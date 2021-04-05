Dexter Daniels, Author Of “Consistent, Not Different” Shares His Perspectives On Straying Away From Your Purpose

Winston Churchill once affirmed that it’s not enough to have lived. We should be determined to live for something. He had the passion to drive his ambitions, and a strong will to deal with barriers that almost threated his reputation as a leader. Churchill figured out his purpose, and that’s why he has a reputable legacy. But this is not an easy thing to achieve. We are bombarded by external pressure and influences from people around us. Different situations threaten our existence, and failure is often a definite outcome for many of us. It is during these moments that we wonder why it is easy to stray from our purpose. Award winning author, Dexter Daniels, recently shared his perspectives on this matter, and had some interesting insights that he wants young people to understand.

Dexter Daniels is a former Marine and now a self-help writer. He recently published a book titled “Consistent, Not Different” which shares intriguing information on how people can separate from their performance and thoughtswhich become the reason for their failures. The advice he conveys is designed to redirect people’s attention back to the truth- to inform them about actual distractions that affect their progress. One of the topics that Dexter Daniels addresses in this book is why people lose track of their purpose in life.

As known to many, Albert Einstein was a reputable mathematician who used his intelligence to foster better living for humanity. Dexter took his time to study Einstein’s life history, and he realized that his approach to solving problems was to study a question for about 95% of the time allotted and then spend the last 5% filling in the answer. Indeed, our life can feel like a big question at times. Dexter says that we should take our time to assess the questions which in this case are prevailing issues that might affect our existence including our strengths and weaknesses. We stray from our purpose because we do not understand the power of these aspects. With such wisdom, it is possible to come up with desirable solutions that can improve the quality and outcome of our lives.

The beginning of wisdom, as clarified by Dexter Daniels, is the definition of terms. We should be suspicious of what we want in our lives. Our passions are ever-changing and multifarious. At times, passion lacks intelligence and can be derailed through social, cultural and familial conditioning. Dexter warns that we should be weary of our “why” in life. We should always question our existence, our motivations and passion to perform. Nature will not do this for you. It is your responsibility not to stray away from your purpose- just like Winston Churchill!