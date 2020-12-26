Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Different Schools of Philosophy to Live By | Jeanet Maduro de Polanco

When people talk about the dawn of Western civilization, they describe the development of a society that traveled westward from Ancient Greece, bringing with it a blend of European cultural ideas and philosophies. Philosophy emerged around this time, as early as the 5th century BC. Philosophy is a Greek word meaning love of wisdom. Over time, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When people talk about the dawn of Western civilization, they describe the development of a society that traveled westward from Ancient Greece, bringing with it a blend of European cultural ideas and philosophies. Philosophy emerged around this time, as early as the 5th century BC. Philosophy is a Greek word meaning love of wisdom. Over time, philosophical questions became so diverse that different schools needed to be formed to satisfy everyone seeking answers. These became the separate schools of philosophy.

The primary schools of thought are metaphysics, epistemology, axiology, and logic. While there are differences among them, there are no hard and fast rules or regulations for philosophy. By its very nature, these groups are not mutually exclusive and even overlap at times. They also mix with other academic disciplines such as art and science.  

Epistemology is the theory of knowledge. It aims to question how we learn the things that we know and the origin of that truth. The four main bases of knowledge include divine revelation, experience, logic and reason, and intuition. 

Axiology helps us examine our principles and values. It is divided into ethics and aesthetics. Ethics is the questioning of morals and personal choices. The concepts of morally right vs. wrong and morally good vs. bad are the areas of focus. The school of philosophy that takes a critical look at why we love art and beauty is called Aesthetics. It looks at our perception and appreciation of beauty to discover why we get enjoyment from things. 

Metaphysics is the branch of philosophy that thinks about our physical universe and asks questions about reality, the origin of the world, and what is beyond the stars. Logic is the least emotional branch of philosophy in that it seeks to teach people how to think in a structurally, rational, and sound manner. Reasoning can either be deductive or inductive. They differ in that deductive reasoning examines a general case, deduces a broad set of rules, and applies those rules to a specific issue. Inductive reasoning takes a particular topic and examines general principles or problems that may have caused that to happen. 

This article was originally published at https://jeanetmadurodepolanco.net/

    Jeanet Maduro de Polanco

    Jeanet Maduro de Polanco, Author and Academic

    Jeanet Maduro de Polanco is a historical fiction writer and a robust academic who has dedicated much of her life to exploring the intricacies of the past. Her academic career has been developing since her youth in Italy, where she was steeped in the environment of a country bursting with historical significance. She has grown to realize that her interest and passion for the past cannot be contained by just studying the facts. She has written more than her fair share of historical non-fiction, and dabbled in historical fiction. Her writing often touches on the philosophical roots of her favorite historical figures, which she feels has allowed her a better understanding of her own views.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Philosophy/Reasoning as a Kid Taught Me To Think Differently: Encouraging Curiosity and Imagination

    by Valerie Cheers Brown
    Community//

    The Problem With Ayahuasca

    by Ira Israel
    The ancient wisdom traditions, and now, even modern science, offer us profound insights into the nature of consciousness. Just what if we could wrap our heads around these notions?
    Community//

    ON CONSCIOUSNESS….Just What If?

    by Dr Trish Muehsam MD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.