Diana Zalucky of The Empress Advisor: “Never stop investing in your own growth”

Diana Zalucky is The Empress Advisor®, a spiritual advisor, intuitive mentor, host of The Healer Dealer Podcast. Diana uses an array of techniques including Akashic Records and intuitive readings to tap into the vibrational record of client’s souls and their journey. In her work, she views past/future/cosmic lifetimes, illuminating core reasonings and ultimately, working through wounds and deep emotions to connect clients back with their heart and giving them permission to be themselves.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve been a commercial photographer and director for over 15 years. Despite being intuitive my entire life and being told I was a medium and psychic at a young age, I hid it. My extrasensory abilities always worked in my favor while on set for shoots, where I’d have the gift to create moments that were filled with energy and spirit. I was always the friend everyone came to for advice and support. I could meet someone and know within seconds what their special gift was and understand what might be holding them back in any part of their life.

At one point, I was always seeking healers and intuitive for validation and approval of my gifts. This often showed up as me receiving insight for the mystic I had paid a session for. During that time I also became fascinated with the variety of esoteric tools available. I wanted to connect and support others to explore their own gifts, learn and try on new tools from conversations with the modern mystics, healers and visionaries of our time! This inspired me to create and host the Healer Dealer Podcast!

While the podcast was taking off, I began seeing clients one on one for Akashic Record and intuitive readings. I had no idea at the time how all the experiences and spiritual education I had invested in myself quietly over the years would eventually be wildly supporting me. I again kept that part of myself hidden out of fear it would dilute my photography career that I had dedicated my life to and worked so hard for while breaking many glass ceilings within the industry.

At the beginning of the pandemic, all my big lofty photo and directing jobs came to a halt with no indication of when it would get turned back “on.” I did not sit and feel sorry for myself. Instead, I pivoted. I had always wanted to create multiple income streams so I would never be so reliant on one stream only. The pandemic was proof of why I needed to make that happen but had never had the time before. I had invested so much into my photography business it was time to pour energy into creating a new business I could do from home, that would support others, give me freedom to create and build another stream of income online while in quarantine. I had something that could wildly support others in connecting back to themselves. Trusting THEIR gifts. The clients I started seeing were a mix of entrepreneurs and creative women of all kinds… LIKE ME! I started coaching and mentoring creative women to trust their intuitive gifts and create their own spiritual self care toolbox!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Adaptability

We don’t survive by being the strongest or smartest in the room. We survive and thrive by adapting. Resisting change out of fear of losing control is going to make you miserable at the end of the day. Everyone has their own personal meaning behind what it means to be successful. For me success means freedom. Freedom to choose. Freedom to create. The faster we make decisions, the faster we fail, the faster we can take the feedback we’re given from any situation and choose again.

2. Attitude

Attitude is everything! Are you viewing your life as everything happening for you or to you? Are you choosing to view your life by the things you have to do or get to do? When experiences come up that are painful do you sit in the pain and complain or do you solve problems? It isn’t about having to have a good attitude all the time. It’s about using your emotions as insight to shift your perspective.

3. Authenticity

Energy does not lie and regardless if people consider themselves intuitive or not (the secret is, we ALL are!) we can ALL tell when something does not feel genuine. Authenticity is owning your truth, being 100% yourself, living in and doing business in integrity. If you are not being true to you, you will burn out. There is nothing more exhausting than trying to be something or someone you are not.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

When we get clear on what our needs are, we can start to create systems for ourselves that support us in any and every area of our lives. The habits that have helped me the most on my journey are habits around creating boundaries with my energy for myself and others. I naturally have a lot of energy and enthusiasm that is often described as contagious to be around. That combined with my spiritual advising work means that I need a lot of time in my own energy to recharge. Limiting the time I spend on my phone and social media is huge. I get into the habit of asking myself, “are you consuming or creating right now?” It’s okay if you are consuming, as long as it is intentional. Another big habit that has helped me is to always be investing in myself. I am happiest when I am growing. Everything I do is for the big picture vision. Getting into the habit of taking one small action everyday that would move the needle forward towards that big vision is going to lead you to success!

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

The habits you create will build you up or break you down. Those habits are systems being created that will design your life.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

I don’t think our habits are only good or bad habits. There are some habits you may have started that were “good” that can shift and be labeled as “bad”. I think it’s always about checking in with yourself and giving yourself permission to evolve. Is this habit bringing me closer or further away from achieving my goals?

