Dewey Taylor Of The Manifestor’s Guide: “The only true failure is staying stuck by allowing others to split your attention, or rescue you from the discomfort of your own growth process”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur,” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experiences. I had the pleasure of interviewing Dewey Taylor, co-founder and CEO of The Manifestor’s Guide (TMG).

In a career spanning decades, Dewey has established himself as a sought-after commercial advertising producer and development executive in the entertainment industry. From producing corporate cinema, television commercials, and advertising campaigns with Emmy Award-winning studios, to developing projects for film & television, he is a gifted creative architect and meticulous, task-driven executive with extensive boardroom experience. Dewey is now broadening his focus with his life-solutions company, TMG, showing others how to uncover their ultimate life success using Universal Law, success principles, and leading edge science, to turn their most impossible goals into reality.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you so much for having me. Well, “I am” statements are important when defining your vision of yourself. I am many things — an artist, storyteller, filmmaker, entrepreneur, executive, coach, but above all else, I am a powerful creator. I started making movies as a kid, probably at about six or seven years old. I absolutely adore the medium of filmmaking, and while the market is currently overstated with meaningless fluff, it’s still an important one with vast opportunity. No. Most of my first films weren’t good, but they were made. It was a practice in concepting, creating, and finishing projects from beginning to end, which was extraordinarily helpful throughout my career. One of my first professional opportunities was with family friend Josh Williams, who went on to co-found location-based startup Gowalla, later acquired by Facebook in a multi-million-dollar deal. So as a pre-teen, I was mentored in graphic design by the guy who created the “check-in” feature the world uses daily. Being home schooled, a big part of our education was hands-on experience, not in a classroom. I was going into the office for an internship twice a week before I was 12. This allowed me to become comfortable with departments, boardrooms, and executives at an early age. At 17, I made a short film that, while head-shakingly embarrassing now, was good enough to get me a job right out of high school at a post-production house editing commercials and documentaries. One year later, I used that money to start my first company, growing a client list of global brands, including TopGolf, StubHub, Main Event, and Signet Jewelers. From there, it was simply navigating open doors and growth opportunities to leverage into greater ones. While it’s not been even close to a straight shot, every step builds on the previous ones.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Consistent investment is what creates the abundant “piggy bank” everyone wants in the snap of a finger. Really, it was a series of small, lightbulb moments that created my current company, The Manifestor’s Guide. I’ve absolutely had “eureka” moments where it all comes together, but these were formed from a series of small, almost unrecognizable whispers. I didn’t know the meaning of these whispers in the moment, but learned to recognize them as a puzzle piece of the bigger picture. After enough of these pieces are on the table, the real “aha moment,” as you call it, is when they connect. Learning to recognize the daily light bulbs is important. Creating a space to put them is even more important. This principle, which our members practice daily, is called “compensation.” It’s what creates the breakthroughs down the road. For instance, TMG started as a simple desire to provide ease in a burnt-out world. Ease from stress, anxiety, pressure, and unworthiness. This became my first book “The Manifestor’s Guide to Ease.” From there, my co-founder, Charley Carroll and I, continued to listen to each other’s “aha’s”, connecting the dots and allowing this company to build itself from necessity. Where a gap was revealed, we were there to fill it. We have both learned that, as creators, we don’t just invest our money, but time, skills, and ideas. These are all energetic currencies that can also yield a return. Consistent investments from a place of alignment are what create breakthroughs.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I was always the kid in the neighborhood with some “business,” if you can call it that. If I saw that our neighbors had ugly yards, I rounded up the gang and we knocked on every door for blocks, offering to trim the bushes. I was bitten by the entrepreneurship bug early. From yard work to food-sales, to artwork, even attempting to start our own “bank,” I was always spearheading something. I do, however, believe that my success was a combination of inherent leadership, natural curiosity and consistent development. While our childhood bank idea didn’t pan out, I learned a lot of valuable lessons by just jumping in and experimenting. My true joy has always been storytelling. This is where my professional career really began, finding innovative ways to deliver important messages that created impact. No matter what project I was working on, in whatever industry, or for what purpose, what I really desired was to provide value. That’s what makes successful entrepreneurs, growing their own intrinsic value and exchanging it in the world in abundant and impactful ways. No matter where we come from, our upbringing, education, access, or challenges, we all have something special inside of us just waiting to burst out in contribution to the world. Allowing others to laugh, think, feel, learn, grow, relax, expand, enjoy — it’s all valuable in unique and deeply meaningful ways. I tell our employees and interns often that you cannot find happiness or purpose in a job, partner, or pursuit outside of yourself. You can only apply the purpose, love, and passion you have grown within yourself. In that way, anything you do becomes meaningful, from making a taco at a fast food joint to becoming CEO of the place. A success principle we teach to our members is “how you do anything is how you do everything.” I think that best describes my journey as an entrepreneur.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

