Dheeraj Remella of VoltDB: “Smart cities ”

Smart cities — Think smart lighting, municipal asset monitoring and management, traffic congestion management, etc… — things that make cities safer and more efficient. Smart factories — With multi-access edge computing, we can bring intelligence much closer to the source of data and avoid having to move the data to a central cloud. With network edge deployments, 5G can provide the connectivity and compute needed for low-latency automation as a service.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dheeraj Remella.

Dheeraj Remella is the Chief Product Officer at VoltDB responsible for technical OEM partnerships and enabling customers to take their next step in data driven decision making. Dheeraj has been instrumental in each of our significant customer acquisitions. He brings 22 years of experience in creating Enterprise solutions in a variety of industries. Dheeraj is a strong believer in cross pollination of ideas and innovation between industries and technologies. Dheeraj holds a bachelors degree in computer engineering from Madras University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in Chennai, India. The city was called Madras then. There was a movement to go back to the city names from before the English occupation of India. So it is called Chennai now. I came to the US in 1997 for a change of scenery and then I met my wife and ended up staying here in the US. I like reading, playing Chess and watching my kids play soccer. As far as how I got started with the technology industry, I took a programming course in my 10th grade summer holidays and it was love at first byte. I went through various roles within my career span ranging from building image format converters to building a BPM product to working with customers to build solutions. The interactions with customers really opened a part of my brain that is insatiable now. Every time I design a solution for a customer, it really is a unique experience to know their current state, constraints, and their desired future state, and plan a transition path that uniquely works for them. Eventually I joined VoltDB in 2013 and it has been a very enriching experience working in the world of high speed, scale, and complexity.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My transition from the engineering side to the business side was definitely the most interesting one. As an engineer, I have been molded into a person whose primary mission is to solve problems. But when I came to the business side of the equation as a solutions architect, I continued that mission and, believe it or not, it was hugely detrimental. I learned the value of soft skills. Every time I tried to tell the customer how they could solve the problem at hand, they became immediately defensive and were not receptive. I realized what was happening. Instead of giving what I felt would be the best way to solve the problem, I started asking more diagnostic questions that helped me first understand the current situation and how they came to be in it in the first place and what the root problem is, and the discussions became a lot more productive. It sounds so simple but I was surprised to see how often others are making the same mistake. Basically, once I stopped “selling” a solution with our product and instead started focusing on how to help the customer navigate from where they are to a place where their problems cease to exist, it was a lot more collaborative and productive.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak” — Epictetus

This is THE most important thing I follow when I am talking to customers and partners. One cannot solve a problem that they haven’t fully understood. I can never over-emphasize the need to first ask many questions to ensure you understand the whole problem. Sometimes, it will even make the customer realize something that might not have been taken into account and prompt them to get more information before starting to design the solution to the problems in its entirety.

“Vision without action is a daydream and action without a vision is a nightmare” — Soichiro Honda

In other words, plan your action and act on your plan. You can’t achieve an objective unless you break it down into shorter milestones to assure you’re on the right path. This goes for everything from simple tasks to organization-wide initiatives.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have to attribute much of my shaping to my father. He was philosophical by nature and I, as a kid, wasn’t absorbing much of what he taught me at the time but later I realized the value and wisdom of the things he was saying. The one piece of standout advice he gave me was to do the right thing because it is the right thing to do and not because there is a reward attached to it. The implicit conclusion is that the reward will come as a natural benefit of doing the right thing. This works every time. There are many customers that we had acquired when I was a solutions architect because I took the approach of solving their pain first.

There are many examples of this. There was a customer in the telecom industry that, during the POC, we took the hardest part of their system and ported it to benefit from VoltDB so they could have the peace of mind that there would be no surprises later on. This was the right thing to do. I am always conscious that when someone selects VoltDB and it ends up being the wrong choice — VoltDB being a unique product designed for high-scale speed, accuracy, and ultra-reliable low latency — someone could lose face, or worse, their job/livelihood. So it is the right thing to do to ensure they are making the right choice by picking VoltDB for the right reasons. With the peace of mind they gained, this telco customer came on board as our customer and have even given hugely positive reviews of us via the likes of Gartner.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Continuous learning — By reading about various industries, history, and philosophy, among other subjects, it helps me learn about successful transformations and journeys, and the failings in those journeys. Patterns repeat themselves in other industries. This has been hugely beneficial for me to attain meaningful engagements with potential customers.

