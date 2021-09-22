Diana Tenes: “Happiness is enjoying yourself, life, family and friends today”

Happiness is enjoying yourself, life, family and friends today: Who you are is your gift to yourself and the world. If you can be proud of your life, this is what makes you satisfied and content. When you have a friend or family member you can trust to talk to about anything, this is joy.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diana Tenes.

Diana Tenes is a thought leader and life coach in Health, Wellness and Entertainment. As a Children’s and Family entertainer and creator for over thirty years she has targeted ways to help yourself, children, family, friends, co-workers and strangers to stay positive and connect meaningfully. She’s a Poet in several anthologies, a Speaker on a range of subjects, and been in the Wall Street Journal, SF Gate.com. and has an article on “How to shine your light!” christinemichelcarter.com/how-to-shine-your-light.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. My father is from Mexico and was from a family of bullfighters. His brothers were bullfighters and my grandfather had been a matador for 40 years. My mother is a first generation Mexican American. I was in a unique combination of worlds. I grew up listening to Classical music and Mexican music. My two brothers and two sisters and I attended Catholic school. I enjoyed writing stories and poetry, making clothes for my tiny troll dolls, drawing, painting, and calligraphy. I used to memorize musical albums and make my sister sing them with me. My first role was Maid Marian in Robin Hood.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mom was President of the Mother’s club at St. Mary’s for many years. She would organize fundraising events. I would design and make the flyers, posters, decorations, backdrops, place settings, even the teachers birthday cards. I had an artist studio in the basement of the school in 8th grade. I enjoyed creating and writing and working in our local community.

My father was on Spanish speaking radio and would recite poetry. I enjoyed listening even though I didn’t know what he was saying. I learned the rhythm and styles of poetry. Creativity and arts was my freedom and a way to be in the world with community and social activism.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Sister Eileen Donahue. She encouraged me to try out for a play at school that she was directing. I was honored. I felt special and recognized. It was a big deal to get a part in the show because it was with the all boys Bellarmine College Prep. We were an all girls High school -Notre Dame. It boosted my confidence and made me popular. I was quiet and shy and this helped bring me out of my shell.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I realized that Get Your Happy! Card game I created was not my business. The message behind the cards was about affirming and connecting to yourself and others. You make yourself happy by realizing the good things that have happened in your life already. Then you recount these things and repeat them again in the same or different fashion. This reinforces what is important to you in your life to keep you energized and feeling free and good.

When you share in your group and hear what others are saying; you are bonding to this community you created. That is where the School assemblies, Employee pep rallies and Life Coaching fit in. It is honoring who you are, where you are to make it uplifting for all concerned.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m excited about working with companies and their employees by giving them pep rallies on a monthly or yearly basis to boost their morale: remote or in office. I offer this same support to schools by hosting assemblies. We need a positive open connection with each other. This is what I create in my Pep rallies, Assemblies and Group Coaching. We live in scary, unstable times, with Climate change, Covid mutations, and Worldwide calamities. As human beings we need support for our well being and mental health to continue on purposefully. Building Community and Connection where you need it is what “Get Your Happy!” is about.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. I find and see the good in people. I like to encourage and thank people when they are doing something good for themselves or in the community whether I know them personally or not.

2. I accept everything about myself, my successes and my mistakes. I am truthful with myself and that spills into my relationships with others.

3. Being creative and being able to step outside the box and try something different and new is a trait that leaders have. We are able to adapt and reinvent our life or way of being in the world. We are people that listen to ourselves more than listening to others.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I have overcome tremendous obstacles in my life. I was depressed for a good portion of it. I’ve lived through lifelong PTSD, not being able to work a stable job, being a single mom for many years, divorce, the suicide of my only son, who was mentally ill. I was determined to heal myself. And it happened finally; after years of counseling, a variety of support groups and alternative healing therapies. It wasn’t easy. I feel good about who I am. What gives me purpose in my life is to give to others the ability to heal, hope and connect to self. I excel in finding little things to give me joy each day. When you can find your joy you will never be unhappy.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Americans are privileged people. We often take for granted our resources and status in the world. We have more gadgets, cars, vacation and expendable income than most of the world. More things do not make us any happier. It’s a temporary unfulfilling happiness. We think of ourselves as the best, the winners so we don’t have to do anything. Kind of like a person that grows up with a trust fund and has everything given to them. They don’t do anything with their lives other than spend the money or make trouble because they have no lack of. Often immigrants or the working poor are the ones who are motivated. They will do anything, work the jobs no one else will, work several jobs and go to school to make a life they are grateful for. They are happy to be in this country and willing to work to take advantage of the opportunities.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The most basic misconception is that somebody or something else will give you happiness. For example your partner, career, vacation or having an unlimited amount of money. They do temporarily but it’s usually from the newness or excitement of it. Once you get used to it it’s not so great anymore. You become bored, complacent or you’re looking for the next thing to give you a high. True Happiness is inside of us. Each person has the ability to become happy. We need to stop looking for somebody or something to do it for us. You have to learn to take care of yourself emotionally, spiritually, physically, financially. Men excel in certain areas and women in others. They can balance each other out if they can learn to complement their strengths and weaknesses.

We want somebody to take care of us. We know how to take care of ourselves better than anyone. When we know our strengths, weaknesses and can communicate what we need, what we can give; we are in the most powerful place.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

A lot of people are in jobs they hate because they like the amount of money they’re making. They work for the weekends. It’s a drain. They shut themselves off emotionally, then party on the weekends. You have a choice to live the way you do. Change or stepping out to do something different is a challenge. But this is your life you decide.

I knew a hardworking man who was quite financially successful. His life revolved around running his business and everything else was after that. He had grown up poor and was driven to succeed. Success to him was being financially well off. He wasn’t satisfied. He lived in fear of losing what he had built. He was always rushing, tired and frazzled. He didn’t know how to enjoy his life, relax and be happy.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Happiness is enjoying yourself, life, family and friends today

EX: Who you are is your gift to yourself and the world. If you can be proud of your life, this is what makes you satisfied and content. When you have a friend or family member you can trust to talk to about anything, this is joy.

2. Live in the moment- fully taste, feel and experience the good things life has given you no matter how small or big EX: You are invited to an event to celebrate a friend’s birthday or promotion. You honor them and yourself by attending. EX: Enjoyed walking with your dog in the park and the scenery, people

3. Count your blessings daily. At the end of the day consciously go over your accomplishments, milestones and unexpected gifts. Treasure them. This makes you more grateful for each day

EX: I did yoga today for 10 minutes. I ate a healthy lunch. I got positive feedback for an article I wrote. I read a book I enjoyed. I talked to a friend.

4. Let yourself feel whatever you need to feel. They’re emotions, they come and go. It is healing, therapeutic.

EX: I saw a little boy in diapers who reminded me of my son at this age. I started to cry and I missed him so much. Even though I was sad, it brought me back to my son and it made me feel close to him again.

5. Give a compliment to someone you encounter. Go out of your way to observe someone else’s kindness or thoughtfulness and acknowledge it. EX: Someone lets you cut in line, or holds a door open for you or gives you a tip or hack. SAY: Thank you!! The more you acknowledge and are grateful; the happier you will be.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Take a walk with them in nature. Go somewhere with them and Listen. Ask them what they need and how you can help.

