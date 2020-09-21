Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Different Ways to Engage With Your Community

If you’re a nonprofit organization, you’ll want to engage with your surrounding community. It’s a crucial part of making yourself known to people outside of your inner circle. This community is your donor base; they are the people who will support you as you build yourself up toward being a successful organization, whether that be nationally or internationally. They’ll donate time or money while you work your way up, and it’s essential to build these relationships so you have room to grow, test, expand, and more. 

In order to find these people, you have to put effort into engaging with them and showing that you’re someone they want to affiliate themselves with. Here are a few ways you can facilitate that engagement.

  • Find support from your local city council, the county board of supervisors, labor and building trades councils, service clubs, and the chamber of commerce. All of these organizations will help you get your foot in the door of success and point you in the right direction.
  • Request a letter of support from the state assemblyperson and state senator of your location. These letters can carry weight with some supporters, even if the letter itself is cursory at best. Having this letter can sway some people who are on the edge of affiliating themselves with you in your favor, and it’ll have your organization’s name known by officials who may have access to resources like government grants.
  • Reach out to key local elected officials to participate in the events you sponsor. Their attendance at these events will draw media attention, which will focus both on them and, more importantly, on you. Plus, doing this will draw quotes that you can use in your marketing strategy.
  • Ask for contributions to your nonprofit from local businesses. They may give small donations of either money or their products to your nonprofit, but one of the most important things you can do is to then promote the business on your website. This will show others that “everybody who is anybody” is supporting your cause and build on the concept that you’re all on the same, winning “team.”

As a nonprofit, you can’t miss an opportunity that comes your way. You want to get your name out into the world so you can succeed, and if people are willing to join at your side to help raise your money or visibility, you need to latch onto that. By engaging with those around you, you’re sure to succeed.

David Auer CPA, Founder and President of Provident CPAs

David Auer CPA is based in Tulsa, OK, where he is the President of Provident CPAs, a group he founded. David belives that he shouldn’t only focus his energy on his work. He also seeks to serve the community around him. As a result, he is a passionate advocate for community engagement.

 

David’s career has spanned more than three decades. He’s become an expert at helping businesses save money. Normally when a business performs their taxes, they don’t have someone to help them out and show them what they’re doing wrong. David’s group lends a hand to help point out where businesses are losing unnecessary money.

 

David Auer CPA and his team known that when businesses are proactive they can save money and build wealth faster. His team also helps businesses decide where to invest to generate income. David knows that by helping businesses, he is also helping the community. The businesses provide valuable services and jobs.

 

David is about more than just letting his actions trickle back into the community. He wants to be an active example of how professionals can adapt their services and engage their neighbors. He’s an advocate for programs such as a community garden, local soup kitchens, or community centers where people can learn more about a variety of activities.

 

David Auer CPA know that with success comes responsibility. This is something he has strived to teach his three children with his wife of more than 30 years. All of their kids are either enrolled in college or college graduates. David is proud that they are happy to lend a hand to people in need. They’ve participated in food drives and other community outreach programs.

 

When not working or helping in the community, David enjoys traveling, especially with his family. He’s visited countries in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. He’s also visited the states of Alaska and Hawaii.

 

To learn more about David Auer CPA and his professional ventures, visit his blog at DavidAuerCPA.com.

