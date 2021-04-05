Designing Your 100-Year Life

“The paradox of change is that the only way to alter the way we think is by doing the very things our habitual thinking keeps us from doing.” – Herminia Ibarra

Last week we participated in a very engaging and insightful conversation with Herminia Ibarra, an organizational behavior professor at London Business School and author of Working Identity: Unconventional Strategies for Reinventing Your Career, and Andrew J. Scott, also a professor at London Business School, and co-author of The 100-Year Life.

Navigating transitions was the topic of the day with the moderator Carl Honoré, author of “Bolder, Making the Most of Our Longer Lives.” The event was hosted by the LinkedIn Community What’s NeXT.

Hosting A Next For Me Event

After a lonely year on Zoom calls, we’re starting to plan events beginning in the fall to see your smiling faces again. If you are part of an organization that would like to partner with us in your community, we’d love to hear from you. If you would like to host a more intimate group in your home we’ll help you organize an event.

We go to small towns and big cities to have discussions about what’s next in our lives and careers. It’s a great way to connect with people who are thinking about these things too. We have filled conference rooms and held intimate conversations around a dining table.

If you’d like to stay informed about the events. Sign up on our Events Page.

Toolbox

Our favorite tools and resources for expanding your network, staying in the know, learning new skills, and making your next move.

Lunchclub : This free service makes surprisingly great connections to expand your network. While still isolated in our home offices this way to network has been refreshing.

: This free service makes surprisingly great connections to expand your network. While still isolated in our home offices this way to network has been refreshing. Amazing Community : This powerful non-profit is expanding the work horizon for women 45+. Inform, learn & connect as we navigate the present & future of work together in this digital world.

: This powerful non-profit is expanding the work horizon for women 45+. Inform, learn & connect as we navigate the present & future of work together in this digital world. Worklife with Adam Grant: The Organizational Psychologist addresses loneliness in the workplace in this episode of his popular TED podcast.

Get More Next For Me

If you find value in our work there are a few ways you can get even more.

Do you know someone who is looking to make a move in their career or life? Please forward this newsletter to them. If you’re seeing our newsletter for the first time, subscribe!

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels