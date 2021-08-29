Dickon Isaacs Of Box Clever: “Listen first”

Listen first. I learned this from my time at Motorola, the art of truly leading instead of managing. I have found that with a bias towards listening (and healthy discussion) you can bring along a team and a client to a place of common understanding and ownership — which in turn creates Trust, which is essential in creating long lasting relationships and disruptive, innovative new products.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dickon Isaacs.

Specializing in making sense of the complex, Dickon brings strategic & creative clarity to all key client engagements with Box Clever.

Dickon guides clients and our teams to deliver consistently innovative and commercially successful designs. Leveraging his global corporate and consultancy experiences from Intuit, Motorola, and IDEO, he is an accomplished leader who knows how to shepherd powerful ideas from a sketch to launch in market.

Industry expertise includes Consumer Electronics, FinTech, Home & Lifestyle, Sports & Leisure, and Precision Medicine. Dickon’s work has been recognized with iF, Red Dot, and IDEA/IDSA international design awards, and is part of the permanent collections of MOMA and Art Institute of Chicago.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Absolutely, and thanks a lot for the chance to talk design, business, and life. I was fortunate to be exposed to Design and Art at a young age thanks to my wonderful parents nurturing my interest, and being lucky to grow up in an artist community in the southwest corner of England, St.Ives, Cornwall. Early on I was exposed to the Arts, local crafts, and would always be curious about how things worked as my Dad’s business meant there were tools and products always around the house that me and my brother would take apart and try — sometimes successfully — to put back together again.

The leap from Art to Design came naturally when I was 15 and I applied to a one-year intensive Art & Design foundation course, which exposed me design methods and design history, including informative eras that influenced me early on including the Arts & Crafts movement in the UK, and the Bauhaus in Europe, which birthed the Modernist movement in design and architecture led by Charles & Ray Eames, George Nelson, Dieter Rams, and Mies van der Rhoe. Their philosophy, approach, and aesthetic struck a deep chord with how I have viewed design throughout my career.

That foundational year ignited my passion for Design in a remarkably powerful way — I was exposed to a wide range of mixed media, including a focus on 3D Design — and I fell head over heels for Industrial Design — I wanted to go all-in and try to forge a career in Design. I entered a National Design competition run by the British Design Council, was recognized as a finalist, and with that accolade, combined with my Art based portfolio, I applied to Northumbria University at Newcastle for a 4-year degree course called ‘Design for Industry’ which focused on Industrial Design with a rigorous curriculum in designing for production, learning about how things are made at scale, in a range of materials and processes. We partnered with companies, learned about Design & Brand, we designed across a range for industries, at a variety of physical scales and complexities, and made full scale models of our designs so we learned by doing — hands-on forming, stamping, shaping, milling, CNCing the designs we had sketched. That level of hands-on experience made us appreciate that objects are made to be used, in context, and understanding who is using your products, and where they are used, all informs the design approach to any problem. It grounded me early on that design when rooted in user experience can be more resonant and successful.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

At Box Clever we have been focusing on a different way of doing business to avoid the pitfalls that the design consultancy model is prone to. Over the years I’ve experienced first-hand how difficult the “design for hire” model can be on small businesses and start-ups including the design studio itself. With our shared experiences, we have been restructuring the firm and reframed our mindset. We begin all new engagements by developing a partnership approach to “How” we work, and “What” we design. Instead of simply being the ‘consultant’, we now engage from the beginning as a creative and strategic advisor (for startups and larger clients), helping steer companies through the design development (and early stage funding) journeys to ensure commercial success.

Inspired by successes as this model has evolved over time, including Caraway and Away, we are establishing an investment arm of Box Clever that will formally launch this year, and we will build upon this new way of working to help innovate faster and better. We’ll be excited to share more on that soon!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

Early on during my time working in London, we had a client who was based in Belgium and after 6+ months designing their new flagship product I was sent to Portugal to oversee the final tooling design to ensure smooth translation of design intent into the production ready design. This was a lot of responsibility being fresh out, and I remember being quite nervous, checking my 3D CAD data religiously. The tooler asked me late on a Friday to send the final 3D CAD files so that they could be prepared for my arrival Monday morning so we could hit the ground running. I thought that was a positive sign, so we exported our files and I headed home to pack for the flight. Monday morning I arrived early in Portugal at the tooler’s factory, and was greeted by their engineering team who were all smiles. I thought nothing of it and we headed into a project area that I would call home for the next 4 weeks as we worked hand in hand going over every last detail to ensure it met both the functional requirements and our aesthetic targets. On the table was a model of the CAD data I had sent over to them, it was tiny! The toolers burst out laughing, I’d clearly missed the miniaturization scaling effect through the unit conversion selection. Luckily they had a sense of humor and it was the perfect ice-breaker to build instant rapport.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve been fortunate to have been mentored officially and unofficially by some incredible people. My parents ingrained in me core values of kindness, manners, and hard work; my first pro design job I had the pleasure to learn from John Tree who hired me into London, taught me how to be a deep, critical thinker and not just doer, and part of that critical thinking was the notion of letting design concepts ‘mature’ through reflection, which we achieved in the studio thanks to an open area with terrific natural light where we would place models and prototypes, so they could be viewed over a few days or weeks depending on the program. Marty Thaler and Martin Bone at IDEO both helped me further develop my design craft and creativity, but also taught me how to develop compelling rationale and narratives that are required in the business of design to emotionally move and guide clients to action, by connecting design concepts to stories and to their brand. Jim Wicks, CVP of Design at Motorola and Max Yoshimoto both gave me multiple opportunities to grow as a creative leader by modeling and helping me understand the differences between leading and managing. Outside of work-based peers as mentors, I formed an advisory group when establishing my own practice — my incredible wife Jeanne, Andre Yousefi, Peter Pfanner, and Colin Nourie. Their collective business, design, user experience, and human experiences were critical to offer wisdom and guidance as I developed my business, portfolio, client roster, and brand.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

This is a great question! I think the level of disruption often needs to be carefully measured relative to where a company is in their journey. Disruption as a creative exercise disconnected from a business can be detrimental and I’ve experienced first-hand where the focus of teams earlier in my career were maybe too often on simply creating something that was ‘different’, that was ‘wow’ — I’d rather not name clients — these moments really impacted me as a designer and leader to think about how there might be a different way of working, so that design could really have the impact I know it can have on creating creative and business value. The problem with the ‘different-first’ approach is when that team and agency don’t properly tailor their design work to the ambitions and capabilities of the client.

