Devan Hughes of buymie: “Be prepared for industry push back”

Devan Hughes is fast-emerging as one of Ireland’s most-interesting entrepreneurs. He co-founded buymie to change how we get our groceries from the store to the front door using a personalized shopper service. This has resulted in a 500% year-on-year growth rate and expansion in the UK mainland.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, buymie is my fifth business and after four failed attempts this is my first significant success! I developed my first business in my final year at university, and this was during the depths of the 2008 global recession. While a lot of my peers were choosing to ride out the economic turmoil by doing a masters degree; I was young, carefree and responsibility free so felt it was the right time to go for it and start a business. I love the process of building something from nothing, the possibilities are endless and that excites me.

Ultimately, true Entrepreneurship is a journey of unabashed failure, not success.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Focusing on buymie, I spent a long time preparing — 18 months undertaking market research and customer value proposition development. In February 2016, I quit my well paid job and buymie had its first personal shopper, me. For two years I did the personal shopping myself whilst trying to negotiate with investors and retail partners. Five weeks after launch, one of largest grocers in the world tried to shut us down with legal action, as they saw us as a threat rather than an ally.

To keep the business alive, we needed investment but as an early-to-market business, we struggled to raise capital because the retail industry could not yet see our value. Ultimately, we were about to run out of money in June 2017. At that point, a Director from Unilever spotted our direction of travel and the market opportunity. Taking a leap of faith, they provided €100k of capital, taking 3% equity, to keep us alive. This was a stand out moment sending a strong message to the market, and I focused on building out our seed round of funding from there. Shortly afterwards, we closed a seed round of €800k and at that point, Eamonn Quinn of Dragons Den Ireland and the Superquinn Grocery group and Scott Weavers-Wright former CEO of Morrisons.com and Founder of Kiddicare.com, came on board as investors and board members.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

One of biggest challenges and barriers of being an entrepreneur is about living in a world of uncertainty. When I first started buymie, it was with two other founders. When it looked as though we were going to run out of cash, one of my co-founders decided to leave the business as they could not see how we could support our families.

However, I had raised money from friends and family for this business, so I had a degree of responsibility to see the business through to the end and create value for my shareholders wherever possible. Starting a business is like being on a rollercoaster, when you are upside down, getting off is not an option. So just put your hands in the air and enjoy the ride.

I believe because buymie was my fifth company, I was more familiar with a world of uncertainty — this takes practice! I’ve experienced what it is like to fail and I knew its not fatal. I remember I ended up sitting in Starbucks on June 7th with €1200 left in the bank account to cover the last payroll, and if the Unilever investment had not arrived in the account that day, we were done. I sat in that cafe for eight hours waiting for it to land. I was ready to greet failure like an old friend!

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

The market turned for us in 2017 as investors saw how Amazon bought Wholefoods and all of sudden the appeal of online grocery shopping rocketed upwards. With the largest e-commerce site in the Western world, specifically America, entering the game, the market opportunity became more obvious to the masses.

We were approached by the Schwarz group, the largest grocer in Europe, and asked to take their Lidl brand online for the first time in Europe. That meant we were the first independent business to take a discounter online. This more than tripled the business in three years as the discounter channel is the 2nd fastest growing channel in Europe.

Looking at resilience, being able to take highs and lows is important. You work around the challenges.

As mentioned, we had a grocer that wanted our business to shut down because they could not understand our offering and were fearful of it. I needed to create that customer offering, to demonstrate how it would work.

So I went in to the supermarket and bought 3,500 products, one of everything off the shelf. I brought it all back to the apartment, filled the bath tub with ice water and put the fresh fish and meat in it. I photographed it all to create the buymie online offering, as this supermarkets did not share their product information online.

