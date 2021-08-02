Differentiating Between Love, and Love’s Illusion: C.L. Blast #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Love is a beautiful thing! Nevertheless, sometimes it doesn’t last. What starts off as love, may not always be the end result. Unfortunately, it’s a sad reality, that many are not prepared to hear. Love’s interaction has its time limit with certain people. It’s a fact! Such can be too painful to hear. Needless to say, it’s simply one of the things we have to be prepared for. That is an intriguing question, however. Simultaneously, you have to ask yourself if such is really love!

While there is true love, in its authenticity, there are also the actors and actresses of love. They pretend to truly be in love’s company. They act their way into love’s illusion. Yet, at the end, they were just that-performers! You have to come to ask yourself their intentions for this initial attraction (and reaction). Money. Prestige. Power. A life of comfort. Vanity. Satisfaction of one’s ego. The list goes on. Whatever the level of toxicity may be, it definitely isn’t true love. It’s why you always look at the beginning from any coupling. How did it start? Did the journey into love begin with the level of nutrition, which is required? What was the initial work in sustaining such a love?

Songs and reality goes hand-in-hand. That’s for sure. For, love’s telling starts at the beginning. There are many questions to be asked when it comes to love. For starters, there is the understanding of how a coupling came to be. Were there masks, which had been worn? Did both parties present their true selves? Or, was there deception in the midst? Never forget how many masks are worn, in the context (and realm), of love!

There are always those songs, which reminds one of that loving flame, burning out. One can’t help, but to address it. That’s real! Furthermore, there are those spaces, ever reminding us of such a love. Sometimes, the love may have bee true. Remember, not every love will always last forever. There always are those, which come to their final closing. However, just know that, through every love story, there is a lesson learned! And, the very act of knowledge, is a form, of love!

C.L. Blast