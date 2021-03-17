Diana DeVille of WJXA-FM: “Know that there is no one else like you”

Anyone that knows me knows that I am a huge animal lover, and so my charitable side tends to turn towards animal welfare and taking care of animals. I do believe that most people are good, but I’d love to see harsher punishments toward animal abusers, making it a felony in each state. I also would love to see more kindness happen. There’s been so much negativity in the past few years, and I just wish we could all find a way to co-exist. We don’t all have to agree, but there’s no need to be unkind to people because they have a different viewpoint.

You might feel like you’ve met Diana before — she gets that a lot, and says she says she has “that face that reminds you of someone you know.” If you haven’t met her yet, you have now!

Diana DeVille is a radio personality and entertainment influencer based in Nashville, Tennessee. Growing up in Louisiana, she moved to Los Angeles after college to do radio in the #2 market in the US. She achieved her goal, working at metal mainstay KNAC.com and later Simi Valley’s 99.1 The Ranch. While in Los Angeles, she also dabbled in filmmaking and acting (she is wild about Shakespeare) and generally loves entertaining people. Her heart and her Southern roots have led her back to Nashville. where she’s loving her new hometown where she has joined the air staff of Mix 92.9 (WJXA-FM).

When she’s not on the air, she’s also a local realtor helping Nashvilleans to find their dream homes. Diana enjoys country line dancing and tries to do it as much as her schedule permits. She’s also a cat mom to Jasper and Little John, and truly loves helping animals find their furever homes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thanks for having me! Well, I was tagging along with my mom to her college classes, and I came across a sign from the college radio station needing DJs. So I signed up and started my radio career right then. From there I went on to work at the country and rock stations in my hometown (Monroe, Louisiana) and moved to Los Angeles to work there. It took me a couple of years to get into the scene there, but I did accomplish that, working at the legendary KNAC.com, and later Simi Valley’s 99.1 The Ranch. In 2019, I made a major decision to move from LA to Nashville, and currently I can be heard on Music City’s Mix 92.9.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Several great people — Brian Ringo, Russ Mitchell and Joel Willer were all instrumental in molding me in my early days of radio — I learned so much from them. Long Paul & Rob Jones hired me at KNAC.com, and we had so many great times — Paul taught me about programming, and some of my happiest memories and career moments happened during those days. Michael Raffety got me back into the country scene, and we created a lot of great programming at The Ranch. And last but not least — my current PD, Barbara Bridges, took a chance on me here in Nashville, and she has been super in helping me hone my craft and be even better as an air talent.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

OH yes! My first night at KNOE-AM, I had been training, and after a few hours they put me on the air. I was so nervous, and instead of introing Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, it came out as “Merle & Wiggy”. Of COURSE they taped it (I have no idea where that tape is now!), and that was the joke of the night. Now I can laugh about it, but back then I was just mortified. Now I always say, “the mark of success is if, when you make a mistake on the air, you can just laugh about it and move on.” It’s about being comfortable. Every DJ has that moment when what they’re thinking doesn’t translate into what comes out of their mouth, but it’s not the end of the world. Usually people laugh with you, not at you.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Sure. Keep on trying. I’m lucky because I was able to have a creative career in Hollywood, which many attempt, but few achieve. It’s about being persistent, not giving up on your dreams, and when someone says no, finding another way to get what you want. There are people who told me “You can’t do that,” and I found a way to do it, so it is absolutely possible. You just have to hang in there and find the best way to achieve that goal. If you really want it, and are willing to work for it, you’ll get there.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I think a lot of it started with my KNAC.com days. We had a chat room where people came from all over the world to chat, and let me tell you, those folks are loyal! They’ve followed me online in all of my various ventures, and I am so grateful to them for hanging in there with me. I’ve also picked up online friends along my journey. One of the tenets I learned in radio was to always speak to one person out there listening, and I tend to follow that philosophy in my online posts. I’m a very private person, so it’s hard sometimes to just put my life out there, but at the same time, there’s always someone out there who is going to resonate with what you’re posting.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I always wear sunscreen because being a redhead, I burn easily. I remember asking my mom how to not get wrinkles when I got old, and she said to always wear sunscreen. I trust my mom’s advice, and so far she’s been right. Also, exercise has always felt like a chore to me, but I do love to dance. I’ve always taken dance classes, and I found line dancing a few years ago. I fell in love with it, and now I try to dance a couple of times a week. Not only is it a great way of exercising without realizing that you are exercising (LOL), but also it just brings me a lot of joy and is a great way of self-expression.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I think we can all agree that 2020 was a rough year for everyone, and it was a year of transformation and adapting. I became much better at meditating, which has been great because a) it gets you to listen to yourself and your intuition, which typically has the right answers, and b) it’s a great way to release all the gunk that we pick up during the day. I usually do this right before I go to sleep to get all that out of my head so I don’t toss and turn all night.

I also used 2020 as time to do self-exploration and really get to know myself, which I don’t think I really had done much before. I had a lot of self-esteem issues that I needed to work on and really learn to love myself, and for the first time in my life, I can truly say that I do love and accept myself now. It took some work trying to find those issues and deal with them, but if I can do it, so can anyone else.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Know that there is no one else like you. We spend a lot of time “keeping up with the Joneses” and what we tend to forget is that we are that unique blend of traits that makes us “us”, and there is no competition on that front.

2) Everything that happens, happens for a reason. It may feel like the universe is working against us at times with what seems like a stream of bad luck, but that is usually put in our path so that we can recognize the block being presented and work to heal it, becoming an even better version of ourselves.

3) There is a lid for every pot. While I’m definitely not saying you have to be in a relationship to be happy, just know that you are not alone.

I guess the central theme in all of these ideas is that you don’t have to compete with anyone else — you only have to compete to be the best you can be. You create your own happiness, and you don’t need anything or anyone outside you to be happy. Choose happiness!

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I came across the Law of Attraction a few years and started reading everything I could find about it. It completely makes sense that what you put out into the universe you get back. That had a huge impact on my thinking, which made me strive to look for the positive things around me. When you focus on what’s good in your life, that is what you attract. Sometimes that can be a struggle when it seems like everything is going wrong, but trust me, there is always something to be grateful for in your life.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Absolutely, without a doubt, the lemonade diet/cleanse! Water, lemon, honey and cayenne pepper. I did it once for 21 days straight, and all I could think about was what I was going to eat when I got done….I tried doing it for a shorter period, and I just can’t do it ever again!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Anyone that knows me knows that I am a huge animal lover, and so my charitable side tends to turn towards animal welfare and taking care of animals. I do believe that most people are good, but I’d love to see harsher punishments toward animal abusers, making it a felony in each state. I also would love to see more kindness happen. There’s been so much negativity in the past few years, and I just wish we could all find a way to co-exist. We don’t all have to agree, but there’s no need to be unkind to people because they have a different viewpoint.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I am a huge fan of Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad. I’ve read most of his books, and I just think he’s a genius. Also Dave Ramsey has a very common sense, down to earth approach on money, and I’d love to pick either one of their brains!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I’m on Facebook and Instagram as @dianadeville, and you can listen to me on www.mix929.com

My pleasure and thank you so much!