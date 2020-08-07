Did You Lose Your Creativity During COVID Lockdown? Three Surprising Secrets to Overcoming a Creativity Block.

I don’t know about you, but during COVID lockdown I lost my creativity and gained 10lbs. Not a fair trade if you ask me.

I got wrapped up in what was going on in the world and didn’t realize I lost sight of what used to get me excited.

I lost the inspiration and drive I once had.

I woke up one morning feeling bored and lethargic at the thought of going back to work.

I knew something wasn’t right because I became hesitant and almost afraid of change.

I overage and over-drank to compensate for the lack excitement and drive I used to get from using my imagination.

I used to get fueled by using my imagination and being creative. However, after COVID-19 lockdown I was left feeling uninspired. My energy and self-esteem were low.

If this sounds like you, you’ll love today’s article where I’m sharing the three simple secret to overcoming a creativity block that will quickly have you firing on all cylinders again and creating the content your fans love to consume.

Wear Orange

Dynamic, energetic, and bursting with new ideas is what you will be when you step out into the world wearing the color orange.

Orange is the combination of yellow and red and is an energetic color that people often characterize as bright, happy and uplifting.

You may also associate the color orange with the beauty of a setting sun, the refreshing taste of sweet citrus fruit like oranges and tangerines, or pleasant autumn evenings spent with family and friends.

But don’t over do the color. Orange like purple can be overbearing if there is too much so use this color as an accent color along with other colors to get the best affect.

According to color psychology, color can be used as a powerful tool to communicate action, influence moods, and influence physiological reactions.

When you wear the color orange you open your sacral chakra which is also associated with your personal growth, potential in life, and your artistic ability.

So the next time you’re feeling a little lackluster or need a creativity boost, add a little orange into your life.

Take a Walk with Carnelian

Get up, get out, and get moving with Carnelian.

During the three month lockdown one of the things I did on a regular basis to keep my energy up, help me get a good night’s sleep, and distract me from the negative thoughts that were feeding my anxiety was walking outside.

No one really understands the correlation with exercise and mood enough to know what type is exactly best or how much is enough to get the maximum effect but we do know that it definitely has positive effects including helping you be more creative.

Walking alone is enough but you can enhance your experience by walking with Carnelian.

Carnelian is a glassy, translucent, orange-colored semi-precious stone. It is a variety of Chalcedony, a mineral of the Quartz family, that looks like the unexpected fire of a sunset, or the first flash of autumn brilliance and brings energy, a rush of warmth, and joy.

It is simulating, empowering and known as a stone of motivation, endurance, leadership and courage.

Carnelian has protected and inspired warriors throughout history who wore it around their neck for courage and physical power during battle.

Today, Carnelian is believed to bring that same courage and power to timid speakers, athletes, and singers alike by promoting confidence on stage or in live media.

Ask Great Questions

One of the very best ways to boost your creativity and increase your energy is to use questions to focus your mind. Brooke Castillo at The Life Coach School is the best at this.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, your brains job is to answer the questions you ask it.

So when you ask it great questions, it has to answer with great answers. There is no other way.

During the COVID lockdown I found myself slipping into autopilot mode not really paying attention to my thoughts or being conscious about the questions I was asking myself on a regular basis.

In order to get my creative juices flowing again, I had to ask myself high quality, empowering questions in order to get creative and inspiring answers.

The higher quality the question, the higher quality the answer. Here are some great questions you can start with to boost your creativity and get your creative juices flowing again.

How can I be an example of what is possible today? What can I do to laugh a lot today? How can I make my future more exciting than my past? How can I make myself a priority so I have more to give to others? How can I live my best life?

Once you start asking yourself really great questions it may take a few tries before you start to get to the really good answers.

Just keep going. Don’t cut yourself short on coming up with really great ideas because nothing is coming to you at first.

Just sit and wait for the answers. They will come. The trick is to listen with an open mind and heart to the answers your brain is offering.

Make it a habit to do these three things daily and watch as your creativity sky rockets and you become more energetic, joyful and at peace with your world.

