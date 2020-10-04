Differentiation Is Necessary For Appreciation – Mayur Patil

Mayur Patil is an expert at growing a social media audience. Mayur Patil is an entrepreneur with a passion for tech and media.

Mayur says, there are over seven billion people in the world. Naturally, it is challenging to come up with either a product or service that has not been imagined or executed already. Even so, it is possible to offer that little extra something that will make people remember you.

Differentiation is the name of the game. You will find opportunities to present themselves when you deliver your unique offering. Work to build your niche. Once you deliver, it will open doors and you can take the opportunity to grow.

Opportunity. We all love that word. It is a word that inspires hope, as well as something we can wish to make our lives better. It is a single event that will smash into us, enlighten us, and take us away on its fluffy-feathered wings where we will live happily ever after. Unfortunately, that is not the case for most of us. There will always be opportunities for those who recognize and pursue them. The lucky people are simply those who have taken more chances than average. But you need a strategy for seizing opportunities, one that consistently demonstrates your passion for and commitment to your field says Mayur.

Real opportunities are like the salespeople that knock on our door or call us while we eat dinner at night. We don’t want to open the door because we are irritated, we think we know how it is going to pan out, or we are too scared to say ‘no’ when they ask us a question. Real opportunities are the ones that we don’t immediately see. They come by at the most unexpected, mostly inopportune, times. We are so obsessed with other distractions or our own opinions that we usually miss the majority of opportunity that falls across our path.

You must have noticed people who look like life’s choicest blessings are at their feet. The ones who taste success wherever they go. They look like a failure and disappointment have never touched them. Well, as they say, appearances are deceptive! One quality common among such people is that they know how to identify and create their opportunities in life.

Find Your Niche

You can make your opportunities by identifying and pursuing a niche that is either underserved or an emerging trend. Once you recognize a need, look at it objectively from all angles and get creative about how you could serve that need.

Take a chance

We need to become yes-people (almost). Say yes when you perceive these prompts. Say yes to new life. Say yes to experience. Don’t say yes to everything, though, saying yes to every opportunity will burn you out completely. Trust your gut, it will take you down the path that is right for you. Taking opportunities can be scary, some of them undoubtedly are. To achieve anything in life, we need to take a chance.

Say “Yes” more often

Saying yes to yourself also helps. Great opportunities often come from your great ideas so don’t say no to them. If you’re negative about yourself, you’ll just limit your options. This is not a good state of mind to be in.

Many years from now when you reflect upon the journey you’ve taken, you may very well realize that everything you have accomplished effectively comes down to the choices you’ve made. You either chose to take advantage of that opportunity, or you chose to do something else. Either way, something happened and your entire life script was subsequently written on the canvas of the decision you made.

Looking back, there may even be some regrets and disappointment, and most of them will probably be because of opportunities not taken, and choices not made, Mayur quoted.