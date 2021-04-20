Developing a Workplace Mentorship Program

One of the most valuable assets that a business organization has is the employees. For an organization to meet its target and maximize revenue, there must be teamwork. A company’s success depends on many factors, one among them being how happy the employees are. Many successful brands have a way of keeping their employees motivated. One of the best-proven methods utilized by companies is through the implementation of a mentorship program.

Tips for a Successful Workplace Mentorship Program

Workplace mentorship programs may vary from one organization to another, depending on the need of every organization. However, there exist common tips when formulating a successful program. Some of these tactics include the following;

Outline the Mentorship Objectives

Before a mentorship program is formulated, the business owners should clearly define what they want to achieve with the program. The primary objective of numerous mentorship programs is the improvement of employees’ performance. However, different organizations may have varied reasons for the program. If an organization’s objective is to create new leaders, the mentorship program must be strictly designed for leadership only.

Plan the Mentoring Process

Here, the program owners should decide on the best way to implement the program. Some of the key considerations include; the number of mentees expected to sign up for the program, how long the program will take, how to evaluate the program’s impact, and so on. A lot of brainstorming is required in this process.

Selection of the Beneficiaries and Stakeholders of the Program

The mentorship program’s objective should be the criteria used to decide who will participate in the mentoring program. The owners of the program should decide whether beneficiaries will need to make formal applications or not. The process may also involve assessing skills and areas of weaknesses to establish the best criteria for selection. The mentors of the program may also be selected.

Matching of Mentors with Mentees

After successfully selecting the program participants, the next task is matching the mentors with mentees. Mentors should have professional qualifications that match with mentees to impart meaningful skills and experience.

Provision of Mentorship

When everything has been kept in check, the mentorship program ought to be implemented. By the end of the program, companies should find a way of evaluating the impact of their mentorship program.