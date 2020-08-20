Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Diane Stays in Her Lane with Kevin Costner for LET HIM GO

Diane Lane has been a champion of women in film, and for better onscreen women's roles.

Academy Award nominee Diane Lane has been in the public eye since Coppola’s RUMBLE FISH, and later with his COTTON CLUB, where she polished her star so brightly that the film still shines out today.

Now Focus Features has her set in a gem opposite another leading man of the period, Kevin Costner. The film is novel adaptation LET HIM GO, on deck for November release.

Set in 1951 in Montana, LET HIM GO revisits Western themes of family and isolation where the actor made a name for himself by writing and directing classic film, DANCES WITH WOLVES. 

Here’s What Focus Features Says About LET HIM GO

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.  When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Take a Look at LET HIM GO’s Opener Set for November

Getting back to this custody, bent for vengeance, story that is “Let Him Go,” what is there to say about the novel from which this film is adapted? There’s reason this book won the 2013 Montana literary prize. Larry Watson, the author from Montana, is so steeped in the American West’s emotional topology that he can spin forth tales like this with ease.

Prediction: this will be a hugely popular award favorite around some virtual cinema circuit for Lane and Costner, and might become the new combo that was once Lane and Gere.

Switching gears to Costner – couldn’t help using that one, sorry – Lane might finally find her way to that small gold guy with the cloaked modesty that is the Academy Award.

Focus Features has a powerful true West story here, with a little of the best of Clint Eastwood’s PALE RIDER type energy beaming from Costner’s glare.

Diane Lane is so great in this, even though they somehow made her up to look like June Carter Cash. Let’s face it, the UNFAITHFUL actor is overdue, with a box office draw that’s rock solid. Kevin’s okay too.

Something to look forward to in November besides Thanksgiving, anyway, LET HIM GO. This film is directed Thomas Bezucha, with music by the great Michael Giacchino, UP’s Oscar winner.

#lethimgo

# # #

Quendrith Johnson for Thrive Global

Quendrith Johnson, Writer, Screenwriter, Creator & Founder

QUENDRITH JOHNSON is a technophile, screenwriter, and MFA graduate of UCLA Film School, where she won the Marty Klein Comedy Award from APA, and a nod in UCLA's Samuel Goldwyn Awards. In 2019, her script "HATSHEPSUT" was made into a film. Quendrith is also an awards show writer.  After UCLA she founded Screenmancer, a film portal. Her undergraduate degree is from McGill University, and she has written for Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, DGA Magazine, FilmFestivals, and many other outlets. She is now part of Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global. Quendrith has written two books: “REDLIGHT, GREENLIGHT, LIMELIGHT, Hollywood Journalism 101” and a first novel about David Foster Wallace, entitled “DFW's Posthumous Masterclass” (available on Amazon.com).