I focused on solving the problem of today and just serving my customers. I believed that success in this would mean the retailers would come, eventually.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember very early on our user interface was not the best, and it could sometimes lead to confusion. For example once a customer ordered 5 bananas on the app, but I read that this as 5 bushels. I rocked up to a very surprised customers door with 25 bananas in hand. Thankfully the customer was understanding and saw the funny side, I decided to send her a great recipe for banana bread.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The thing that excites me the most is the quality of our people. Interestingly enough buymi is half Irish and half Armenian. I started buymie with Art my cofounder, who ran a small software firm in Armenia, we had worked on a previous project together. When I wanted needed help to develop a prototype for buymie, I approached Art and asked if he could help. We’ve worked entirely remotely for 5–6 years with now 32 people in Armenia and 32 in UK/Ireland.

As Covid struck and the landscape shifted in grocery shopping habits and working styles, our work environment was already set up for that dynamic. We ran unencumbered having built the business around a remote engagement style and we were in ideal position to lean into the growth in demand that covid was creating for online grocery.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Mental health is the most important aspect. Particularly when working with that continued degree of uncertainty, taking time to look after your self is key. For me, I have made looking after my mental health a standpoint. In 2018, as the business was growing and the responsibility getting bigger, I was feeling more aware of stress on me. So I pro-actively started doing therapy to give myself room and space to understand the impact on me as an individual and leader. It was the best decision I made, dealing with it early on felt like I was putting a strong foundation down for growth in both my professional and personal life.

As a Founder, you are responsible for all departments, all decisions, dealing with a variety of challenges and abstract problems. It is important to take time for yourself dealing with those challenges in the best possible way. Everyone has their own unique experience, being mindful of the downsides.

I feel more entrepreneurs need to recognize this and speak openly about the challenges this journey can have to your mental health.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are so many people, and I am so fortunate to be surrounded by incredible executives, employees, investors, board members and advisors. In the early years, there were three people who had the biggest impact: Dessi Boyd, Eammon Quinn and Scott Weavers. Ultimately, when I first entered the market I had no reputation and was very much an unknown quantity. These three people all had standing in the industry with established leadership brands. They very much lent those reputations to me and let me stand on their shoulders, allowing me to build the business, and my professional brand in the process.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

For me, it is about focusing on building a great culture from board member to employee, so that buymie is a destination workplace, focused on being a missionary brand.

I want to help traditional brick and mortar grocery retailers survive and thrive in this fast changing landscape. Sustainability is a key aspect of our mission; groceries have the biggest impact on environment and we are working to minimise this impact and encourage less hyper consumerism. If you can aggregate deliveries for your weekly shop and turn all grocery stores into distribution centers, that will have a significantly positive impact.

Just this year, we commissioned a thorough carbon audit of our operations, and have already introduced a ban on single use plastic to reduce carbon emissions. Furthermore, we are looking at less land usage, less cars, bundled deliveries, and retrofitting to improve capacity for groceries and e-commerce.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Fund raising is long and hard. It takes twice as long as you think to raise capital. It took us 2.5 years to get the first proper funding whereas I thought it would take 12 months. Be prepared for industry push back. Think about how you can work around problems in the early days. Anticipate that industry is not ready for what you doing, be prepared to move fast to over come short term barriers — see my product shop example! Networking is important. Almost every great opportunity will come through a warm introduction. Get yourself out there and meet with people, and don’t be afraid to share what you are doing with others (don’t worry about getting judged or your idea to be stolen!). You cannot do everything yourself, you need to work with people so develop soft skills fast, it is these skills that separate leaders from individual contributors. Whenever someone says no. Don’t take it personal and just assume it means “Not yet” maintain the relationship and keep trying.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Keep people very close to you. I have a great family and my wife has been a massive pillar of support over last 5.5 years. It is important to surround yourself with people encouraging and supporting you. For the emotional highs and lows, know who you can turn to during the lows and which folk to advise you in the highs.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Without a doubt, a movement to create better access to childcare for people that is affordable. I am acutely aware of how constricting it is for people to go out and achieve success when they can’t get access to child care. There is so much untapped potential in the labour market from people who simply cannot get the time to themselves to dedicate towards their careers.

