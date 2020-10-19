Diet modifications to stay healthy during Covid-19 by Eric Dalius

Health is of immense importance for any individual. With the epidemic knocking at the door, it becomes essential to keep your health in proper order. The key to healthy living indeed lies in a healthy diet. It is your responsibility to look into whether you eat the right kind and right amount of food. Along with the diet, you should also make efforts to get involved in physical activities.

An active body with an active mind can have positive implications on an individual’s overall well-being. If you drink and eat more than what is required, it will just lead to weight gain. Also, the other way round can have adverse effects on your body. Here, Eric J Dalius tries to highlight the importance of a balanced diet to boost your immune system to fight the pandemic. There are a lot of factors that need consideration before deciding the calorie intake per day. It should be around 2500 calories a day for men, while for women, it is 2000 calories.

Usefuldiet suggestions that can transform your mind and body

• Base your meal on starchy carbohydrates and high fiber: many nutritionists suggest that starchy carbohydrates should comprise 1/3 of your meal. The starchy carbohydrates include bread, pasta, potatoes, beans, and cereals. You will have to choose the right fiber in the correct proportion. The thread consists of brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, or potatoes. The primary reason for intaking starchy carbohydrates is that they help make you feel fuller for a longer duration.

EJ Dalius stresses that you should include at least one starchy food in your meal per day. There is a belief that starchy foods can make you fat. However, if taken in the right proportion, they can provide your body with a fair amount of energy. What you should do is limit the number of fats while cooking your meal. The oil in chips, creamy sauces, butter on the bread, and oil in fries can add to your weight. Hence you should cut down on the intake of high-calorie food items.

• Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are the best sources of vitamins and minerals. Thus you should eat five portions of fruit and vegetables every day. It can be in any form like frozen, canned, dried, juiced, or fresh. One piece of fresh fruit includes 80 grams. At the same time, one portion of dried fruits is 30 grams. Also, you should make a note that150ML of fruit juice is equivalent to one piece of fruit. Hence for a healthy immune system, you should be taking fruits and vegetables in proper quantity daily.

• Include fish in your diet: fish is a good protein source and many types of vitamins and minerals. In a week, you should aim to have at least two portions of fish. However,avoid fried fish as it is high on calorie content. There are certain oily fish found in the market. They include salmon, sardines, trout, pilchards, mackerel, etc. these fishes are high in Omega 3. There are certain non-oily fish also that are available in the market. These include tuna, heck, haddock, etc. You may choose from frozen, fresh, and canned fish that are available on a larger scale. You should be aware of the type of fish that you are eating.

• Try to lower your saturated fat and sugar intake: fats are essential in the diet. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the type and amount of fat you are eating. There are two types of facts, namely, saturated and unsaturated. If the intake of saturated fat increases, then that may lead to cholesterol in the blood. The level of cholesterol in the blood is associated with heart health. The high level of cholesterol may develop the risk of heart diseases. The intake of saturated fat should not exceed 30 grams per day.

For children below the age of 11, fat information should indeed be somewhere between 10 to 20 grams per day. The food items that include saturated fat are butter, cream, cakes, sausages, cheese, biscuits, pies, lard, and many such things. You should cut down on these food items and increase your intake of unsaturated fats in the form of vegetable oils, avocados, spreads, and oily fish. It would help if you did not cut down on the fat intake as fats are a good energy source.

Along with fats, you should try to limit your intake of sugar. Sugar increases the risk of tooth decay and obesity. Sugar is also an excellent source of energy for the human body. However, if you consume it in enormous quantities, then it can lead to weight gain. You can take other alternatives like honey, unsweetened fruit juice, and smoothies in place of sugar. Many packaged food items that are available in the market include a high degree of free sugars. Free sugars found in food items like biscuits, cakes, pastries, chocolates, etc. are also harmful to your health. While purchasing food items, try to go through the label to glimpse the amount of sugar present in the food item. Studies reveal that the amount of sugar intake per day should be within 5 to 10 grams.

• Decrease your salt intake: raw salt is a source of increasing your blood pressure. Doctors often prescribe patients with high blood pressure to decrease their intake of salt. In severe cases, the patient gets instructed to eat food without salt. With the pandemic around the corner, it is widespread for people to develop high blood pressure problems. It is stress and anxiety, which is primarily responsible for this health condition. In such a scenario, you must keep your blood pressure under control by cutting down your salt intake. Studies reveal that adults should not eat more than 6 grams of salt per day. While for younger children; it should be less than 6 grams daily.

• Stay physically active: according to Eric Dalius, staying physically active is integral to keeping healthy. A healthy body and a healthy mind can cater to the overall well-being of an individual. You may take the help of the online platform, where online exercising classes are available these days. Some people also conduct online classes for fitness for free. You can thus spend quality time with your family members doing simple and effective physical activities. Developing this healthy habit can help you to stay fit during the pandemic. You can start with simple types of exercises and gradually move towards intense ones. It will help you to keep a healthy mind, which is essential for remaining fit.

In light of the above-given points, you may say that keeping good health depends upon you. Your consciousness towards the physical dimension and mental health can help you overcome stress and anxiety. You can follow the discussion above to keep good health religiously.