metal, the loveable aspect of the loved one attracts to physical union the heart and whole being. The beloved in a special way comes alive within the person who loves.

One can stand out in the midday sun, saturated with light, but if blind, see nothing. One can sit in a concert hall surrounded by the glorious music of Beethoven, but if deaf, he hears nothing. The body dies, but the soul lives on. While lacking sensible contact with us, they are more conscious of us now than ever before. Their intellect is intact, their affections survive and their memory functions with total recall. In some cases, their love for us has reached new levels of intensity.