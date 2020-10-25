Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Diary of a Sad Queer Girl

I’m the type of person who jumps from one relationship to another, I hate being alone. I know I need to be alone for a while, but I truly have no f*cking idea how to do that. When I’m alone it gives me time to think and my thoughts often turn into the twilight zone, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I’m the type of person who jumps from one relationship to another, I hate being alone. I know I need to be alone for a while, but I truly have no f*cking idea how to do that. When I’m alone it gives me time to think and my thoughts often turn into the twilight zone, leaving me with a lot of wtf feelings. I know this is so cliché, but holy h*ll …. When do things get easier? I’m beginning to think the only easy thing in life is death. It’s simple and final. There’s no second guessing anything because you’re f*cking dead, but at the same time damn you’re dead.

I was doing so well for a while and now I’m not. I’m starting to think that when I get into a relationship I forget about my needs and my feelings. I give everything to make my partner happy, even if that results in me being unhappy. I don’t want to be sad any more, I don’t want to cry over people who don’t deserve it any more, I just want to be f*cking happy. Where’s the fun in a simple and happy life though right? Smiling gives you wrinkles. I much prefer a good hysterical cry in the shower twice a week.

I’ve actually never really not been in a committed relationship, except the insignificant years before grade school. I don’t think I know who I am if I’m not someone’s girlfriend, how insanely f*cked up is that!? I’ve never been one to do things for myself, probably because I don’t really like myself very much. I’ve done some horrible things and had some horrible things done to me, I’m hoping that it evens out my karma enough at some point.  

Maybe today will be different, maybe today will be better. HAHAHA

Just kidding I know it won’t be because it’s not even noon and I just want to scream and break everything, all are welcome….except those who don’t want to scream and break things, you all can f*ck right off.

Dani Williams, Poet/ Writer at Lucid Waaves

Just a quirky queer girl trying to write her feelings away.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Diary of a Queer Girl : Stagnant Halloween

by Dani Williams
Community//

Diary of a Queer Girl : Grey Pubes

by Dani Williams
Community//

The Raw & Real Series: Frustration (aka pissed)

by Dr. Venus Opal Reese

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.