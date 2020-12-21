Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Destination: New Year, New Me 2021

It is the week before Christmas and it is time to leave the chaos and confusion of 2020 behind and start your journey reclaiming and restoring the life you deserve in 2021.

It’s the week before Christmas and all through the town,

The chaos and confusion has everyone down.

She’s lost her drive, he’s lost his vision,

Everywhere you turn, there is only division.

One man says this, the other says that,

Anger arises, no one bothers to chat.

With virus and crisis and corruption galore,

A voice rose up loudly and proclaimed, “No More!”

Only wonder, hope and joy should you allow your eyes to view,

The sounds of love and peace in your ears just for you. 

Vaccines, elections and scandals may divide

But, the truth of all matters will always arise.

No longer will screens control how we feel

Our happiness and joy they no longer will they steal.

We will turn our thoughts on ways to improve

How we eat and we think and especially we move.

No longer will we sit in our house all alone

We will contact our friends through the digital zone.

Through Zoom, through Webex and even FaceTime,

We will connect with them for fun and make sure they are fine.

Our friends, our family and our selves have endured,

More pain and despair that made us unsure.

A year of changes, losses and hearts that are broken

The whisper of hope barley flickered unspoken.

The time has come to remember our power,

To reclaim all that 2020 tried to devour.

No need to lament for a new day we hail

And with our new skills we shall surely PREVAIL.

No problem, no matter, no challenge, you see

Is strong enough to defeat us with the right strategy.

So onward and upward toward 2021 we soar,

The drama of 2020 we have all become bored.

Through focus, through vision and courage we start

With healing and movement and connection we march.

A promise to stand firm against any storms we may face,

Our courage increases as we run our race.

We will hold tight to the promise of a future secure

Our renewed determination and might remains sure.

Our families and communities we begin to restore

Through faith, hope and love we accomplish much more.

With fresh determination we soon will discover

We can reach out to others to help us recover.

All things are better when joined in together

The hope and the promise of making things better.

We focus on our future one day at a time,

Our stories of success we will all soon chime.

As we embrace the reason for this beautiful season

We remember our strengths and find a new vision.

We no longer fear that we can not succeed

As we celebrate the birth of a baby indeed.

We can trust in the power of the Spirit within

Knowing through all with us He has been.

The love of the Father in Heaven above

Gives us our joy, peace, hope, faith and love.

We now welcome the challenges the New Year may bring

We know we can PREVAIL and our victories we sing!

Let’s Prevail Together!  www.prevailingmatters.com

[email protected]

    Founder, Prevailing Matters

    Kathy Schrader, Founder at Prevailing Matters, Inc.

    Prevailing Matters and our non-profit, G.R.A.C.E. Works, provide support and resources to resolve any struggle or situation and regenerate your life so that you become more powerful than any opposing force.  Our team provides integrative and innovative support for anyone that is facing an adverse life and legal challenge, or needs to restore their life after the systematic abuse experienced in the legal system or treatment industry.

    As  a lawyer and judge, trained mediator, certified trauma care specialist and sober coach, and a certified Amen Clinics Brain Health and Nutraceutical Affiliate Kathy Schrader offers unmatched experience and credentials.  As a nationally recognized and award winning problem solver and leader,  Kathy Schrader has developed a program like no other to resolve, restore and regenerate.  Prevailing Matters offers you and your family the unique, innovative and integrative support you need to not only survive the minefields of these challenges, but to PREVAIL in mind, body and spirit.

    If you or anyone you know and love is experiencing any of the following, please reach out to us:

    1. Chronic illness (cancer/substance abuse/depression/anxiety,etc.) or death of a loved one
    2. Separation, divorce or chronic conflict with your significant other
    3. Losing your job or starting a new job(overwhelm with a new adventure can cause struggles)
    4. Significant change in your daily routine (recently becoming a home school teacher)
    5. Financial struggles
    6. Involvement in the legal system in any way (family conflict/criminal justice/re-entry)
    7. Conflict with your supervisor or co-worker
    8. Separation and isolation from your loved ones
    9. Lost all vision and drive

    Reach out and let us show you why PREVAILING MATTERS not only to you, but for your loved ones for generations to come.

