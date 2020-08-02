Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving in the New Normal//

Devising a Plan for Mourning In America

The long-term emotional trauma after the pandemic has yet to be spoken about seriously on a public stage. It's time to start the discussion.

By
PeopleImages/ Getty Images
PeopleImages/ Getty Images

My family and I have been sheltering in place since March 13, anxiously awaiting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement of each reopening phase so we can all get back to some semblance of normal.

Phase 1: retail pickup or drop-off, construction, manufacturing, and wholesale trade. Check. Phase 2: commercial offices, retail businesses, and food services opening or expanding. Check. Phase 3: personal care services such as tattoo parlors and spas. Check. Phase 4: outdoor arts and entertainment, media production, pro sports, and higher education. Check.

But there is a phase nobody is talking about. It will affect all of us, and we need a plan for it: a national plan for mourning.

How and when will we mourn the 150,000 deaths in the United States due to COVID-19? What is the appropriate length of time to keep our nation’s flags at half-staff for all the people who have perished?

We will not be able to read the names of the fallen each year as we do on 9/11. Where will we fit their monument? And when we do, will it be the proper expression of grief, the deserving celebration of lives? Or will it just be a pillar to our government’s neglectful and inept pandemic response?

It’s mourning in America now, and it’s time we convene therapists, theologians, educators, and healers to come up with our bereavement plan.

I have an intimate relationship with grief. I had 20 friends die of AIDS before I was 30 years old, my sister died of cancer, and I had a baby die at birth. I know deeply the pain of loss, and I have profound, lasting damage from ignoring its power in order to bow to the persistent societal pressure to find closure and simply move on. 

The too many glasses of wine just to help me fall asleep so the day would finally be over, the burrowing into dangerous behavior because my all-consuming sadness fogged my judgment, and really, what else could I have to lose. All but giving up because hope was stubbornly elusive. It took me years of therapy to process these losses and find the requisite optimism to live fully.

One of the challenges of grieving is that no one wants to talk to you about it while you are going through it. I have lived in silent torment for two decades now grieving my baby. Nobody wants to hear you talk about a dead baby.

This COVID-19 loss is ours collectively as a nation, and to many it is also deeply personal. We must mourn as a nation and also be there for each other in what Sarah Hurwitz in her book Here All Along calls “the ministry of presence.”

Listen when someone wants to reminisce about their deceased; sit with them in sadness. During this pandemic we all have been confronted with bitter disappointments and shattered expectations. Loss of jobs, school disruptions, cancellations of life cycle events like graduations and weddings. Our streets look war-torn; favorite local businesses shut down permanently, unable to survive. These losses require mourning too. 

Sadness isn’t reserved solely for the dearly departed. Grief is for everything we lose.

Our country is already boiling over with rage, and now we must steel ourselves for the stages of grief — denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Its treacherous reality is that it is not a linear, logical path. In order to grieve collectively, we’ll need a source of empathy that we simply do not have right now. We are all in our bunkers, scared and angry.

When we emerge, it will be difficult to pause to grieve, given that we all need to get back on our feet. As a country, we can’t force ourselves to move on too fast as if nothing happened, or act like getting back to normal is some perverted idea of closure. We have spent so much time trying to stay safe, keeping a distance, that it won’t feel natural, at first, to go toward each other. We will need to strip away our fear of one another if we are going to help each other.

Bereavement counselors, like contact tracers, must be spread out all over the country in places to help all of us process and heal. If we don’t sufficiently deal with our sorrow, our national anthem will be a dirge.

Richie Jackson is the author of  Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son , published by HarperCollins. He is an award-winning Broadway, television, and film producer who most recently produced the Tony Award-nominated Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song on Broadway. He executive produced Showtime’s Nurse Jackie for seven seasons and co-executive produced the film Shortbus, written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell. He and his husband, Jordan Roth, live in New York City with their two sons.

Originally published on Advocate.com

    Richie Jackson, Author

    Richie Jackson is the author of Gay Like Me, published by HarperCollins. He writes the monthly column “In Gay We Trust” for The Advocate. He is an award-winning Broadway, television and film producer who most recently produced the Tony Award-nominated Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song on Broadway. He executive produced Showtime’s Nurse Jackie (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for “Best Comedy Series”) for seven seasons and co-executive produced the film Shortbus, written and directed by John Cameron Mitchell.

    As an alumnus of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, he endowed a fellowship program at his alma mater in 2015 to assist graduates in the transition from academia to a lifelong career in the arts called The Richie Jackson Artist Fellowship.

    He and his husband, Jordan Roth, were honored with The Trevor Project’s 2016 Trevor Hero Award. They live in New York City with their two sons.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The 4 psychological phases you’ll go through on a long break from work

    by Lyndall Farley
    Photo of Period Expert Berrion Berry and Leadership Coach Tianna Tye
    Community//

    How Your Menstrual Cycle Can Make You a Better Leader

    by Tianna Tye
    fizkes / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Understanding Your 6 Stages of Response to the Coronavirus

    by Rachel O'Neill

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.