Designing Rituals

“When you do things from your soul, you feel a river moving in you, a joy.”

As entrepreneurs, we’re often in the throws of driven, anxious behavior. Our businesses require us to achieve — despite the emotional turmoil that whirls around us.

We’re expected to produce, create, build in spite of ours human selves.

We often don’t get emotional support from others because we keep to ourselves.
We simply don’t have the time.

The next fire is connecting to the crisis around the corner.

The reality is, difficulties will never disappear but we have an opportunity to take charge of challenges by designing personal and powerful rituals to help us regulate our emotions so life doesn’t always seem like an impossible challenge.

To create a ritual we need to first start by being aware.

George Mumford, the author of the Mindful Athlete describes this process of self-observation as follows:

Awareness
What values are important to you?

Acceptance
Acceptance requires vulnerability. Vulnerability is to allow the winds of life to blow freely over your soul. To let life in, on life’s own terms.

Action
In order to change you need to take authentic action based on values that you treasure

Assessment
Time to reflect. How are you doing? How are you feeling? What progress have you made?

What feelings do you conjure up on a frequent basis?

Is it anxiety? Anger? Apprehension?

For anxiety, can we design a ritual of lighting a candle, or taking a long walk in nature?
For anger, can we design a ritual of exercise and strength training to shake off the excess energy?
For apprehension, can we reach out to a friend and share a cup of tea?

My personal rituals include a deliberate practice of gratitude, forgiveness, and creativity:

  1. Gratitude Ritual – I write in my abundance journal and put a price tag on all the things I am grateful for, I send a handwritten thank you note with my red Le Pen on personalized notepaper.
  2. Forgiveness Ritual – This protocol includes taking a large sheet of paper, drawing a circle, putting the name of the person I want to forgive at the top, and writing all the negative things down, I then listen to a forgiveness meditation that I learned from Dr. Maria Nemeth at the Mastering Life’s Energies Course. See the video below for the FRIEND code if you’re interested in taking this workshop! It’s incredible!
  3. Creativity Ritual – I listen to my Sacred music playlist on Spotify, read Rumi, or play the piano.

The beauty of rituals, once you’ve made them a deliberate practice, is that you can connect to them at any time.

Be attentive to the activities that successfully support you during challenging times.

Whether I’m on the edge of uneasiness or on a diet of disquiet, I find meaning when I turn my attention towards rituals.

Give yourself the gift of ritual.

With time, a personal ritual can help you direct your focus to the positive qualities you choose.

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

