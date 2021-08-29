Dexter Moscow: “LIVE EVERY DAY AS IF IT IS YOUR LAST”

LIVE EVERY DAY AS IF IT IS YOUR LAST — Our time on this earth is finite. We do not know when we are going to depart this place, so we need to appreciate what we have around us and seek to enjoy every moment without stress and anxiety.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Dexter is a Keynote Speaker, Influencing Skills Coach, TV Presenter and Practitioner of Positive Intelligence (P.I.). P.I. is a program enabling his clients to develop mental fitness to quieten the negative voices in their heads that prevents them from achieving peak performance in their business and personal lives.

Dexter empathetic approach to learning and self‐improvement comes from his own life experience, illustrated in his new book A Voyage Without My Father. He and his wife Fran have been married for 52 years, have identical twin sons, 4 grandchildren (2 in the USA) and live in London.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born just after World War 2 the younger of two children. My brother was 7 years older than me and until the age of 10 we had a carefree childhood.

Then disaster struck and my father at the age of 45 died of coronary heart disease. In an age before stents, heart surgery and statins he was taken into hospital to die.

At that time children were not allowed in hospital ward so, to my lifelong regret, I never got to say goodbye to him.

A situation in this age of Covid countless millions throughout the world have suffered the same experience as me and have not been at the bedside of their loved ones to hold their hands and offer words of comfort as they passed.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This too shall pass. It may pass like a kidney stone, but it will pass. (Tiny Buddha)

It is important for me to know that even if I am going through a tough experience by recalling those good times, I can meet whatever life throws at me. (I do suffer from kidney stones)

On a more serious note — They may have been taken for our gaze, but they live in our hearts and minds forever.

Knowing, in my imagination, I can call on my loved ones offers me comfort and guidance.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Recognizing that everything happens for a reason — It may not be initially show itself but eventually it will. Very early on in my career I was made redundant from a job I loved in advertising and was devastated.

My brother who had just opened an estate agency invited me to join him and together we built a multi office practice. Part of my responsibility was to train negotiators. That experience led me on a path to do what I do now, to coach people to present themselves, their products, and services in the most compelling way.

To view every experience as a gift — This can be a very difficult concept to accept especially when you are going through it. We need to see the life lesson that we can learn, the failure that takes us in a different more successful direction, to recognize the opportunity we missed so that we don’t miss the next one.

To understand that change is the natural order of things — The one constant in the universe is change but so often we resist it. In this pandemic we have seen how important it is to PIVOT.

Simply put this is the ability to identify what skills and talents we have and explore how they can be used in a different way and follow through with vision, grit, and determination.

Here is my definition of the word as an acronym:

POSITIVE INTENTION

INNOVATION

VISION

OPPORTUNITY

TALENTS

IMPLEMENTATION

NUMBERS

GRIT

At the beginning of the pandemic when we were prevented from meeting our clients face to face, networking and communication had to be conducted online through Zoom etc. I had therefore to find a new way of getting my message out there. My previous career on TV working for QVC The Shopping Channel selling products for major brands and teaching others to do the same put me in a unique position to teach my clients how to sell in this Televisual environment. To pivot my expertise.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

My life changing event as previously stated was the loss of my dad. This obviously had a devastating impact on me as a child of 10 and, as a boy growing up without a dad, I felt isolated, different, and lonely.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The feeling of emptiness was the scariest part of being told that my father had died. In my uncle’s words, “your father has gone”. “Gone where”, I thought. The worst thing that this developed in me was the feeling that how could I trust anyone? Specifically, men. If my father had left me, how could I rely on other people? A feeling and attitude that stayed with me for many years.

How did you react in the short term?

My immediate reaction was disbelief. How could a person be there one moment and gone the next? Then came anger at being deserted and then regret that I was not able to say goodbye to my father.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Initially I don’t think I coped at all. In the 1950’s there were no counselling or bereavement services available for children and so I had to just get on with it as best as possible. My family rallied round to make my life as normal as possible but the feeling of being different from other kids was very pervasive. We were left in a financially difficult state and so I, along with my mother and brother, found ways to earn money. I worked in a market selling ladies dresses off a stall.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

My healing from this devastating circumstance came much later in my life. When I was in my 40’s, close to the age when my father died. I found myself getting angry at the smallest things and realized this was negatively impacting my family life, so I started to explore various therapies.

This I call “my voyage of self-discovery”.

Firstly, I tried psychotherapy. This helped me come to the realization that I was angry at my father for dying. OK but what can you do with that, I couldn’t tell him. Or could I?

Of the many other processes and therapies, I researched to help me overcome these feelings of anger, regret, and loneliness the most powerful was a combination of Meditation — Imagination — Communication or MIC.

By going to a deeper level of consciousness, (Meditation) and in my (Imagination) I stood at my father’s bedside and told him how angry I was at him leaving me.

By imagining his replies and hearing his side of the story (Communication) was amazingly releasing and healing.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I realized that I could return at any time to have a conversation with him. To tell him what was going on in my life. To seek his advice and speak about my wife, my children, and my grandchildren.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Dr Millet. Michael is a practitioner of EFT — Emotional Freedom Therapy. It is a powerful intervention that allows us to release ourselves from phobias and identify the negative aspects of our lives, the emotional baggage that holds us back, and how to move beyond it.

A long-standing emotional difficulty I had was, what is now identified as, ‘imposter syndrome’. A feeling of not having the right abilities and expertise.

Using a set-up phrase — Even though… “I feel I don’t have the right abilities to deal with this matter” I deeply and completely love, trust, and respect myself without judgement.

Then, through a process of tapping on the meridian of the body and repeating the set-up phrase, I released the feeling of inadequacy. There were several other rounds of tapping with different phrases that deal with any vestige of negative feelings.

There is a variation of this process that is currently being used to help veterans and soldiers dealing with Post Traumatic Stress as shown recently in an interview with Prince Harry.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

The key to reframing negative situations is to adopt the perspective that everything happens for a reason and that we should view these situations as a gift.

I previously mentioned that my father died when I was only 10. How could this devastating loss be shaped as a gift? Because I never had that opportunity to spend time with my dad, when I became a father, I spent as much time as I could with my twin sons. I tried to be as good a father as I could possible be.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

That I am more resilient than I thought possible. Faced with trauma and problems in my life my mantra is ‘The only think we have control over is how we react to any given situation.

I am very interested in what makes people tick and have made a lifelong study of what motivates people to take the action they take and why some succeed, and others don’t regardless of talent, education, or upbringing.

This has culminated in me embarking on a certification program in Positive Intelligence.

Based on neuroscientific research it identifies how the judgmental voices in our heads and the saboteurs that our life experience has created tell us that we are not worthy, will never achieve and prevent us reaching our full potential. It tells us that to be successful we must continually strive. I have found that by recognizing these lies we can live a more enriched positive life without stress and anxiety.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

TRUST YOUR GUT — In my life I have met many people that I have made judgements about where I should have trusted my intuition and did not. Be open to the possibility that they could be your greatest supporters, mentors, or friends. If they prove not to be then you have learnt a valuable life lesson.

EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON — There is an old saying “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”. View every life circumstance as a gift. The pandemic has caused great distress and anxiety yes, but when we view it from a different perspective we can see:

It brought the world scientific community together to create a vaccine in record time. We have become so much more aware and appreciative of nature, bird song and our planet We recognize the importance of family and human interaction.

LIVE EVERY DAY AS IF IT IS YOUR LAST — Our time on this earth is finite. We do not know when we are going to depart this place, so we need to appreciate what we have around us and seek to enjoy every moment without stress and anxiety

WRITE A BOOK ABOUT YOUR LIFE — (Whether you publish it or not). Not for the sake of posterity but for those that come after you. Your history and life experiences are important. It allows you to reflect on what you have achieved and what you can pass to others.

MOVE FROM GRIEF TO GROWTH TO GRATITUDE — Accept that the loss of a loved one will not disappear, but the pain will diminish. That we can move forward from that position of grief by helping others to come to terms with their loss. To learn the lessons that person or experience has given us and be grateful for that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

YOU ARE VALUED — To recognize that we all bring value to the world, have our own special talents and views on life. Take time to talk to people. The homeless person, the executive, the worker, the child. Each has a story to tell and a perspective to understand.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Richard Branson — Marcus Rashford — Shirzad Chamine.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

