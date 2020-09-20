Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Determination,Tenacity and Positivity Aren’t Enough

How To Let Go During Covid 19

Letting Go During COVID 19

Covid 19 has forced us to let go of our way of life. Woven into each changed life circumstance is emotional unrest. My clients reveal that it feels dark, never ending, as if we are free falling into the unknown with no end in sight.  What will support us in our lives during Covid 19, Civil Unrest, the Fires, Political Landscape? Tenacity? Determination?  Positivity? 

In the American culture we are taught to never give up “to achieve” in order to be happy. Determination, tenacity along with positivity are the behaviors used to achieve our goals. Often, it is at the expense of our wellbeing. In todays climate, determination, tenacity, and positivity isn’t enough. Nor are these behaviors the most compassionate way to navigate through today’s circumstances. And, for me, positivity can be a loud cheerleader that can cause me to ignore how I am feeling. I call these behavior traits, “the three amigos”. 

The Three Amigos

The behavior traits, the three amigos, became a habit for me. The habit to not “let go” to achieve a goal to be happy began when I was 6 years old when I took waterskiing lessons. As you know, when you fall, you are supposed to let go of the rope. Not me. I held on. As the story goes, the instructor lost count of how many times I fell while being dragged through the water. I remember hanging on with no intention of letting go of the rope. I also remember being terrified to let go. I can still see my waterskiing teacher with her huge green striped straw hat, a cigarette hanging out of her mouth driving the boat beside me, she forcefully implored, “Jeez, doll, for heaven sake, ya gotta let go of the rope!” Despite how much water I got up my nose or in my throat, I never let go of the rope. And, yes, I got up to ski all around the lake. 

My waterskiing experience reinforced my behavior to ignore my feelings to achieve my dreams or any goal at any emotional cost. Today, Covid 19 is causing me to reflect to ensure the three amigos do not override how I feel. I am learning “holding on” causes me to suffer as I am unable to accept that it’s in my best interest to let go. Hard to trust that letting go may provide a different opportunity that could be better or space to create something new. For me, acceptance is key. Not easy. Loss is painful. Letting go is what I refer to as the grief equation: Acceptance + Loss + Pain = Grief. There is no way around the emotions, only through them. We need to honor the process.

Compassion, Connection and Life’s Light

Covid 19 is teaching, sometimes forcing me, to let go. When we only focus on our goals we ignore our emotional wellbeing while being unkind to ourselves. As a reformed determined, tenacious positivity person, I am learning to be kinder to myself by honoring my feelings. Yes, the three amigos can be valuable to achieve a goal as long as we remain connected to ourselves. Self-awareness will point to what we need for our wellbeing. When I get out of balance, I slow down, go for a walk, meditate or get feedback from a colleague or friend.

We need to be compassionate with ourselves and to those around us. When life feels overwhelmingly dark, I walk towards life’s light by focusing on the things that are magical in life, nature, listening to my breath or how my heart automatically beats despite my despair. When I can’t find the light in life, I call a friend. We are not meant to do this alone. Let’s walk together during this time. I am here to support you. We are better together.  

Well Being Resources

Meditation HeadSpace

Nature Walks  , Bay Area try The Presidio Trails

Stress

Thrive Global

Brene Brown Unlocking Us Podcast

New Ventures West Coaching

    Melanie C. Jones, Melanie's mission is to make a difference by fostering self-awareness in children & adults. at Melanie C. Jones Consulting

    Melanie Jones is a Learning and Development Coach. Melanie is passionate about collaborating with Leaders and their teams to design innovative employee programs that inspire their personal self-awareness and professional development to ensure their well-being. Melanie has efficiently led the analysis, design, development, delivery and evaluation of scalable, global talent development programs for a variety of audiences. Melanie has a rich history of success building trust when creating and identifying programs that transform and motivate employee behavior resulting in effective organizational change.

    Melanie earned her BA in Sociology from the University of San Francisco and an MS in Organization Development from the University of San Francisco. She has a Coaching Certification ICF PCC, studied at Stanford School of Medicine for Compassion Cultivation Training, received training at the Leadership Institute(SIYLY), focusing on Leadership and Emotional Intelligence Awareness and formal Public Speaking Training at Power Speak and has a LinkedIn Conscious Business Leadership Development Certification.

    "As humans we lead with what we know, how connected we are to ourselves and others. To date, we are living in impermanence, the unknown. Here is the good news, our ability to reflect, be curious, will always leads back to our North Star, ourselves, our truth"   Melanie Jones

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

