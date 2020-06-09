Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Develop your most beautiful Self

To develop your best self in your leadership career needs courage. You have to be humble enough to hear what is good to change. To recognize what is really needed, listen to your environment of colleagues, friends and family. Those who are able to give you loving criticism are the best as you do not […]

By

To develop your best self in your leadership career needs courage. You have to be humble enough to hear what is good to change. To recognize what is really needed, listen to your environment of colleagues, friends and family. Those who are able to give you loving criticism are the best as you do not feel hurt and give you courage to change something. 

The feeling of really giving up a behavior of something which is not useful for your self and your environment gives you wings to fly and are accompanied by fear. Who is not afraid of flying for the first time?

The reward of your courage and really choosing transformation of your personality gives a lot of inspiration and energy to go the new direction and can be accompanied by an increased and more precise vision to develop your organization.

Cheers Franciscus van de Logt

    franciscusvandelogt

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Ways to make the most of a nasty boss

    by Harvey Deutschendorf
    Community//

    ‘Whole Self’ Culture Key to Thriving Organizations

    by Mike Robbins
    Mental Health at Work//

    I think I have a mental health problem that might affect work

    by Esther Brass

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.