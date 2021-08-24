Diana Kocheva of Intellectsoft: “Life-hack number one is to always be prepared”

Life-hack number one is to always be prepared. Get access to a patient’s medical history from previous doctors. You can even ask your colleagues for their thoughts and assumptions about a case. It might also be a good idea to use special predictive software that can help you make the right diagnosis. Again, I believe technology will help us save time in this manner, not only for the patients but also for doctors.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diana Kocheva.

Diana Kocheva, Head of Digitalization Services at Intellectsoft, the technology partner driving digital transformation in the healthcare sector and beyond, is a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Diana leads the team that creates innovative medtech solutions: from the virtualization of doctor-patient relations to high-end solutions that predict the outcomes of various treatments. The result of her work has helped many healthcare companies digitize their efforts and bring increased efficiency and automation to their business processes, allowing them to scale and thrive, and keep providing services to their patients despite strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me! I started off in classical fintech before moving my focus to medtech around three years ago. I found it interesting that both fields have a lot in common but there is one fundamental difference. You deal with a pile of data and sensitive information in both cases, but the worst thing that can happen in fintech is that someone could lose their money, while a mistake in medtech can lead to someone losing their life.

Medtech is a bigger challenge, and there’s a lot more social pressure as well in this case, but that also makes it that much more rewarding. I’m excited to be a part of the Intellectsoft team that inspires digital transformation in the healthcare sector and ultimately helps millions of people live healthier and happier lives.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

That question reminded me of one of our customers: a clinic that works with children with neurological conditions. They are the only clinic in the world helping kids as well as their parents, and I am quite fond of their drive to support and serve those in need.

Before the pandemic, families from all over the world turned to them to have their child examined at this really nice, big clinic in North Carolina, but then COVID-19 happened and the clinic could no longer invite patients for one-on-one meetings. That’s when they came to us to look for a digital solution to this problem.

We started working on a CRM system, but not an ordinary one. We created a mobile app that manages their clientele, helps monitor the children, track checkups and screenings, and support the families in many ways. Working alongside their team was indeed an eye-opening experience. What surprised me was that one member of their board of directors used to be their patient as a child, and now he is a well-adjusted adult with a 17-year-old son of his own, so you could say that it’s a family business.

That organization is a real inspiration for me. They have many new and innovative ideas in the pipeline, and I’m honored to keep working with them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Where there’s a will, there’s always a way.

I truly believe that with all my heart because I have seen the impossible become possible by the sheer will of people. I see examples of this in the IT world every day.

At first, this surprised me since I came from a non-governmental background, having worked with an international organization. When I switched to IT, I often asked my CTO and the technical team if some of our ideas were actually feasible, and their response surprised me. Every one of those people told me that it’s possible to do and create anything; it is just all about your will, creativity and of course, time and resources. If you have all that, you can do anything.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My current team. They are such resourceful, hardworking people who know how to make a real difference. For example, one of our tech specialists used to have his own IT company and served as a CTO in several really cool start-ups. Can you imagine all of that experience and expertise? Such an inspiration! He is a know-it-all (in a good way!) and a super helpful guy.

His story inspires me to talk about how much you get to learn when building your own company, even if you don’t keep it in the long run. You might go for an IPO or sell it, but don’t do it just to buy a house in the Maldives and retire early. It’s important to find your passion and work on what you love, like this guy. At the end of the day, people like him get to make a difference — in healthcare or any other sector.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

I believe the pandemic has been quite tough on everyone. Isolation is never good because humans are social animals, and all this distancing and quarantining has done a number on all of us.

Luckily, telehealth enabled us to get medical assistance without in-person appointments, and it’s safe to say that you really don’t have to be physically present next to a doctor because everything can be done remotely with the current technology.

So for me, the main benefit of old-school in-person appointments is the psychological aspect, meaning that people are still more comfortable talking to a real doctor right in front of them.

On the other hand, think of all the time you can save by opting for telemedicine. I’m not only talking about avoiding all these traffic jams — but it’s also way easier to find a convenient time slot or find the right doctor if both of you are online.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

With telemedicine, it still isn’t as easy to find the right candidate, so I would encourage doctors to create videos and intros that help prospective clients get to know them better.