There were several, and they may not be who you would expect. Most of my learning has come through the concept of “contrast,” experiencing the opposite of what you want which helps clearly define your greater desire. Being overlooked in my younger years, I have long desired to help others develop their potential and change the world. However, I found myself in a repeating pattern with the people I desired to help. I let people into my circle, gave them opportunities, stuck my neck out for them, and ultimately, exited these connections feeling exhausted, blamed and used. That’s when I discovered Stephen B. Karpman’s Drama Triangle model. Where I had once desired to “rescue” people in “need,” I saw I was only reinforcing their own sense of victimhood. This led me on a journey The Empowerment Dynamic (TED), where the opposing pole of the “rescuer” was the “coach.” Having sensed my inherent aptitude to coach for decades, I had finally learned the proper boundaries and skills necessary to do so effectively. I now recognize this accuser / victim / rescuer / cycle and avoid it at all costs. None of us can help anyone who chooses victimhood, and my own decade-long journey from victim to creator has led me far beyond this model and into the CEO seat at my life-solutions company, TMG. Now, having recruited top executive & coaching talent from industry juggernauts, we are able to provide solutions, value, and a clear path to ultimate life success for our members in ways I could have never seen while spinning my wheels on individuals who weren’t yet ready for change. In my experience, our greatest teachers are the moments opposite of what we truly desire. This brings us into our more expansive purpose, to make a greater impact on a global scale, in healthier ways, and with more ease.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The Manifestor’s Guide is quite unique, meeting at the intersection of Universal Law, success principles, and leading-edge science, in an accessible way that hasn’t been available before now. At TMG, we show our members exactly how to grow their intrinsic value, set clear and measurable goals, and manifest them into reality at lightning speed. I say “manifest” because, unlike most modern coaching approaches, we are not a goal attainment company. Attainment comes through force. Manifestation comes through ease. We teach about the importance of subconscious beliefs, and how to ultimately shift from struggle into what we call “power programming.” This allows our members to draw what they once thought to be impossible, or in the very least immensely challenging, right to them. One of our current members went from having all but given up on her acting dream, to being on the fast-track to her Saturday Night Live (SNL) goal, skipping years of extra effort by being invited directly into advanced classes at the legendary Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles after her first coaching. She also has attracted top industry agents and managers on her journey, and just this week, she announced in our group coaching that she was offered a chance at a scholarship through the school that includes expert one-on-one training, culminating with an SNL audition. This is a perfect example of just how fast unseen doors open when our members shift into power programming. This is essentially what we do, show each of our members how to become magnetic, unleashing that powerhouse superstar within us that draws the opportunities, eyeballs, and open-doors right to them. These same principles are what brought my first, several, six-figure opportunities into my life without me lifting a finger. TMG turns the esoteric into the pragmatic, demonstrating exactly how to bypass the limitations of the human mind? and body, get aligned with goals, and manifest “dreams” into reality.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honesty, sincerity and accountability. Oftentimes, people equate honesty with pleasantness. Our society teaches that being agreeable is good. To move into our destiny, we have to close the gaps in our lives, and you can’t close a gap between your current reality and your desired reality if you don’t acknowledge where you are right now. This is going to cause shockwaves. Avoiding the full truth to save someone from emotions, or yourself from a reaction, isn’t kind — it’s patronizing. Sure it keeps all parties satiated, but only while spinning in the same hamster wheel — ultimately going nowhere. The kindest thing anyone can do is to live transparently. So, say what you mean and mean what you say. Some of my greatest “level-up” opportunities came from candid moments where my frankness could have elicited a reaction either way. When it was negative, grea. It wasn’t meant for me, and I avoided a thousand headaches. However, when positive, it got me higher salaries, executive-level positions, richer, deeper friendships, and opened doors into rooms I would have never had access to. This is truly the law of attraction at work, because just like a magnet, you repel at the same power-level as you attract. If you align with it, think it’s valuable, and want it… say it. If you don’t align with it, don’t think it’s valuable, or don’t want to spend your time on it… still say it. Whatever your truth, own it. If it’s meant for you, it will survive a truth bomb.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

