Digging Through Red: Mina Aoe #Japan

The Wellness Of Rouge-Spirited Treasures and One Performance By The Late, MINA AOE!

There is something Divinely beautiful when it comes to those red-colored women. They have a way of revealing to us those hidden mysteries, within darkness’ spacing. It’s fascinating and ever so true. Of course, their work is ever tedious. It is not easy. For, in the digging process, they must unEarth heavy loads. Red-Spirited women have the responsibility of moving, and removing, through the spaces (and places), that many do not dare to journey to. That’s the reality of their journey. For, In their movement, they are pressed to dig through what is forbidden, in order to examine what is, new!

Musically, it is the red-Spirited women, who present the riches, hidden deep within this phenomenon, called music! Those hidden notes-the hidden coloration, and so much more. They have the talent for moving through the most untapped areas of musical soil. Furthermore, they comprehend the very nature of jeweling this Being, called music! Is it fair to say, that humanity has yet to tap into the full impact of its wealth? Yes. We could say that. Despite the greatest of wealth and riches already provided by the musical atmosphere, there is still so much humanity has yet to discovery. Still, there are a number of jewels, within one’s musical gardens, which have been buried deep; waiting on the right musicians and singers to explore them.

Music’s jewels continue to manifest themselves within a number of songs. True artistry always reveals the musical treasure chest. All of the sparkles. All of the glimmers. Everything feels so holy and Divine!

What happens when Japanese gardens have decorated themselves with Black American perfumes of whispers? In one song, by a late Japanese legend, we hear that peculiar sound of a peculiar people. It is the sound of, Jazz!

As we navigate through different layers and moments of life’s musical treasures, remember to be open to what we have yet to see. In the musical terrain, there is so much left to be revealed. Is it safe to say, that we doubt, we have uncovered even a percentage? Of course, we can agree, at some point.

Therefore, let’s move into the traces of rouge-colored surfacing. For underneath the surface are rouge-colored treasures, to bare!

Mina Aoe

https://alchetron.com/Mina-Aoe
https://youtu.be/_VIiOdASUG8
https://open.spotify.com/artist/13wHJbaDpz9TiZgA5NE6xq

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

