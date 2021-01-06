Developing a Growth Mindset as an Entrepreneur

I have always believed in people’s potential and that in order to be successful in life and business you need to be able to maintain the right attitude and mindset. The truth is we all are capable of so much more than we do on a daily basis but only some of us live our lives to the fullest.

Being an entrepreneur is not easy. If it was, everyone would be doing it. You need to be on the top of everything and know your clients, competitors, market trends and environment you operate in. The list goes on and on. To set yourself apart from other entrepreneurs and move forward with your business you need to adapt a growth mindset. But what does this really mean?

Growth mindset describes people who believe that they can be successful no matter what. These people understand that with time and effort they can reach what they are striving for. They know that even if they are not good at something, they can improve and overcome any challenges that appear on their way to success. Entrepreneurs with such mindset are quite unstoppable, they do not sit around and wait for the perfect time. They go into the unknown and deal with obstacles as they come along.

Here are 3 tips for developing a growth mindset that will not only allow you to be successful in your business but also thrive in your personal life:

Know your purpose

Why are you here? Why do you do what you do? What is it that you want to be known for? And I am not talking about being famous here. What I mean is what do you want people to say about you.

Your purpose is what is driving you behind your emotions and passion. Knowing your purpose is important as it helps to give meaning to your life, take ownership and control of your life and business and stay strong during unforeseen and unpleasant times and circumstances.

How will you know when you have found your purpose? You will feel happy and focused. When you feel stuck, it won’t be for long as you will find a way to overcome the obstacle very quickly. You will keep yourself accountable and take actions no matter what as you know exactly why you are doing what you are doing.

Focus on learning

Self-development is essential for success but if you do not know what drives and motivates you, it’s difficult to pursue personal and professional growth. It is important to identify what may be holding you back from success and the skills that you possibly need to improve on, and also the traits and motivators that move you forward.

Continuous learning and development is important for acquiring new competencies, knowledge and skills and developing future opportunities for both life and your business. People who reach their full potential never stop learning and keep an open mind. It allows them to boost their confidence, maintain the right level of expertise, keep up to date with the industry trends, pivot when required and grow both personally and professionally.

By focusing on learning you open the doors full of possibilities and allow yourself to be the best version of yourself in terms of increased productivity, improved relationships and communication and leveraged aspects of your own personality for a life of success that aligns with your personal values.

Challenge yourself

I love challenging myself as it is another way of learning and improving. Every time you step outside your comfort zone into a stretch zone, you put yourself in a slightly uncomfortable situation which is great as that’s exactly when the learning and growth start happening.

I am not saying that you have to climb Mount Everest or swim across a large lake but there are always small things that you can do almost every day to stretch yourself such as go live on social media if you do not feel comfortable to be in front of the camera or do a presentation to a large audience if you do not like talking to the big groups of people.

Things always happen and it is about how you react. Do you run away and hide or do you face the reality and obstacles? Small challenges like these give us an experience and improve our problem-solving skills. They make us think outside the box and every time we only get better, more confident and stronger.