For nearly 30 years of my life, I felt a burning fire inside me, my buried potential. I knew I was destined for greatness and wasn’t meant to settle for the mediocrity resulting from social and institutional conditioning. However, I continued to allow the opinions of others to influence me for decades. It wasn’t just one opinion, but many like: have a backup plan; go back to school; be nicer; be sensitive to everyone’s idiosyncrasies; if you like money, you’re greedy; be a Republican; be a Democrat; that’s wrong; this is right; if you want to be seen or heard, you’re selfish; being gay is unnatural; don’t trigger anyone; you don’t know what you’re talking about; that will never work. Need I go on? The truth is, I wish I didn’t listen to any of this advice, which would have saved me years of confusing detours on my path. The solution is simple. Stop accommodating everyone around you. You can care about people without having their opinions hijack your own trajectory. The only advice that matters is from those who have been there, done that. Pay close attention to people you admire, with measured results, who you desire to be like. If you want to end up exactly like your parents or friends, listen to them. However, if you desire something else, something more, you’re going to have to reach up to those who have climbed to higher heights, perhaps taken greater risks. This is why TMG encourages what we call “the mentorship ladder,” creating space for both mentorship and mentoring. You can’t expand inside of constriction, so set firm boundaries, decide who you want to be, and go for it. What society calls “failure” is simply the bumps and nudges on the success path, urging you forward in the right direction. Unless someone has walked that path, they can’t possibly give you accurate, untainted advice about walking it. If your feet are on the ground and you’re moving, you’re not failing, just fine-tuning. The only true failure is staying stuck by allowing others to split your attention, or rescue you from the discomfort of your own growth process. Remember that light, when focused, can clean-cut diamonds. Place laser-focus on what you desire, stop splitting your energy elsewhere, and move. Nothing is impossible.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Hire the right people and trust them to do their jobs. This pandemic has shown us it’s high time we break free from the “9 to 5” mentality. Netflix has done an excellent job at doing things differently. They place a major focus on encouraging independent decision making, transparency, candid communication, avoiding rules, and only keeping highly effective people at the company. TMG has followed suit. We are 100% remote, having one leadership meeting per week, and staying on an easy-to-follow cadence that works. Ultimately, I would encourage any new business owner to pay for results rather than time spent in the office. When you have the right people in the right seats, it moves, and it moves fast, all while creating a work-life balance that keeps everyone healthy, happy, and productive. Also, incentivize your employees with opportunities, profit share, bonuses, recognition, and positive reinforcement. This is what unleashes that fire deep inside, the passion, the inspiration that moves mountains. It’s within all of us, and only needs a single spark to ignite.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Lead by example, follow through on your promises, set clear expectations, manage complexity, surround yourself with noteworthy and trustworthy leaders, and allow others to truly see you. The parts of ourselves that we hide to preserve our public persona are the parts that connect us to others. Yes. Be bold and charismatic, but also transparent and imperfect. Get messy. Allow yourself to play in the rain, and allow the world to fully experience every part of you. When others can truly see you, they can connect with you, and the rest follows naturally. Authenticity is the bridge.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Technology addiction is prevalent. While linked to anxiety, depression, and overwhelm, studies show the average adult still spends 44 years of their life in front of screens. This is why we focus more on developing our social media persona than our purpose. At TMG, our members practice “media blackout” during the work week. Not only does this give us a break from the noise, restore our natural circadian rhythm, and improve overall health, but it also creates space for development, innovation and opportunity. Don’t believe me? Check the screen time app on your phone right now. That’s how much extra time per week our members instantly create to manifest their goals into reality. “I don’t have time” is just an excuse. Now, more than ever, we could use a dose of genuine, bona fide, authentic, leadership to demonstrate a healthier way forward for our employees, families, and society, alike.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Doing it alone. Solopreneurship is the antithesis of entrepreneurship. It’s exhausting. If you are a leader, develop a trusted and skilled leadership team and lead. A good compass for beginners is the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), which you can read about in the book “Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business” by Gino Wickman. That will get any new business owner pointed in the right direction. Trajectory matters immensely in the beginning. That’s something I would counsel my younger self on if I could go back. It’s essential to become intentional, moreso than you ever thought humanly possible.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Simple: polarity exists. Polarity literally holds the cells in our bodies together. Where there is a positive pole there will always be a negative one. How can you appreciate light without darkness, joy without pain, highs without lows? Embracing this contrast can become your greatest tool in creating the life you truly desire. Whenever we experience the “low,” we have the choice to be defeated, or remember that it’s part of the natural growth process. Choose to see these moments as opportunities to define its opposite, bring the desire into crystal clear focus, and close the gap with laser accuracy. While we all experience negative poles no matter the job title, entrepreneurship is different because it eliminates scapegoating. There is no one else to blame. You are solely responsible for your outcomes and must be ready to take radical responsibility as a leader. This is another principle we teach our members, that we are all the CEO of our own lives, and we must step into the responsibility of this inherent role before we can be an effective leader anywhere else. I’ve been an executive, and I’ve also been unemployed with massive debts, having to start over again in my thirties. This was the greatest gift of my life because once I stepped outside of the blame paradigm into responsibility, accountability was no longer triggering. It’s a part of the natural growth process. This is how you become great, growing more powerful, magnetizing yourself to the opportunities, people and environments that you desire most. Learn to ride the waves like a song. We call this “the law of rhythm,” dancing to the music of creation. It’s all part of the show.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

