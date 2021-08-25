Diane Lang Of Rutgers University: “Work on what you can and can’t control”

Work on what you can and can’t control: Write a list of everything that is causing you stress and ask yourself — can you control it? If you can then start creating action steps to move, you forward. Action helps us to move forward and not feel stuck.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diane Lang.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

What inspired me was my father dying. We unfortunately didn’t have a good or close relationship and when he died, all my anger and pain came to the surface. I was very unhappy, and I just couldn’t take the misery anymore. The terrible feelings I had motivated me. I no longer wanted to feel this way or spend my life in pain.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

When my father died, I put myself into both graduate school for counseling and started seeing a therapist. She was amazing. She validated me. It was one of the first times, I felt I could be myself without judgment. The therapist-patient or life coach-client relationships are so powerful. They can forma strong foundation which you can thrive from.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My worst mistake was speaking to an audience of teenagers. It was a huge audience and not my population of people I usually speak or work with. I was uncomfortable and awkward, and it showed. I learned then to trust my instinct and work with the people I want to work with otherwise you spread yourself to thin and regret your choices.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite quote is

When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. — Maya Angelou

This quote is 100% true. Follow that advice, it will save you a lot of pain in the future.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working with a nonprofit agency offering motivational and educational webinars. I love doing it and I feel inspired by the people who come to the webinars. I feel I learn something new each week.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence — I don’t give up. When I was sick about 10 years ago, not one doctor could give me a diagnosis. It was frustrating but I persisted and 8 months later I had a diagnosis and a treatment plan.

Patience & Acceptance — I always want to be doing better than where I ‘am. I’m highly competitive but with myself which might sound weird but if I’m not doing better then where I was a week ago, I get upset. In the last few years, I have learned patience. We can’t force everything. When we learn to accept things as how they are in the moment. It gives us a sense of peace and time to refocus and get clarity.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I have been working with clients as a counselor, educator, and coach for almost 20 years and I have burnt out myself and followed my own advice. Too bad I didn’t take it sooner.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

When you are physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually fatigued and exhausted. This burnout can last a few days or much longer. Its different for everyone.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Feeling balanced. Having a holistic perspective on taking care of yourself.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

If we ignore burnout, it can last for weeks, months or longer. It can lead to depression and/or anxiety. It can lead to physical problems. Why would we ignore that? The consequences are great both emotionally and physically. If we are burnt out, we can’t be the best parent, spouse, worker, etc. This affects everyone around them. If we ignore it everyone suffers.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Going to long without having their basic needs met and any form of selfcare.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”.

Work on what you can and can’t control.

Write a list of everything that is causing you stress and ask yourself — can you control it? If you can then start creating action steps to move, you forward. Action helps us to move forward and not feel stuck.

Write out the action steps for the week — cross them off as you go.

When we write goals and action steps down, we are 42% more likely to accomplish them

If you can’t control it then let it go.

I have had people make an appt to see me to work on changing others. That’s a waste of your time. The only person you can change is you. You can be a good friend, empathetic, good active listener, give resources but you can’t change them. If you try, you will become more frustrated and put a strain on the relationship.

Remind yourself what is in your control

Mindset — habits, beliefs, and patterns. Be mindful of what you put your focus on.

Who you spend your free time with? Are the people in your life lifting you up or bringing you down?

What you do with your free time?

“You” — we are in control of ourselves and how you respond and react to situations

How much media/social media you watch- be mindful of how you feel physically while on social media, watching the news, googling, etc. If you start feeling stress on your body, it’s a sign you have had enough. The mind-body connection is an alarm going off. For me, If I feel my stomach turning or my jaw tightening, it’s a sign I’m becoming too stressed or overwhelmed. Where do you hold stress on your body?

How you take care of yourself — basic needs — diet, exercise, water, and sleep

Perspective — the one constant in the world is change. We can’t do anything about that, but we can work on how we perceive change. Do we run from change? Fear it? Or do we think of it as a teachable/learnable moment? Are you open to the new possibilities/opportunities brought on by the change?

One constant in the world is change. We cannot do anything about it but how we perceive the change is up to us? Do we run from it? Fear it? Or think of it as a teachable, learnable moment? Are you open to new possibilities and opportunities? The best way to handle change is embrace it, what can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout? Be a good friend which means being an unconditional friend. Remind them you are there for them and love them. Be empathetic.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Offer workplace wellness workshops and/or individual coaching or counseling.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace.

What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Ask employees what they need and want? Just asking these types of questions is showing employees you care. Offering options like lunch and learn programs, individual coaching, exercise classes, meditation etc., shows the employees the company cares. When employees feel cared for there is less turnover rate and absenteeism.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake is just trying to work through it alone. We can’t heal, forgive, grieve, etc. without support.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My goal is to help people find their true worthiness. When people feel unworthy or not good enough, it comes out in sneaky ways that we don’t even realize the root issue is unworthiness like perfectionism, looking for acceptance/approval from outside ourselves, people pleaser, lack of selfcare, etc. I want to help everyone to feel they are enough and worthy because we all are.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Mel Robbins

How can our readers further follow your work online? www.dlcounseling.com

