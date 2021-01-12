Designing and Weaving a New Post-Trump Social Fabric

I think hard times are coming, when we will be wanting the voices of writers who can see alternatives to how we live now, and can see through our fear-stricken society and its obsessive technologies, to other ways of being. And even imagine some real grounds for hope.

– Ursula Le Guin

On it! Working on this chapter in Soul Authority for Transformation Trailblazers as we speak. The trial is on truth and integrity and stoked within all of us.



Unless we dismantle a cultural and political fabric of deceit, selling our souls, minds and bodies for “success” and power (read: widespread complacency to the pandemic of the inner critic = undigested trauma = no truth) we are complicit to fertilizing the growing and dangerous body of exploited, mindcontrolled, empty shells, conspiracy theorists, and pions used as “people in support” and untouchable voters of any egomaniacal movement or business.



In order to prevent even more cunning, devious oligarchs and demagogues (disguised as presidential candidates willing to jump through hoops, court and “amuse” us for years) from officially getting elected into office again and taking over the entire infrastructure like a parasite — quite possibly without breaking any laws —, we need to understand this tactic.



Democracy is not just about letting “the people” and voters choose their leader and about peaceful transitions of power without intently studying who the people are and what they stand for. We are too concerned about a crude and unsophisticated tactic, the type of overnight coup in my native country that I lived through (dictator stayed in power from 1980 to 2019).



These only became the tactics of this scheming autocrat and his posse after plan A failed and he thought he had set up enough support. His tactics were uniquely designed to manipulate Americans and the sacred, taken-for-granted American system of democracy, trying to squeeze through a widely overlooked loophole by concealing (?) his efforts through years of smoke screening and gaslighting.



Perhaps we had clarity of this all along. Perhaps it was our overconfidence that kept us from not appropriately acting and panicking as you would when on a sinking ship or in a burning house. We’d been distracted for 4 years like frogs in a boiling pot and it almost worked.



I’m on my knees with gratitude every day that we, by the skin of our teeth (and a little over 8 million votes) were able to halfway thru divert what for sure would have been an irreversible horrendous fate. This man was almost LEGALLY and democratically elected into office by the second largest number of American voters ever!



This is what, to me, his clear-as-day strategy has been all along and we almost let it happen. It will take every citizen to operate on an elevated level of awareness and consciousness of sociopathic, narcissistic guerrilla and cultish tactics and be on constant watch of those employing these and those vulnerable of being recruited.



We are as ripe and ready as ever to move in this direction, extract ourselves out of deluded, alternate realities (no, we are not being disrespectful of points of view that differ from ours when these clearly aim to harm – another common attitude that gaslights and paralyzes so many) and share common ground again with fellow earthlings, thanks to hitting rock bottom, hard, last Wednesday.



In the style of this president, it’s no surprise that he is going out with a Big Bang, full of chaos, drama and contention. I for one had ached for this kind of closure so we could name the past four years and administration by its true name to majorly reset ourselves. I felt robbed that we’d let every intolerable opportunity for a collective reality check slip through our fingers (attempts were made but we weren’t ready as a nation until this).



This is a necessary collective death/ grieving/healing that our souls need to go through and I’m grateful that we all got it in the nick of time. It’s closure of one chapter, but the beginning of a much longer, deeper and more layered next one. We all have our work cut out for us.