It all starts to move so fast that I’ve had to carve out space and remember to look back on the growth. I make it a practice not to be too reactive, positive or negative, but stay as even and aligned with our mission as I can so I/we don’t derail our trajectory. But I’ve had some incredibly cool moments, moments I have allowed myself to fully take in and appreciate. Working with celebrities that I admire and being on television to promote projects I poured my heart into certainly come to mind. But honestly, the greatest “high” I get from what we do at TMG is seeing measurable results from our members. Getting into the zone, living out my mission, applying purpose to all that I do, experiencing the unwavering passion that flows from alignment with something greater than myself, and seeing that energy send positive shockwaves into the lives of our members is unlike anything I’ve ever felt before. Isn’t that what we’re all really looking for? The direct connection with the energy of greatness — inspiration, joy, peace, prosperity and purpose. While money is awesome and welcomed in spades, creating lasting impact is my true high. That’s legacy work.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

From my experience, when you’re riding the wave too high, it inevitably crashes into an uncontrollable low. I have risked every penny I had on my ventures and ended up miscalculating, resulting in me being broke, unhealthy, and depressed. That, coupled with other environmental stresses had left me suicidal at one point in my life. Now, that might sound dramatic, but suicidal thoughts are not just wanting to kill yourself. They are thoughts of complete exhaustion such as “I just don’t want to wake up, I’m so tired.” I was diagnosed with clinical burnout syndrome, and my body was rebelling. I was forced to just stop for the first time in my life and allow. Allow things to fall apart, allow relationships to leave my life, allow myself to strip away every part of my being that I no longer desired to be. Jim Carrey once said that being depressed translates to “deep rest,” rest from the person we’ve been pretending to be. This was very much my experience. Over the following two years of recovery, I experienced more growth than I had in my entire life, but I was building on a new, solid foundation that could now support the magnitude of the person I always knew I was meant to become. The more I expand as a leader, the more grateful I am that the old life came crashing down so a new foundation could make ready for what is happening now. Don’t give up. Just give space.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I remembered my mission. Some of the best advice I’ve ever received was to never attach myself to a job, person, or opportunity, but to a mission. When your loyalty is to purpose, it becomes easier to continue and release the things that no longer serve the bigger picture. That’s something I’ve heard from so many leaders, exactly how many people, comforts and familiarities one has to leave behind to step into their destiny. I didn’t truly understand this until I was faced with my own crossroads moments. You have to create space for the new, which means letting go of what’s not working. Not everyone or everything can go with you on your journey, so focus on the greater purpose and let go of the details. Trying to make a square peg fit into a round hole is exhausting and gets you nowhere. At TMG, our mission is to wake up the world by creating 1 million master manifestors across the globe. This is what has kept me going. It’s how we finally create global change, one awakened mind at a time. A drop of water by itself causes no stir, but a million drops of water create an ocean, with waves that can wipe away the old and undesired to make way for the new.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I would reiterate what we’ve talked about so far, starting with embracing change. Developing your executive functions and self-regulation skills is very important when stepping into your forbidden zone, with cognitive flexibility being paramount. You will make millions of pivots throughout your journey, so being able to stay focused on the mission, while being flexible about how you get it is crucial. Next, taking radical responsibility for every outcome eliminates blame and takes the pressure off. Whether it’s blaming others, society, or yourself, blame is heavy, while responsibility is light. Remember to continue to dance to the music of creation, the highs and lows are all a part of the growth process, and the more you desire to expand, the more of these waves you’ll experience. Instead of swimming against the tide, ride the waves and have fun! They will take you to heights others only dream of. Then I would recommend creating firm boundaries with your mission in mind. You cannot create space for everything and everyone. Boundaries, segmentation, and cadence create balance, health, and runway for your endgame. Finally, don’t do it alone. Attract the right people, and you’ll be in for the adventure of a lifetime. Surround yourself with a good leadership team, release your grip on the details, and trust the team to do its job (with measurable results, of course), and enjoy the journey.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