Also, communication and listening skills are essential for every consultation. Again, the latest technology can be helpful in this regard, so, even if a doctor and patient don’t speak the same language, online translation can facilitate their communication.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Life-hack number one is to always be prepared. Get access to a patient’s medical history from previous doctors. You can even ask your colleagues for their thoughts and assumptions about a case. It might also be a good idea to use special predictive software that can help you make the right diagnosis. Again, I believe technology will help us save time in this manner, not only for the patients but also for doctors. The second piece of advice I’d give is to gather all the data and analytics from all possible sources to make the right diagnosis. It is also important to note that some people want a checkup even though they don’t present any issues or problems, and they take away time from patients who really need help. That’s why data would come in handy since you’d be able to prioritize your workload and speed up the checkup process. The other life-hack is to not be afraid to turn to technology and automation. Introduce telehealth and other types of medtech software to streamline and increase efficiency in your practice. For example, if a patient has some sort of skin issue, an app that enables video consultations can be really helpful. You can even use technology to scale or find staff. Our team at Intellectsoft has actually created an app that helps find the right doctor or nurse. Just think of an Uber for your medical needs! Medical institutions could easily see nurses in the area available for additional time shifts and they could hire them on demand whenever there was a shortage.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth is the future! Imagine waking up and feeling strep throat coming on. You get up, go to the bathroom and brush your teeth while an automatic sensor in the mirror takes your vitals and temperature. By the time you are done, you get an alert showing some abnormal measurements and a fever. All of this could have taken the better part of the day had it been a real hospital visit!

We are not quite there yet, but this is something that telehealth is moving towards and such experiences will be possible in the nearest future. I believe that these algorithms will be able to do blood tests with a quick prick of the fingertips, and while the coffee is brewing, the results will be sent via a messaging system, announcing that you might be coming down with the flu.

This healthcare Siri could also suggest precautions and give meal ideas to help make you feel better instantly, or even order the meals to be delivered to your doorstep in case you don’t feel like cooking!

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

First of all, simple apps with implemented video calls. They help you to get a more personalized connection with your doctor, and again, this is something that I’m pretty sure everyone needs. These apps can come in all shapes and sizes — from super simple ones to more advanced ones, like the one that we recently rolled out at Intellectsoft. It virtualizes the doctor-patient visits and has a set of additional features, such as offline message exchange, a built-in payment system and many more.

Then, predictive solutions in patient care are extremely helpful: they can be used to detect warning signs of illnesses, create treatment plans, or even forecast outcomes of treatments. At Intellectsoft we have created an app that redefines the orthodontic experience: it uses the photos of the patient’s oral cavity and gives the doctor the ability to choose tools to offer the best treatment. Moreover, the app enables doctors to forecast and simulate how each treatment would work and what results could be reached. The patients were finally able to see the results that they could expect in a few months to even years!

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I often think about this, so the answer’s ready! I’d design interconnected telehealth tools. My perfect telehealth solution would include remote patient monitoring and use a mix of AI to maintain the full picture of a patient’s health, troubleshoot and resolve patient issues in real-time; and IoT which will be responsible for actually delivering the treatment. For example, think of an app that can automatically get a drone to deliver medication to older people.

This perfect solution is no fantasy. We are already working on similar solutions and have delivered several simplified versions that work with sensors that get activated as soon as you enter a room. They track and check how you feel, and for the elderly, they can remit this data to their children. If, for example, a senior person falls and hurts themselves, the system will track the incident and call the doctor immediately.

All of the above is specifically important because the world’s population is aging fast, and it’s predicted that by 2050, one in five people will be over 60.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I would suggest learning to trust the data and the technology. There are always chances of human error with the way we do things traditionally, but data never lies.

Of course, there’s an adoption curve to any technology, and data-driven predictive medicine is no exception, and as more companies turn to modern tech, this adoption will go faster and more smoothly, but for now, I’d encourage everyone to trust the data.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I believe that the right AI-powered solutions can save time and money for doctors. For starters, they can use it to collect relevant data from around the world. This should go a long way in helping them make the right diagnosis straight away. In many cases the problem can be easily solved with the right and fast treatment, and AI projects are extremely helpful in this area.

Then, I believe that 3D visualization is an important part of modern healthcare, for instance, in dental practices. This technology is already being used to make dental services better, faster, less painful and more affordable.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I am extremely concerned that medical data around the globe is not unified. In my vision of the future, I see a unified data management system. This way, a doctor in, say, Canada can collaborate with and understand a doctor from any other country, so all these unified electronic record systems would be really helpful.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

You need to feed large amounts of data into predictive AI tools for them to work properly. The data is used to train the algorithms behind the solutions, which enables them to make better diagnoses and determine the most effective treatment. I’d love to inspire people as well as healthcare organizations to share that data for the benefit of all humankind.

For example, we worked with a startup that helps find cancer cells much more efficiently than doctors can. They were able to achieve this by gathering data from all over the world and studying about 13 million X-rays! Think of all the lives saved — this would never have been possible without those large amounts of data. If I have enough power to ask anyone to do one thing for me, it would be to share their health research and records.

