Did you know? Hope is Teachable, Measurable, Definable, Free, and now on Amazon

By

In the midst of a global pandemic and social unrest, hopelessness is at an all-time high. If you are like me, you’re feeling the effects of the last year and looking for ways to continue to harness mental fortitude for the days ahead. Hopelessness in 2020 seemed to be at an all-time high.

That is why I spent my year updating Hopeful Minds, a free global program that teaches hope as a skill. Not only do the Hopeful Minds resources teach the “how-to” of hope; they also introduce the easy skills you can implement in your life to improve your hopeful mindset, especially when faced with adversity. 

If you currently have a strong hopeful mindset, the Hopeful Minds resources also show you how to teach others how to create, maintain, and grow hope themselves. Hope isn’t just about ourselves; it is about lifting up humanity and finding ways to collectively thrive. We must use the lens of hope to solve all of what ails us and keep moving forward no matter what life brings our way.

The Hopeful Minds curriculums are based on hope theory informed by researchers worldwide. Hope impacts all outcomes in life, including academic achievement, athletic performance, health, and resilience. Lack of hope also predicts numerous negative life outcomes, such as addiction, violence, anxiety, and depression. For more information about the benefits of hope, visit www.hopefulminds.org/hope-research

We believe that hope is a human right, and offer all of our curriculums and resources free for download at www.hopefulminds.org/curriculum. Paperback versions of all of our curriculums and hopework books are also available for purchase on Amazon or wholesale at Ingram Content Group. When you purchase any of the curriculums, 100% of your purchase profits go directly to iFred, a 501(c)(3), and the Hopeful Minds program. 

The current Hopeful Minds curriculums include:

Hopeful Minds Overview Educator Guide: Three, one-hour lessons that introduce the “what,” “why,” and “how” of hope.

Hopeful Minds Overview Hopework Book: Workbook for students designed to supplement the Hopeful Minds Overview Educator Guide lessons. The Hopework book is also included in the Educator Guide itself.

Hopeful Minds Deep Dive Educator Guide: 16, 45-minute lessons and delve into the skills needed to create, maintain, and grow a hopeful mindset.

Hopeful Minds Deep Dive Hopework Book: Workbook for students designed to supplement the Hopeful Minds Deep Dive Educator Guide lessons. The Hopework book is also included in the Educator Guide itself.

Hopeful Minds Parent’s Guide: An introduction to hope that gives parents the tools they need to implement hope language and skills in their homes.

  • Resources for Stress, Anxiety, and Depression: A guide to help parents and educators understand and recognize signs of hopelessness, and identify stress, anxiety, and depression in children.
  • Who To Call: An up-to-date list of resources and organizations if you or someone you love needs support.
  • Additional resources, lessons, and visuals for educators and parents.

Our curriculums are designed to be easily adaptable for different cultures, age groups, and settings to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to learn about hope.

You can find out more about Hopeful Minds, the extraordinary power of hope, and the resources we provide by viewing our presentation at the International Child Mental Health Working Group (ICMH), watching BBC’s coverage of Hopeful Minds, or reading about the Research Surrounding Hope. I wouldn’t be here without the encouragement and support from the entire Northern Ireland team, my iFred Board of Directors, an incredible global advisory board, and my mentor and Harvard Catalyst Dr. Myron Belfer.

Aspire for hope in 2021. Find out more at www.hopefulminds.org.

Kathryn Goetzke

Kathryn Goetzke, MBA, Global Hope Ambassador, iFred Founder, Chief Mood Officer at iFred, The Mood Factory

Kathryn Goetzke is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, strategic consultant and global
depression advocate. She is the entrepreneur and innovator behind Mood-lites™, a brand that achieved over 35 million dollars in retail sales. As her role as Chief Mood Officer at The Mood Factory, her goal is to ‘Improve Moods’ by teaching consumers how to get in the present moment through engaging the senses. Armed with an MBA in International Marketing, an undergraduate degree in Psychology, over 20 years of experience with small and Fortune 100 companies, and a successful product launch of her own under her belt, she aims to do just that with her new line of product based on how scents impact moods and 21 Day Courses teaching how to rewire the brain.

In addition to launching Mood-lites, Goetzke founded a non-profit organization for depression called iFred (the International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression – www.ifred.org) dedicated to eradicating the stigma of the
disease using the sunflower, a focus on hope, the color yellow, celebrity engagement, creating hopeful mindsets, and education on the biology of the brain.
According to the World Health Organization, there are 300 million people around the world with major depressive disorder, yet depression is treatable and episodes often preventable. She is most excited about her Hopeful Minds initiative
(www.hopefulminds.org), based on research that hope is a teachable skill and aimed at teaching kids around the world so they may be equipped to always create, maintain, and sustain hope.

Goetzke and her work has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, Home, InStyle, Family Living, Scholastic Choices Magazine, and others. She has spoken at the United Nations, World Bank, Global Mental Health Conference, Mental Health Community Associations Conference, the Scent Marketing Institute, and more. She has been featured on multiple radio and television shows including BBC, WGN Chicago, CBS Chicago, Tasty Trade, and eWomenNetwork. Goetzke is a regular contributor to the Thrive Global and PsychCentral, writes regularly for iFred and The Mood Factory, and serves on advisory boards for FundaMentalSDG, the Global Mental Health Movement, and Women's Brain Project, and is a member of the Founding Steering Committee Member of YMentalHealth, a global coalition for youth mental health nonprofits.

Goetzke has a Master of Business Administration degree in International Marketing Management from the University of St. Thomas, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, International Studies and Biology from Winona State University. She currently resides in Reno, NV, where she enjoys hiking, meeting new people, playing with her nieces, exploring the mountains, skiing, and solving complex global challenges.

Share your comments below.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

