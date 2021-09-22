Design Thinking: Reimagining Logo Design for Forward-looking Companies

Design thinking is a non-linear process of problem-solving. It has been known to help reimagine the reality of many businesses and transform their future. The apparently simple 5-step process of design thinking can help us view existing puzzles of our reality from an entirely new perspective. Given the innovative properties of design thinking, can we reimagine logo design for forward-looking companies?

On the one hand, design thinking provides tools for out-of-the-box thinking, while on the other hand, logo design has become a mundane topic for some companies. Today as we have free tools to generate logos, the value of logo design seems to have diminished.

But can we ignore its incredible importance? Sure not.



What is Logo Design, if Anything at all?

Logo design is supposed to introduce your business at first glance. It becomes the identity of your company in the long run. Whether a descriptive or non-descriptive logo design, it starts to hold meaning for your business down the lane.

Every company needs a logo design, and every company does get a logo even before establishing its entity. The process has become a routine in the corporate world. And the very characteristic associated with routine is mundanity. And we know the usual treatment of a monotonous task in today’s world. It is automation.

But is automation suited to every aspect of our life and tasks? We think not.

How can we reimagine logo design as such that it brings back the value or adds to it, for that matter? In this article, we will walk ourselves through the design thinking process and discover if logo design can be innovated into a more valuable asset for businesses.

5 Steps of Design Thinking and Its Implications in Logo Design

Design thinking is a 5-step journey as proposed by the ‘d.school’ or the Hasso-Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford. Philosophically, design thinking breaks the box that limits our thinking in numerous steps, taking us out of the box and providing us the opportunity to explore it from the outside.

Let’s explore these steps in further depth.

1. Empathize – Break Free from Assumption through Understanding

At this stage, designers are supposed to keep aside their perceptions and beliefs and simply listen. For instance, a designer is given the task of creating a logo for the real estate industry.

The first instinct of the designer would be to search and see what has already been done. If not that, they would certainly want to draw a house or a building or a key if too ambitious.

The beauty of a designer or content creator is to look at every element of their work from the customer’s perspective. Walking oneself through the intuitive customer journey is what allows us to see as the customer would.

In the case of the real estate industry, the design thinking model would prefer that the logo designer understands the customer’s point of view before searching what’s already there. A good idea would be to befriend a few individuals looking for a real estate agent and talk to them.

But do not ask them the kind of logo they would prefer. You may only get strange stares. Nobody particularly looks for a logo when choosing their real estate agent. What they are looking for is a responsible and trustworthy man who can find them the best property.

Ask the potential customers about the real estate agents they have searched for recently. Find out what they liked about them and, most importantly, what they did not. Infer critical elements from their speech like lack of trustworthiness, reliability, response, or variety.

2. Define – Reiterate the Pain Points

Once you have some pain points at hand, focus on the feelings they generate. Brainstorm with your marketing and design teams and understand what could be the solutions that your client could offer their customers. Also, discuss with the client what they think of the potential audience’s feedback.

The exciting drill will help you build upon the multiple insights you gathered from the first step.

Work around the discovered pain points in your design. We sure can’t fix pain points with a logo design. But we can provide hope to the potential customers that our client will provide them with services free of those pain points.

3. Ideate – Generate New Perspectives

Now that you have empathized with the target customers and brainstormed the gathered insights, you have established a good ground to walk around the box and examine it from the outside.

As you do so, you will discover different ways to reflect on what finding a real estate agent means to the customer. This time, you would have a human-centric approach, outside your personal beliefs and the halo effect formed by the research done in your informed yet limited capacity.

Using all the insights and inferences, now you are set to enter the ideation process. The ideation process would include a second brainstorm where you would build upon each other’s ideas for a customer-centric logo design.

It could be two caring hands that symbolize someone that would ensure the best accommodation of customers’ critical requirements. It could also be an abstract symbol that could signify a man or woman who guides towards making the right decision (for property purchasing in this case).

Allow free-thinking at this stage, which would stimulate your logo design team to come up with all sorts of ideas. After gathering a plethora of ideas, look at those with the worst possible perspective. Would a symbol be taken for something negative? Could any of it result in a backlash?

Carefully analyze each idea on its merit, factoring in all the pros and cons.

As Steve Jobs said, “Deciding what not to do is as important as deciding what to do,” make sure you know of the design ideas that you must avoid.

At the end of this process, you would have an assorted list of logo design elements, including symbols, colors, and fonts to experiment with. You are ready to move to the next step that is prototyping.

4. Prototype – Experiment with Elements

Your logo design team would now create several sketches for the logo design, keeping the ideas from the brainstorming sessions in mind.

Let them play around with all sorts of elements, colors, and fonts to let them express their interpretation of the brainstorming sessions. They may come up with two or three or four rough ideas.

That is where your third brainstorming session starts.

Keep all the designs, i.e., the prototypes, in one frame. Let everyone discuss every design one by one and then all together.

However, make sure critiquing the design should only be a part of the discussion and not the whole exercise. And it should come later in the process.

The main agenda of the third brainstorming session should be to build upon the existing design from different perspectives.

To achieve the best results from the session, you could use Chris Do’s method for analyzing a logo design.

He starts with carefully looking at what he has in front of him and processes it.

We learned from Chris that logo design review goes somewhat like this;

Start by simply describing what’s there—the shapes, typeface, edges & curves, points, and line weights without judgment. Describe what the logo design makes you feel by using simple phrases or elaborating what you like about it. Once the context is set, you can start sharing ideas for improvements or changes.

Using this technique, your logo design team can come up with brilliant suggestions while examining the designs from all angles possible.

Moreover, you can ask the marketing team to join the session too. It may add further value given their expertise in understanding the consumers.

After the third brainstorming session, you must have shortlisted and improved three to four brilliant logo designs as your semi-final product.

5. Test – Revisit from Different Perspectives

In this phase, the target audience would re-enter the scenario.

Let the same sample of target audience review the logo designs and experience that firsthand.

You can explain Chris Do’s method of experiencing the logo design, so their feedback is candid yet systematic at the same time.

Here, your role as a researcher and observer starts. You must not ask questions as to what they think about the logo design, but what they feel when they see it. Look for patterns in the words they use to describe the logo design.

Observe whether the pain points they had mentioned before are resolving.

The testing phase could also redefine the problem, taking you back to the second phase. The feedback could be utilized to ideate again, followed by new or improved prototypes.

The design thinking process is like a rigorous activity that may take you back and forth, but by the end of it, you have something valuable at hand that others in the industry may not.

Wrapping It Up

We must know that thinking outside the box requires us to realize that we are stuck in one. Empathizing with the end-users is, therefore, the key to defining where the problem lies.

As we define the issue, we can ideate differently from the crowd and build prototypes that are an outcome of valuable insights, rigorous brainstorming sessions, and testing.

Design thinking can help reimagine and redefine logo design for any industry into a much more valuable, effective, and resonating asset.