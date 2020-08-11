Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Develop your brand as a woman

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
How can you develop your brand as a woman?

Ever since in our society, breaking gender norms and gender inequality is a very sensitive topic to talk yet a lot of us women experiencing it. When it comes to our works, businesses, and even brandings, being a woman is always an issue. Some of you might not experience it, but the issue is always there.

We are all aware that gender norms always make women like the one who should be warm, nice, soft-hearted, and the one who agree in all things, and once these norms violated – and we do the opposite such as we started becoming independent and make our own decision, we starting to share our own strong opinion, or starting promoting ourselves – behavior that often shown by men they will start to think that we are becoming a “b-queen”, or that we are “too bossy”.

The question is, how can you develop and establish your brand as a woman despite many competition?

At the end of this blog, you will learn how to develop your brand as a woman, how can you make it established and how your brand can dominate despite many competition.

MAKE YOUR NETWORK BIG:

Make sure to establish your network not only inside of your organization but also outside of it. There is a term that been popularize by Robert Putnam a well known Harvard sociologist, it is “bonding capital”, what is bonding capital? Bonding capital has been described as making a connection within a group, community, or organization that has a similarity to you, for example, family, close peers, or people that have the same interest as you. This type of social capital can stop you from networking yourself with people who don’t have similarity to you, making your network small. You will only have a few people who will speak and defend for your contribution, people who will provide strong support for you.

I suggest making a connection with people outside your comfort zone to make your network broader. Why? It will give you an option when you need backup once your situation change.

ALWAYS BE YOURSELF:

There might be a big and different target audience that you need to cater to. Despite catering your audience needs don’t forget to remain true to yourself. Don’t try to pretend or copy someone else just to be known. Your brand will define who you are, and you will define your brand.

By staying to who you are will keep you unique and different from your competitor, and you will surely gain your own audience.

KEEP ON LEARNING:

We are living now in a fast-paced society, a lot of new trends keeps on booming. You have to learn how to adapt and adjust yourself to it. It will help you grow personally and will give you the benefit to expand your expertise. The more expertise, and knowledge you have, the more your brand will become valuable. The more your brand becomes valuable, the more it can dominate your competition.

Want to learn more tips on brand development? Click Here

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

