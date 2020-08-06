Diane Howard: “Beauty stems from within!”

A beauty tip I would recommend to anyone is to practice daily affirmations. Try not to let negative thoughts drive our mindset. I think that if we take the time to honor our bodies and unique beauty, we will feel more confident and happier in our lives. Beauty stems from within!

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need to Know to Succeed in The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diane Howard.

Diane Howard, a Registered Aesthetic Nurse Artist founded Esthetic Finesse: Lip Injections Scottsdale after years of advanced training under some of the top physicians and nurses in the valley. Diane realized that aesthetic medicine requires creative mastery, much like any other form of art, and after pleasing thousands of patients, she established Esthetic Finesse to promote her exclusive brand of beauty services. Diane believes in enhancing one’s own beauty naturally and is a big advocate of less is more while her interests in knowing the latest products, techniques, and services are a priority in giving the highest level of service to her clients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In high school I was assigned a project where we had to shadow an industry we were interested in. My friend’s sister worked in a dermatology office as an Aesthetic Nurse and I chose to shadow her for my project! I was always interested in skin and beauty so it seemed like a good fit!

I always wanted to be in the medical field as a child. My dad always had encouraged me to pursue nursing, and he was convinced it would be a good fit for me with my nurturing nature. After I became a registered nurse, I worked as an assistant for a plastic surgeon and was under the wing of an amazing injector who inspired me to learn more about injections. She taught me a lot of what I still stand for today. After a few years I started working at a medical spa and really honed my craft, while seeing up to 10 patients a day!

My mom and dad had always inspired me to work for myself, and that was always a goal of mine. I also wanted to design my life to be flexible, and to do the work I wanted to. Owning my own injection studio was a great way to ensure things were done to my excellence, while always using the most up-to-date techniques. Owning my own injection studio has allowed me to run my business and my life by my standards!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I first decided to go off on my own and start my business, I decided to offer an exclusive at-home studio. This made it easier for me to have a flexible schedule with my patients and to design it exactly how I wanted it to be! In order to do that, I had to take over my husband’s “man-cave”, which happens to have a separate entrance and the best view in the house of Camelback Mountain!

It is located upstairs, used to have a pool table, antlers, and the whole nine yards! We re-arranged, glammed it up and voila, Esthetic Finesse was established. What was once used for late night parties with the boys, is now a one-of-a-kind VIP injection studio, where women and men can feel relaxed and beautiful!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

When I was still working at the med spa, I would have people request me, and I knew that I had something special to offer. That got my wheels turning that I could open my own business, and that I would be able to create a following of my own!

When I first opened my business, I stayed part-time at the medical spa to make sure that I stayed busy with many faces in front of me. After opening, I started to grow and grow to the point where it was time to give my two weeks at the medical spa.

My business grew organically over time, mainly by referrals and eventually I hired an assistant to help schedule appointments and make sure we run smoothly. Such a game-changer! I was then able to delegate and have more control over my life. The big lesson I learned is that it is important to jump in with both feet and be confident in what you are doing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The very first nurse I assisted under taught me so much about the industry. From techniques to lingo, she really helped me understand how to be a great Aesthetic Nurse. Less is more was her motto and I am forever grateful for that guidance.

I would also say that my husband has helped me in so many ways. He is an entrepreneur, and he has helped set up systems and has taught me how to better manage my time. He was a big supporter in taking over his man-cave to make my dream a reality.

Ok, super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

One of the most exciting innovations that is happening for injections is that there are less invasive techniques. For example there are less painful injection techniques, and recovery times are getting shorter for most aka bruising/swelling. Giving patients an “untouched” look is my goal here at Esthetic Finesse. Creating beauty with considerations of light/shadow, shape, ratios and symmetry are ways to help patients love looking in the mirror or seeing a picture and feeling happy inside. It is easier and more accessible than ever for people to achieve the enhancements they want.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Facial Injectables is an industry that has grown immensely, where it is now very acceptable to many, furthermore more chances to create art and beauty. There are new products and procedures that are allowing people to be more low maintenance on the daily. You don’t have to do tedious daily maintenance to achieve the look you want! For example, putting on mascara, drawing your brows on, even putting on makeup! You can try new looks through non-permanent treatments. From hair colors to lip injections it’s temporary! Even before actually going through with many beauty treatments you can use technology and applications to make sure it matches your vision.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I think more injectors should adopt a less is more approach. You can always add more filler, but I believe that the more people go overboard the more intimidating and less natural it looks. I think those horror stories scare away potential clients from esthetic injections, which is a shame since the confidence boost can change someone’s life. There is a mentality that it’s wrong to not be natural, or having work done makes you less beautiful. It’s a stigma that scares people into not getting procedures that play a huge impact on their self-esteem and confidence. It makes me happy to see that it is becoming trendier to having more natural looking features. I think that the beauty industry should be more welcoming to men in general.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

A beauty tip I would recommend to anyone is to practice daily affirmations. Try not to let negative thoughts drive our mindset. I think that if we take the time to honor our bodies and unique beauty, we will feel more confident and happier in our lives. Beauty stems from within!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five Things You Need to Know to Succeed in The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Know your industry and stay up to date on the latest trends, techniques, and technology. Be the go-to person that everyone loves and you will start to grow your business naturally. Be the expert that stands out! I hear all the time from my clients that they come to me because of my special techniques and latest product! Have a plan and hire wisely because who you have welcoming guests as they enter sets the tone for the entire experience. Have an environment that makes everyone want to come back. Make sure who you hire is knowledgeable and able to answer questions when they arise and know how to do the job. Recently, I hired an office manager and she helps welcome the guests as they come in allowing that time to connect and appreciate how they are doing. Marketing and advertising is big! Staying active on social media platforms and interacting helps bring a personable touch that clients love! Consider how you will grow your client base. Traditional marketing strategies along with word of mouth and a referral program all will help bring more traffic. Keep your website up-to-date and offer client testimonials that show confidence in your business. Most of my business has been word of mouth and my client base just keeps growing. I get referrals all the time and have a program that benefits each party. Have passion and a drive that will allow you to stay focused. Keep track of your triumphs and failures and reflect on what could have made it work. Always keep looking forward and stay positive. Stay on your path and know your end goal so you know what you are working towards. Set some smaller goals that can be accomplished sooner and that work towards the bigger goals. I have had some bumps and bruises along the way but that has allowed me to be more determined to succeed and grow. I keep myself on the right path by not letting myself get down when something doesn’t go as planned and push forward. The one thing about the beauty industry is that you develop personal relationships with your client base and you need to keep that. Women and men are coming to you to pamper themselves and they love having a personal connection that creates a comfortable and friendly environment. I use a cell phone to connect with my client base so that they can communicate with us anytime rather than the typical 9–5. This allows them to also communicate how they feel fit, via either call or text. Either way they know they can count on us to answer!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Empathy Movement. It’s all about the questions we ask ourselves. I would try to challenge people during times of negative thought or a judgemental time, and ask oneself how does the other person feel and why do they feel that way? Then, come back to your own thoughts and reflect.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The noblest art is that of making others happy.” P.T. Barnum

I became a nurse because I wanted to help make others happy. Having had an artistic eye and recognized skill from a young age I am able to combine my career as a nurse with my passion for art. I get to spend everyday making others feel more confident and beautiful which leads to them living happier lives!

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.instagram.com/estheticfinesse/

https://www.facebook.com/EstheticFinesseLLC/

https://www.estheticfinesse.com/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.