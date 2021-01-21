Deven Powers’, aka Mr. Hollywood, Way of Handling Stress and Burnout

Thanks to mainstream media, many people are now aware that working in the entertainment business is more than just fame and fortune. It’s also not just a walk in the park. To stay on top of the industry, one must put in the time and effort, as well as have the right skills to make a name for themselves amid the already glittering names in the trade.

Deven Powers, also known as Mr. Hollywood, is the host of the LA Live Film Festival from 2018 to 2020, founder and CEO of the Black Film Festival Los Angeles. His work in the entertainment industry spans hosting, producing, and acting.

“I try to think of new ways to keep the fire alive; I’m constantly changing things up so that I don’t get stuck into a routine,” he said.

Keeping His Faith Alive

As a child of religious parents, Deven makes sure to apply what he learns from his faith to his career.

“Whenever I run into an obstacle I begin to pray and ask God to help me overcome [it]. I do my best to stay focus and remain positive no matter how the odds are stacked against me. I know with faith in the highest will [help me] overcome [obstacles],” Mr. Hollywood said.

“My biggest words of advice would be to keep God first. By acknowledging Him, you will be successful in your career endeavors. If I can make [it], [then] you can make it because your attitude will affect your amplitude,” he added.

Born on February 27, 1983, in San Bernardino, California as Deven Lavale Purifoy, Mr. Hollywood was the 10th of 14th children. His father was a pastor and his mother a great gospel singer.

His first step to becoming the man he is today is through hosting.

“I got my start as an NBC News Radio Host on 102.3FM, 106.5FM, and 105.0AM in Redlands CA back in 2017 which later lead to me hosting the Mr. Hollywood TV Show, then the LA Live Film Festival, and the Film Fest Los Angeles,” Deven said.

You can catch Mr. Hollywood on the cover of Film Central Magazine’s The Bad Boyz of Hollywood, hosting “The Mr. Hollywood TV Show” on AT&T U-Verse, Charter Spectrum, and coming soon to Amazon Prime. Mr. Hollywood is becoming a voice that people are looking out for.

For more information on Deven Powers, visit his Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. You can also check him out on IMDb.