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Nature loves courage. You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles. Dream the impossible dream and the world will not grind you under, it will lift you up. This is the trick. This is what all these teachers and philosophers who really counted, who really touched the alchemical gold, this is what they understood. This is the shamanic dance in the waterfall. This is how magic is done. By hurling yourself into the abyss and discovering it’s a feather bed.” ― Terence McKenna

This resonates so much with me because it’s a beautiful reminder that once we decide to take the leap and show up for ourselves, we will always be supported by forces seen and unseen presenting opportunities and synchronicities beyond our wildest imagination.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In the beginning of 2021, I launched a bi-monthly group program that is all about exploring spiritual, energetic and mindset tools in a fun and empowering environment. After ten months of one-o- one sessions and hearing from Healer Dealer Podcast listeners, I knew all my clients and podcast family were my community! How could I support my community more by connecting them to not only each other but special guest teachers and so much more? The club created a safe sacred container to deep dive into your inner world, gain confidence and clarity as you explore your own cosmic connection and intuitive abilities, collaborate with the community, learn from special guests and one another and create your own spiritual self care toolkit! Empress Explorers Club is helping women develop a deep trust in their intuitive gifts, remember their power and have fun while they grow, liberate themselves from false stories of the past and choose what new tools resonate most and forget the rest!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Never stop investing in your own growth. Everything and anything you are feeling a pull to learn or expand on is going to be something your customers need as well. Your customers are often an extension of a past version of yourself.

Create containers for celebration, integration and rest. Honor the cycles of your business and your life. If you have a big launch, create space after to celebrate regardless of your numbers.

Know your WHY! What is the engine that is driving the bus of this business? Your why is what is going to be your anchor as for the moments you feel like giving up. The passion I have for what I am creating is bigger than my fear of looking like a fool. I had so many doubts pre-pandemic about starting a spiritual business and felt the need to keep it quiet. Once the pandemic hit, I felt I had no choice but to come out of the closet with this work and anoint myself as an authority in this space. Women are multi-dimensional. Feelings of being too much or not enough plague so many creative women and can turn off our connection to the infinite possibilities. My clients are all creative women who have dedicated their lives to supporting others’ visions. Working with me I help them remember their own vision and support them as they make all the things they want happen, delight in their own power and too muchness!

Take care of your human! Your body is not besides the point. Your energy is your superpower. Start taking care of yourself and if you are already the person you want to be. How would that version of you treat your body? Mind?

Get quiet and listen. The more opinions you ask of others the more you are giving your power away. Indecision is a decision.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Trying to copy what other successful coaches are doing because they are afraid of failing. Another big mistake is thinking you don’t know enough. I promise there is a lot of wisdom you can bring with you to starting your new business from past experiences. Nobody knows what they are doing at first, accept you are going to figure it out as you go.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

You have to deliver on your promises. I have personally experienced and also heard way too many stories from others how they invested in a coach that did not deliver on the services they were sold on. Make sure your customers feel seen, heard and understood. Check in and ask for feedback. People can tell if you really care or not. I think it’s important to give several options in ways clients can work with you depending on where they are on their journey. Something I’ve seen in the coaching space is potential customers getting on discovery calls where they end up being “coached” into going into debt to purchase a high ticket program they can not afford. I feel that is wildly manipulative and wrong. There is a fine line between taking the leap to choose to invest yourself when it feels scary financially and being the person to tell a potential client that they need to get a loan to work with you.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Where does your customer spend their time online? Most of my customers are not on Instagram very much. They are listening to podcasts educating themselves on self development and spirituality. Where would the past version of yourself look for support in the past? A majority of my clients are from word of mouth. They come from my podcast community or when I’ve been a guest on other podcasts. I also don’t push or force a connection if it isn’t happening. Everyone isn’t for everyone. Trust that no matter how much you think what you are doing already exists, there are people who are only able to really learn it from you. From your energy!

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

I think it’s important to treat both your physical body and mind as you would any member of your team. Set up check ins or meetings with yourself to make sure your “team” members have the support they need to perform. If you do not invest in taking care of yourself you will not have the stamina to take care of your business. Don’t forget to celebrate yourself before moving onto your next task!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Less complaining, more creating! Less critics, more creators. Could you imagine if people stopped reposting things to complain about on their instagram and started sharing their creations and solutions in response to what they had an issue with? How can you eliminate complaining from your day to day conversations. Not sure what to create yet? Get grateful! What are you grateful for? Whenever I get caught in a ‘let’s complain to connect conversation,’ I interrupt it and ask what is that person excited about right now? See the energy shift as people delight in sharing the simple pleasures and joys in life.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Marie Forleo because our combined optimism, passion and energy would expand and delight me! There is something powerful about being able to share wisdom and not take yourself too seriously. Have fun AND make it happen! I also think we would be besties.

