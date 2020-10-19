Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Diary of a Queer Girl : Grey Pubes

Lately I’ve really been struggling with the fact that I can’t control my getting older. It’s quite inconvenient and expensive to try and avoid. When I think about the thousands of dollars I have spent putting things in and on my face I can physically feel myself age. What a sick f*cking joke life is. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Lately I’ve really been struggling with the fact that I can’t control my getting older. It’s quite inconvenient and expensive to try and avoid. When I think about the thousands of dollars I have spent putting things in and on my face I can physically feel myself age. What a sick f*cking joke life is. Ads on Instagram make it seem so easy to be beautiful when they’re like “Oh hey ladies put all these weird whale cum and snail sh*t based creams on your face and you will be beautiful…. Oh and they cost $1 gazillion each.” It’s just that simple apparently. I give in to every one of these ads. I will never be able to afford to have children because I spend all my money trying to look like one and I’m ok with it.

I have a super fun/depressing group chat with my girlfriends where we talk about the tribulations of life, a recent topic of discussion was nipple hair and grey pubes. People think I’m joking when I say I’m going to off myself at 35, but they’re all morons and I’ll forever be a beautiful botox princess with lovely brown pubes. I highly suggest considering my plan. You don’t need to worry about a career, starting a family or buying a house because you’ll be dead. You’re welcome for the unsolicited morbid advice.

I can honestly say the main source of my anxiety these days is the way I look. I know it has a lot to do with constantly being put down by my last partner, but I still can’t seem to shake this feeling that I belong under a bridge…. Oh right that’s because he called me a troll. One stupid comment said enough times will make you believe it’s true. I thought I was immune to this bullsh*t, but it doesn’t matter how bad a*s you are, these dark thought are always lurking, waiting to f*ck you up.

Getting older is inevitable as we all know, I hate it and so does my back, but nothing will stop it (other than my death by 35 plan) no matter what you do. So just have that extra glass of wine, buy those ugly ass chunky trainers and live it the f*ck up. It’s coming for us all, so don’t waste your breath running, save it for some good sex instead.

Dani Williams, Poet/ Writer at Lucid Waaves

Just a quirky queer girl trying to write her feelings away.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

by Nadya Rousseau
Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.