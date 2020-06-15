Difference-maker Greg Young, co-founder of Noblemen’s Cut & Shave shares how giving back helped his business and inspired him to launch The Backpack Barber Foundation.

The Backpack Barber Foundation aims to change lives one haircut and conversation at a time. This is done by going out in the community altruistically to provide free haircuts, a backpack full of hygiene supplies, but most importantly – the human connection and conversation which so many members of our homeless community haven’t recently experienced.

I saw down with Greg Young, co-owner of Noblemen’s Cut & Shave and founder of The Backpack Barber Foundation, to discuss how giving back helped his business and opened the door for him to launch his own nonprofit. In both his business and philanthropy, Greg has made it his mission to be a difference-maker in every aspect of his life, especially the community. The 25-year resident of Fort Lauderdale certainly has endured his own set of struggles but used it as a fire to be the change he wishes to see in his community. At The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine, we aim to help people take back control of their lives. And this is exactly what Greg has done in his own life and is doing to help others through The Backpack Barber Foundation. In a recent Q&A with Greg, he shared more about his life, his commitment to community, and how giving back makes him better in business.

What is your business, and what do you do?

Noblemen’s Cut & Shave is the premier barbershop in Flagler Villages FAT Village Arts District, I’ve been a co-owner & barber for 4 years.

What is your company’s philanthropic involvement?

As a business owner who has overcome battles with alcoholism & homelessness, I wanted to give back through my craft, which lead to the creation of The Backpack Barber Foundation.

I never would have imagined that we’ve been able to touch the number of lives we’ve positively impacted in 3 short years.

How do you personally perform community service (where, how, impact)?

I can be found every Wednesday in front of Fort Lauderdale City Hall providing free haircuts to the participants of the 17 Judicial Circuit Courts “Community Court” Program which provides a second chance to homeless members of our community.

I can also be found every first Monday of the month at Jack & Jill’s Children & Family Center in Fort Lauderdale where we read books to the kids during the first part of the day before the kids read books back to us while we provide complimentary haircuts to kids.

I also do randomly go out in my free time and seek the homeless out in places they congregate in like Tent City in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

What are three ways that giving back can help a business grow?

While I did not start this to benefit my business, there are certainly benefits by association including driving traffic to our barbershop for hygiene supply drop offs, positive news stories in the press, and inspiring other business leaders and members of the community to give back in their own way through sharing my story.

Where can our readers find you on social media?

@noblemenscs & @thebackpackbarberfoundation on Instagram as well as on Facebook.