Desiring Love, and the Wanting Of, You John! John Holt #Jamaica 🇯🇲

Everyone wants to be nourished and desired, by someone. They are lying if they claim not to be. Normally, a person starts off getting to know another individual. From there, you move into building a solid relationship, in order to keep the fire (and desire), alive! That’s normally the way to how things begin to, develop!

There are those moments when we simply despise a person. Their mannerisms, behaviors, and tonality simply irritates you. Yet, none of that will prevent you from ever loving them. Everything about them makes us want to resist them. And then, and then some, we become irritated if they do not aspire to our demands. Is it narcissm? Is it a problem of wanting it all, for one’s particular leisure? What is it about? My goodness. The human mind can be quite fickle, can it not? Sometimes, we truly wished that people would make up their minds.

“I’d like to run away from you, but if you never found me, I would cry”

“I’d like to break the chains you’ve put around me, but I know I never will”

“You stay away and all I do is wonder why the hell I wait for you”

“But, when did common sense prevail for lovers when we knew it never will”

“Impossible to live with you, but I know I can never live without you”

“For whatever you do, I never, never, never want to be in love, with anyone, but you”

So, love is that powerful, huh? Even in one’s mannerisms and irritating behaviors, a person can still be loved. If this is the case, then why have so many people gone, unloved. Why? Love grants us the opportunity of feeling worthy of living. Love breaks down outdated themes of feeling that one has to be perfect in order to be loved. Is this true? So, where did we go wrong in thinking that love could not be natural, even through all of our imperfections? Who taught us that perfection was equated to love? Who?

Moving forward, we are granted into a higher level of awareness, when it comes to accepting a person as they are.

“You never treat me like you should, so what’s the good of loving, as I do?”

“Although you always laugh at love, nothing else would be good enough for you”

“Impossible to live with you, but I know I could never live without you“

“For whatever you do, I never, never, never want to be in love, with anyone, but you”

Can you imagine a man being that much in love? Truly, the love is real. Of course, he deserves love from her, in return. Nevertheless, she is still so beautiful in his eyes, that he overlooks the uneasiness it is, in being in love with her. Love is natural. And, even in the midst of one’s faults (or the faults within a relationship), love is love and it overcomes it all!

Still moving in Jamaican waters, and its rhythmic beats. What is it about the jeweled-like waters of Jamaica? How does it bring a different persona and vibe into the atmosphere, when it comes to love? Through this ballad of “Never, Never, Never” we are viewing one terrain of it all-the desire for such a love, even when its flowers are covered with thorns.

John Holt