At Box Clever our mindset is intentionally a ‘partner-first’ approach to disruption and creativity. By ‘partner-first’ we mean that from Day 1 we deeply understand the client’s experience, capabilities, economics, and appetite for change. Disruption is also most successful when the “why” behind the disruption is rooted in human needs and behaviors. Spending time to understand who you’re designing for, through ‘experience-first’ research (with your team and your client) can uncover real breakthroughs you would not have imagined sitting isolated in a design studio or in a corporate office. Designers’ innate curiosity and thirst for understanding how people live, can uncover insights that lead to disruptive products and services. The new QuickBooks Card Reader is a perfect example of this ‘partner-first’ combined with an ‘experience-first’ approach to disruption, with a client who was bold in their commitment and desire to create a differentiated product rooted in a thorough customer and merchant experience phase of research, to understand the needs and varying contexts of use for the product.

Finally, disruption can also be achieved through a Business lens not always solely through a Design lens. Caraway is disruptive in part due to their direct-to-consumer business model combined with our timeless design aesthetic, launched intentionally as a Cookware set not as individual items.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Ideas are fragile. I was given this advice early on by designers at the first studio I worked at in London. They had a great process of allowing time for ideas to be formed, and nurtured, to then bloom into fully formed designs. Later in life with our first home, I found calm and creativity in home gardening and the sleep, creep, leap analogy of plant growth reconnected me to this design concept. Something’s gotta give! Early on in Chicago, I worked with a senior engineer and project lead, who had a remarkable approach I hadn’t experienced before. His philosophy of leading projects and navigating projects was fluid, and dynamic, which from an engineer I found enlightening. This philosophy allowed for twists and turns to be embraced rather than rebuked. “Something’s gotta give!” was his way of expressing that while a plan may help you start a program with a road forward, you need to be open in product development to have to zig and zag along the path as things evolve. Listen first. I learned this from my time at Motorola, the art of truly leading instead of managing. I have found that with a bias towards listening (and healthy discussion) you can bring along a team and a client to a place of common understanding and ownership — which in turn creates Trust, which is essential in creating long lasting relationships and disruptive, innovative new products.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Design is an optimistic profession, and so luckily there’s a fire that burns brightly within me that shapes my belief and the belief of our team at Box Clever, that there’s always room for the world around us to be created better to help people experience life in a more delightful, effortless, beautiful way.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

How to See: A Guide to Reading Our Man-Made Environment by George Nelson. It taught me about the power of real deep observation, how to find meaning and patterns, and how to be observant at varying levels of magnification — from micro (details) to macro (systems). This influenced how I could see design as a more holistic endeavor, and how I approach designing teams, systems, projects, and products.

More recently I read the book ‘Creative Quest’ by the drummer from the Roots, Questlove — who is a DJ, Musician, and Creator. The focus of the book is around creativity, his quest to understand the conditions that can foster creativity, and how creative and original ideas can be nurtured and formed — using references from musical history and his own lived experiences. As a drummer and designer myself, I related to his pursuit of continuing to learn from other creatives, to always be curious, and how the lessons of his own and others highlighted a theme of how people connect dots (musical styles, notes, rhythms, forms, flavors, etc) to form new and original ideas.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do or Do Not, there is no try” — Yoda.

This resonates with me because it speaks to having a positive and committed mindset for how to approach life. Each day, and each design challenge, has enormous potential from the start — and the opportunity exists for us all to make a meaningful impact at home and at work. Do or Do Not speaks to the idea that if you fully apply yourself, if you truly focus 100% on something, that goodness will prevail and you will be at peace knowing there is nothing left to give. If each of us are able to wholeheartedly apply ourselves, and bring others along, I’m an advocate for creating an environment and culture at Box Clever, that creates the conditions for us to create the best level of design possible through the power of us as a team.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve reached a point in my life, as a husband, Dad, and creative leader, where I believe deeply in the power of kindness. I aim to be a positive force in our family, at Box Clever and in the world. Design is a highly competitive industry, and a highly demanding one too. At Box Clever and in my personal life I guess I’m intentionally creating a Kindness Movement — that I believe transcends cultures, businesses, and people of all kinds. Kindness invites other people into whatever it is you’re doing, it encourages the best in everyone, which in a creative industry results in remarkable products. At Box Clever, we also take a holistic approach when it comes to best supporting the health, well-being, and creative output of our team to support them doing their best work during these unprecedented pandemic times. Central to the adjustments we have made to our organization’s investments during the pandemic are our efforts to promote a healthy working environment. We believe that innovation and creativity thrive when you bring your whole self.

How can our readers follow you online?

Box Clever: www.bxclvr.com

Box Clever Instagram: bxclvr

Personal Instagram: dickoni

I’m pretty much dedicated to Instagram now as a single platform. I post a mixture of family moments, design inspiration, photography, and design work.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!