As I mentioned, developing executive functioning and self regulation skills is important for resilience. At TMG, we have incorporated development of all eight executive functions into our curriculum. These include flexible thinking, planning and prioritizing, task initiation, and emotional control. We all grow old, but many of us never grow up. Immaturity relies on instant gratification while being reactionary along the way, all stemming from undeveloped impulse control. This is quite a deadly pairing if you want to be successful. Maturity is investing in long-term gratification, while remaining unbothered by the waves during the process. Don’t let yourself get too excited by the highs or disappointed by the lows. Resilience is about longevity: keeping focus, riding the waves, and seeing things through to the end.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Where do I start? While I have had many experiences that pointed out opportunities for growth, I would say one of the things that showed me the importance of shining on was coming out of the closet. During my early years, I grew up in a conservative religious cult that was incredibly restrictive. While I could have allowed myself to be victimized by this brainwashing, instead I allowed this to be inspiration for many creative projects from screenplays, comedy musicals to upcoming mystery novels. It was also the catalyst for my greatest personal growth. Being a gay man in such a homophobic and sexist environment showed me, with crystal clarity, that things were not exactly the way they were being presented to me. This allowed me the freedom to question what I was being fed, and grow beyond these limitations. My coming out was met with a mix of tolerance and ignorance, but definitely not acceptance. It allowed me to clearly see the opposing pole, what I desired, which was to be around open-minded individuals who have released the shackles of institutional programming and not only tolerate, but celebrate the beautiful diversity of the human experience. It taught me to not accept other people’s definitions of myself, and that I can apply these same principles to any other part of my journey. Now, I get to create even more freedom in the world through my company, which I am so incredibly proud of. I am creating my desired reality, and don’t need permission from anyone else to do so, and guess what… neither do you.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

The only thing that has ever worked for me are the very principles we teach. That’s why TMG exists in the first place, to connect all the dots and make ultimate life success accessible for every person on the planet. There is no difference in potential between a homeless person on the street and an executive in a boardroom. The only difference is the homeless person doesn’t know that. Imagine being introduced to the concept of neuroscience-based subconscious training for the first time. Most people don’t know that by the time they are 7 years old, they have installed the program they will run for the rest of their life, and for most of us, that is a program of struggle. Our brain makes over 35,000 decisions each day, 95% of which are from this programming. That means no matter how much you try to force yourself to lose weight, become successful, be famous, or find your soulmate, you’re fighting against the opposing program that dominates your life without your knowledge. This is why willpower fails, leaving us exhausted and defeated. Now, imagine being shown exactly how to shed those limitations and install the Power Programming that will get you exactly where you want to go, and faster than you ever thought possible. That’s life changing, knowing that you can absolutely control the program your subconscious mind is running, and that you don’t have to fight against it. One of my family members, riddled with untapped potential, once said “You’re special. I just am the way that I am, I can’t help it.” That’s the great lie of our time. We are all who we have been programmed to be, and at any moment, we can finally choose to be who we desire to be. It’s a beautiful journey.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

They don’t call us “leaders” for nothing. Leaders show everyone in their ecosystem how to behave and what to expect. Words are meaningless without matching intention and action. This comes down to the “law of vibration,” that your energy affects every component of the world around you. While you might say one thing, your intent is what dictates the reaction. This is “cause and effect” at work. They say the fish rots from the head, so leadership is fully responsible for his or her organization’s ecosystem, which will either sustain or suffocate. Will we always get it right? Absolutely not. But that’s where transparency, accountability and a willingness to listen to employees comes into play. If you hire the right people, they will not just complain about perceived problems, but also offer solutions. On the flip side, if you’re an employee and not offering solutions, then you’re just complaining. At the end of the day, it’s the example set by the leader that reverberates into the wider ecosystem. If your employees are chaotic, your energy is chaos. If your employees are passionate, your energy is passion. If your employees are confused, your energy is unstructured. Our outside world is a mirror of our inner world, so allow the experience of your employees to identify areas of improvement. When you really listen, you’ll clearly see what needs to be changed. Sometimes it’s rewriting SOP’s, Other times, it’s removing ineffective employees. Regardless, be the living, breathing example of how you desire your entire team to represent the brand and watch how quickly the right people will rise to the occasion.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Our members see powerful new insights plastered across our online community each week. This week’s quote is: “You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them.” — Michael Jordan

How can our readers further follow you online?

My personal Instagram is @deweytaylortv and you can find TMG @manifestorsguide. Make sure to check out The Manifestor’s Guide Today podcast, explore articles on our blog, read my latest book, and find more information about power programming, weekly coaching, and joining our online community on our company website: manifestorsguide.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

It’s been my absolute pleasure. Sending continued success and joy on the journey to every one of your readers. Thank you.