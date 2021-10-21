Destressing and Success Tips With Entrepreneur Neil Canlas

Gratitude, Gratitude, Gratitude

Recently, I sat down with successful entrepreneur Neil Canlas and ask for some of his biggest and most important tips for destressing and avoiding burnout in business, in order to be as successful as possible.

One thing Neil “stressed” when discussing destressing, was: “Preach gratitude. There is always someone out there that has it worse than you.” This is certainly true. It’s also obviously been a key to Neil’s success considering that he and his brother came from a less fortunate, immigrant family before starting their own companies.

The second thing Neil said was important was: “Decompress and recalibrate once in a while. Take the time to actually think and plan. You need to take breaks and let the mind rest a bit. No one can succeed if they are working 24/7.”

Again, a key point to success. It’s clear that Neil works extremely hard, but he also understands and values the importance of rest and relaxation, and how that can make you even more successful if used properly.

Avoiding Burnout

I asked Neil how he avoids burnout, and he stuck with gratitude: “Being grateful. Take the time to preach gratitude and remember how lucky we are.” It’s clear that Neil is a very grateful and sincere person, which are two qualities that undoubtedly make him a very good leader.

The second thing Neil mentioned was that working out is a big part of his routine. “Working out helps me a lot. I like taking the time off letting my mind rest, while my body gets that work in,” he said.

Tips For a Successful Habit

Next, Neil gives two very important tips he has utilizes to solidify his succes:

Tip1: “Get a coach. Cut the learning curve in your industry in half by paying for advice from someone who has done it before.”

Tip 2: “Set goals and work on time management. Everything you do in the workday must be related to your goals. Set your schedule and stick to it.”

Staying Motivated

I was curious how someone hyper successful stays motivated, so I asked Neil how he does it, to which he said: “Legacy. Having a legacy that impacts other peoples’ lives is very important. Helping as many people as possible is very fulfilling.“ No doubt, from a man who keeps bringing up gratitude in conversation, that legacy of impacting the lives of others must be of the utmost importance.

Advice To New Entrepreneurs

Neil stressed the importance of hiring a coach earlier, but with his closing remarks of our interview, he circled back around to it: “Get a coach. Don’t be afraid to spend the money. Find the right coach, not just anybody. Find the right person that has reached the goals you are seeking to accomplish.”