Devin Hartnett of Widener University: “Have a clear goal in mind”

Expect to fail. Nothing will come easy in this field, but it will reward those people who get up when they fall down.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Devin Hartnett.

Devin Hartnett is the first Head Esports Coach at Widener University, one of the first varsity esports programs in the mid-Atlantic. In this role, he advises diverse student teams for League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros., including holding one-on-one coaching sessions with the athletes. Prior to his 2019 arrival at Widener, Hartnett coached the Philadelphia Specters to a city championship and a berth in the Super League Gaming national tournament in League of Legends. As a player, Harnett specialized in Quake III.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

My name is Devin Hartnett or ‘Kind Words Only’ and I run the esports program at Widener University. I started esports in Quake 3 (a popular arena shooter) and organized events over the Quakenet IRC, so I’ve been around for a decade or so. I swapped to League of Legends in season 2 and haven’t left the scene.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

If I’m being honest, a ‘regular’ job never felt right for me. I’ve worked in the food industry, veterinary, non-profit charity, and way more, but nothing seemed to stick with me. Esports always felt like home and it’s what I enjoyed most at a community level.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

Ah man, I remember working for a LoL (League of Legends) team based out of Latin America, and I was taking notes during their games for coaching purposes. So, my monitor ends up frying a cable and killing the monitor, so I can hear them talking on my speakers, so I swapped to taking notes with pen/paper. Lesson learned that you may need an alternative for taking notes.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite life lesson quote is probably one of my own. ‘Sometimes when you feel like you’re drowning all you need is the drive to keep your head above water.’ It’s definitely relevant in my life; I work a ton, I wear a lot of hats for my job and sometimes it can feel like I’m drowning. Having that reminder to keep focused on what I need to do and to not get overwhelmed is the only thing I can do.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

Recently I’ve been working with a local organization Philly Esports and trying to flesh out their programs for weekend summer camps with professional esports coaches. It’s been exciting and I can’t wait until we show it off.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Esports isn’t easy. There isn’t a ‘get into esports’ free card. You might have to volunteer, you might have to do ‘grunt’ work, you might have to bust your ass to get a taste of the esports world. One thing I can tell you is that it’s worth every bit of work I put in. Also, never go to college for an esports degree. Just get a degree in a field that can be applied to esports.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I try to give back to whoever I can. I offer free coaching, resume reviews, and give advice for people aspiring to get into esports. I’d love to work with a charity to give kids who are less fortunate a segue into the industry.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

For a while esports wasn’t making any money for me. I was volunteering a ton, working for free, and coaching on the side for almost no money. That entire time my girlfriend was working full time to support my dream of working in esports. I genuinely wouldn’t be where I was without her, and I won’t ever forget that.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

The esports lifestyle differs based on the job you have. If we’re talking pro gamers, they typically operate on a relatively strict schedule. For reference, LoL pros will wake up and their day is planned out already, 4–8 hours of scrimmages, some photo op stuff, maybe a few sponsorship commercials or they may have to stream to meet a contract obligation. It really can differ based on the player or organization they play under.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

Outside of the obvious of being able to play video games for a living, they do get a bunch of neat opportunities. The biggest one for me personally is travelling. So many events are international and being able to go compete on stage all over the world is incredible. Sponsorship deals are amazing as well. Testing the latest mice/keyboards before they’re available to everyone is cool.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

This one is big, at least in my opinion. Most pro gamers get signed to pro teams around ages 16–18, which can stunt their personal growth. Most of the gamers coming out of the pro scene will typically lack a lot of life skills, and that can make life difficult for them. Outside of that, the social media aspect is incredibly toxic towards pro players. Every mistake you make is broadcast live for all to see, and it is just spoonfed to you via Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms. It can be mentally taxing to see all of that. Imagine if you worked at a grocery store and 1 million people were watching your technique as a cashier, judging your every move. It’s really no different.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

This one is simple. It’s a team of players working together to reach a common goal. It’s just not as physical. We have team captains, regular scrimmages and compete to represent ourselves/teams to the best of our abilities. The majority of notable professional organizations in the esports space have players on a diet and workout regime. The players take care of their health so they can play better. Good health will yield better results in game.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

I think it’s different at a base level; obviously it’s less physically taxing. Pro players put their bodies on the line to compete, but not in the same capacity as a football player would. Injuries in the pro scene for esports aren’t nearly as common.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

It’s exactly the same. Esports will host combines just like the NFL does, and players are scouted.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

Get as good as you can; I’m talking top 0.1% of the playerbase in skill. Find a way to market yourself positively; stream, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube. Enter as many events as you can and network with others in the amatuer scene around the game you want to be a professional player in.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Have a clear goal in mind: What do you want to do? How can you accomplish that? Learn as many skills as possible. This one is daunting for sure, but if you can provide more than one skill to an esports company, it’s invaluable. Can you make graphics and edit video? Amazing, you’re already hireable. This one is obvious but having a resume for esports is important. If I’m hiring you, I won’t care about your job at Target, but if you made a logo for a lemonade stand, now we’re talking. Think about work or skills applicable to esports. Expect to fail. Nothing will come easy in this field, but it will reward those people who get up when they fall down. Be passionate.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Wolfe Glicke (@wolfeyvgc) and Mowtendoo (@MowtenDoo) because they are two content creators with incredible brands who I am inspired by.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me on Twitter: @kwolol and @wideneresports.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!