Conversation visualizations — Every time I talk to someone, I automatically start drawing a diagram of their setup in my head. It helps me stay in the conversation with the intention of understanding instead of zoning out and waiting for my turn to speak. It has helped me uncover some key aspects that the customer might have mistakenly taken for granted as implied or understood but could be important for the discussion. Understanding the big picture allows us to get to the root challenge much more quickly.

Curiosity — The basic mindset of curiosity allows me to feed the first trait, continuous learning Every conversation can lead to learning something. Being curious to figure out what it is that I don’t know or understand and vying to learn about it has been very rewarding and enriching.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

At VoltDB we have been working on a solution that will allow enterprises, communications service providers (CSPs), and software vendors to be able to replicate data across three or more data centers at once to avoid unplanned downtime. We call it Active(N)™ Lossless Data Center Replication. This is very exciting for us because downtime is of course a massive issue for these types of companies and Active(N) ensures that in no circumstance will our data platform be unavailable for service to the applications that depend on it. Of course, if the Vogons destroy Earth to lay an intergalactic highway for hyperspace express route, then all bets are off.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

While 4G has addressed the speed factor of connectivity for consumers and a little bit of enterprise needs, 5G brings many new things to the table:

RAN to Core software enablement for unprecedented agility

High-density connectivity allowing large area coverage for rural populations

Fixed mobile convergence allowing seamless transitioning from mobile connectivity to fixed connectivity and vice versa

Network slicing for granular SLAs for specific use cases

Private 5G for enterprise connectivity

Fixed ]wireless access to provide broadband-like connectivity without having to muck around with cables

I don’t want to go into deep technical details here for obvious reasons.

In the end, 5G is designed to provide connectivity for all consumers and enterprises alike in an ultra-reliable low latency manner.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

Right of the bat, I can think of:

Smart cities — Think smart lighting, municipal asset monitoring and management, traffic congestion management, etc… — things that make cities safer and more efficient.

Smart factories — With multi-access edge computing, we can bring intelligence much closer to the source of data and avoid having to move the data to a central cloud. With network edge deployments, 5G can provide the connectivity and compute needed for low-latency automation as a service.

Closed loop AR/VR for remote maintenance, making the lives of employees of the currently hazardous environment safer.

And then you have the usual suspects such as gaming, over-the-top media services, etc.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

No good deed goes unpunished. Every advance for the benefit of mankind has also been used for fraudulent, malicious, and ultimately destructive purposes. Look at deep fakes and botnets constantly evolving in the ways they attack systems. The mitigation measures for the malicious systems are always one step behind. Take social media even, driving teen depression. A constantly connected world is leading to a mentally disconnected people. With so many advancements in the entertainment industry and content consumption models, it’s really easy for younger people to prefer to be entertained than to become productive citizens of the planet. On the other hand, the same advancements can be used for accelerated learning methods as well. If we don’t make conscious choices, we will default to consumerism. I will get off the podium on this topic now!

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

I have a contrarian view of this. I think 5G will bring better parity between the various social classes. 5G eliminates the need for having a wired connection to every house to be able to get broadband connection. This means that more people can get the information they need faster. It’s not a requirement for everyone to have their own connection. It will also be easier to set up connected community centers in remote and rural areas without the burden of setting up cable connections. With the range provided by dynamic spectrum-sharing where lower bands are used, long-range connections can be established with ease albeit not as fast as mmWave can provide.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

First — go to an engineering school, preferably telecommunications engineering.

Second — learn to code. Programming will become like speaking English, a basic need for achieving better efficiency at any job

Third — stay abreast of developments. Telecom is a very exciting space with 5G and now initial discussions about 6G already underway. If you aren’t careful, quantum leaps can happen that you aren’t ready for, leading to huge lag in your ability to stay competitive.

Fourth — learn how to use data for bettering systems, be it for monetization or revenue assurance.

And finally — be creative. No need to explain this one 🙂

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

While we’re talking about 5G and its effects on enterprises and connectivity, there’s a large subset of the population that doesn’t have access to basic amenities and quality of life. I feel everyone should have access to food, water, shelter, and education across the planet. You never know where the next Einstein could come from. Let’s give that opportunity to everyone to rise up.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m on Twitter (@dremella) and LinkedIn (Dheeraj Remella). My publications and interviews are typically shared on both of these platforms and I’d love to hear from you, dear reader. The world’s always better for everyone sharing their insights. Of course, you can also go to VoltDB.com to learn more about how we can help your organization monetize 5G and take full advantage of fast data to drive revenue and prevent revenue loss.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.