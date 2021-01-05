Different ways to manage stress and burnout.

So the basic question arises that what is stress? How does it affect the productivity and work efficiency of an individual? These are some of the basic queries which comes to our mind when we talk about stress.

To start with, stress is a factor which makes it difficult to adapt and it induces an increased effort on the part of the person to maintain a state of equilibrium with his environment. Stress is basically caused by stressors, which are factors that triggers stress in a person. Stressors can be chemical or biological in nature. If the stressors persists for a long time, gradually the body’s resistance breaks down and thus the final exhaustion stage sets in which results burnout.

Modern society has it’s pro’s and cons as well, when it comes to living up to the standards of society we often succumb to it’s expectations which lead to self doubt and causes stress. Be it household or workplace we are constantly surrounded by competitive people and urge to do better often leads to irrelevant pressure which we can’t parry away. To make our lives a bit easier and to survive in this race, psychologists and doctors all over the world are suggesting some remedial measures which one must follow in order to lead a healthy and meaningful life.

To start with there are some relaxation techniques like:

Deep breathing meditation: This is a technique which is easy to learn and can be practiced almost everywhere, it involves taking in full cleansed breaths. Progressive muscle relaxation: This involves a two step process in which one has to systematically tense and relax different muscle groups. This leads to both relaxation of both mind and body. Body scan meditation: This is a relaxation technique that helps the person to feel and be aware of the various sensations that occur throughout the body. Mindfulness: The process of focusing and becoming aware of all internal and external experiences of the present moment is termed as mindfulness. It is believed that by staying calm and focused on the present moment may improve our mental well being. Creative visualization: This involves imagining a scene, which makes the individual feel relaxed, free from anxiety and tension. This process has to be guided by a therapist. Yoga: The practice of yoga involves doing a series of exercises that includes various postures, with a continuous focus on simultaneous deep breathing. Yoga not only reduces stress and anxiety, but also improves flexibility, strength, balance and stamina. It should be done under proper training and guidance.

Studies suggest that psychological wellness help to cope better with stress. An effective lifestyle denotes the cluster of interests, opinions, behavior, habits of an individual, group or cultures. To maintain effective lifestyles, one may try to practice the following: