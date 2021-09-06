Diary Reflections: Abdul-Rahim Sarban #Afghanistan

Sitting outside on a hot day, you hear the news. Then, you have one song. The singer is one of the legends in Afghan her/history and culture. Unknowing of the lyrics, the beat and rhythm is a song of victory. That’s the feeling I get. Hearing the beat, rhythm, and the vocal articulation of the singer, there is the Spirit of victory.

The content of the song remains unclear to me. The language of this song is unknown. Yet, what remains clear is that the Spirit of overcoming is a Universal principle. That fight. That ability for humanity to overcome, crosses through nations, cultures, languages, and people. It is a Universal Spirit.

Let’s make it abundantly clear that there are different ways of fighting, and depicting the very aura of victory. One of such is dance and song. Keep in mind how the song doesn’t have to do with describe a fight. Song and dance are a way of maintaining tradition. Furthermore, it is also a way of maintaining one’s mental health and stability, in the midst of, fear! That is a form of overcoming in its own right.

Sitting outside on a hot day, I am mesmerized by the passion in this song. Upon hearing it, I feel a fire 🔥arise in my Spirit. For some reason, it is a fire that a breakthrough is bound to come. Sometimes, we have to go through an ugly period, when we are in battle. Sometimes, hope feels like a distant pastime. It’s easy for one to go into despair, when one is surrounded. When danger is near, fear has a way of taking over. Yet, it’s the people who carry on, in the midst of uncertainties. It is their Spirit, which affirms the presence of, hope. My fire continues to blossom and grow, for the hope, laying in Afghan lands!

I do not understand the languages of Afghanistan. Neither do I comprehend the meaning of this song. However, what I do understand is that there is a peaceful aura in the air. As more Afghan people demand that their humanity be honored, transformation of the land is inevitable. As more Afghan people come to reclaim their land, as their natural right for vibrance and tranquility, change is inevitable!

As I continue to listen to this song, I am amazed and in wonder of this very level of nourishment for humanity. For, throughout the very testimony of it all, hope is channeled, through. It is only a matter of time, until Afghan lands are re-birthed, anew!

Abdul-Rahim Sarban

https://m.soundcloud.com/afghancafe/afghan-music-legend-abdul-rahim-sarban-laila