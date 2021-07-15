Derek Pew of Harena Data: “Be patient ”

Pick one game you enjoy and get good at it — Most of the time we find pro gamers are specialized in one game they really excel at. This can be Call of Duty, Rocket League, League of Legends, whatever. You can worry about expanding your roster of games later, but getting noticed is the hard part. You want to make sure you’re among the best in your community at one game to gain some recognition. Most importantly, choose a game you enjoy so it feels more like a hobby than work.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Derek Pew, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harena Data.

Derek Pew is seasoned securities lawyer, investment banker and entrepreneur. Derek began his esports journey nearly a decade ago when, in a former company, he began engaging with Major League Gaming in media distribution. He later was involved in LAN center design and implementation where he met Bill Dever and Shawn Smith and the three founded Harena Data.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

My early career in investment banking and securities law were always intended by me to be skill learning endeavors for a career as an entrepreneur. Very early on in my career, I moved into telecommunications and digital spaces. Through charity work and work with municipal government I became acutely aware of issues in digital access and the power of digital worlds for personal advancement of youth. More recently I became fascinated with the merger of traditional play and virtual play as a youth and young adult development tool.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

In 2017, my eldest daughter was making a career decision after college and asked for my guidance. I told her that I wanted to spend time envisioning what the world would be like when she was 40 because she should not spend her time in areas that would not be relevant. Among several trends, one of the significant ones was the merger of virtual and non virtual worlds. I was engaged in several projects at the time and decided that if I was giving her that advice, I should take it myself and I shut down or sold the businesses I was working on and moved into virtual and digital worlds exclusively.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

I make mistakes all the time. You aren’t taking risks or challenging yourself if you are not willing to make mistakes and then rebound from and learn from them. Early in the development of Harean we attended an esport conference among a number of universities, and I met a young man who was on the varsity team of a top varsity esports program. I had no idea that he was one of the top LOL players in the world. He was from a small town in Canada, and as a hockey fan, I immediately recognized the town as the hometown of some famous hockey players. When I mentioned their names, one had just won a Stanley Cup, he stared at me like I was from another planet. He asked me if they still played hockey. He then asked me if I had any idea how many people watch the Stanley Cup on TV and then made sure I knew that he had more people regularly watch him play LOL. He walked away in disgust muttering something along the lines of “hockey?” “really?.” Anyway, I had put my foot in my mouth.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“If you can meet with triumph and disaster and treat those two imposters the same.” — R. Kipling.

As an entrepreneur , every minute of the day can gyrate between what appear to be triumphs and disasters, but the reality is that they are just events like all other events and how you chose to react to them and integrate them into your next decision is the determining factor of your success not the perceived triumph or disaster itself.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

We are fortunate to have many of them. I personally am very intrigued in using virtual play and traditional play in a coordinated way to accelerate personal development and our COGNISAT product and lab are at the cutting edge of that effort. We will learn soon if that platform is adopted by youth development organizations, colleges and professional teams.

We have a soon to be announced significant transaction with a national advertising integrator that has led to numerous media opportunities for the Company and we will begin to see how those develop over the course of this year.

Our virtual play platform has been adopted by numerous colleges both in the United States and Canada and we are at the core of helping colleges and universities self determine how to integrate esports into what they do.

Our platform is in the process of being integrated into an industry-leading virtual play platform funded by one of the largest cable companies in the United States and it is going to be interesting to see how that company begins to position itself as a leader in virtual competitive play facilitation.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Try and envision the world when you are middle aged. Write down on a sheet of paper what you think that might look like and then think about yourself and how you want to participate in that world. Pick something that you know you really want to do and build the tools and skills that can make you successful at that. Always either be doing something you are passionate about or something that you believe will let you get to the thing you are passionate about.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have served on numerous charitable boards and worked for those same organizations in doing things that I think matter — libraries, digital inclusion, music, national security, education, feeding people in need. Much of my passion in what we do in our for profit business revolves around empowering people to better themselves.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

I have been fortunate to have several significant mentors in my life at an early age. Starting in middle school, then in high school, college and in my career. Mentors validate you and help you grow and they are the most important thing you can find throughout your career. I am profoundly grateful to all of them, and I think the biggest lesson is not any one thing they taught me as part of their mentorship, but the humility of understanding how much gratitude I have to all of them. My first work mentor was profound because he was my first real world validation. Unfortunately he died at a young age and I was in a lot of pain about his passing, not just because I had lost him, but because I had never real;ly told him directly how important he was to me and how much gratitude I had for having him in my life. The good that came out of that was that I never did that again. In a letter to his widow and the other significant mentors in my life I wrote all of them to tell them how deeply grateful I was to all of them and have made sure to always convey that real time for the rest of my career.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

We do not focus on the space of professional gamers but rather gaming as an extension of traditional play into the virtual world as a development tool.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

Pro gamers are in a unique position for two reasons. First, they’re in a robust, booming industry that while it has been around for some years, only recently gained global recognition and investment. The gaming landscape is growing exponentially and quickly, making it an exciting field to discover what works, what doesn’t work, and has a lot of experimentation to try new things.

Second, pro gamers are doing what they love. Every gamer today is envisioning a life of playing video games for work. The gaming industry has unmatched passion for everyone that works in it and they bring their A-game every day.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

The pro gaming space hasn’t fully matured yet so we’re quite unsure what its future holds. With millions of gamers jumping into the pro scene daily, the gaming sphere is becoming more competitive daily. This can sometimes make it harder to stand out. On top of improving their games, pros have to maintain their image, brand, and gaining popularity to make them more marketable.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

Professional gaming is similar to traditional athletics and sports in the sense that practice makes perfect. While the physical component of professional gaming is not near the degree of traditional gaming, there is a tremendous need for mental vigilance, dexterity, and staying active.

For example, like football or basketball, competitive gaming requires quick-thinking and action. Like soccer, your reflexes need to be sharp to pay attention in-game and react accordingly. All of these aspects are critical to competitive gaming as they are with traditional athletics.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

I think the biggest difference in a positive way is inclusivity. Traditional athletics excludes many groups of people due to requiring some sort of physical advantage. This is why competitive gaming is so important. Everyone can play.

Many professional athletic leagues are gender-based because of physical differences. Additionally, those with a disadvantage in height, weight, or physical disadvantages like not being able to run will not be excluded from competitive gaming. It’s all-inclusive.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

Yes, but much less mature and it is much more fluid between traditional and virtual sports than people imagine. We are working hard to balance those opportunities so that young people can pursue whatever path they choose to pursue and host the largest Esport Combine for college recruitment in terms of actual results in the world.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

Your first step should be to get into a competitive game that you enjoy playing and learning along the way. You want to practice, learn the ins and outs of the game, and understand how the community works. You’ll want to perfect your craft and improve your game in every facet.

One of the ways to do this is working with practice tools. Our esports analytics platform, GYO Score, helps athletes improve their games with high-level data, statistics, and feedback. Surrounding yourself with resources like this can be incredibly helpful for amateurs and pros alike trying to break into the pro scene.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Pick one game you enjoy and get good at it — Most of the time we find pro gamers are specialized in one game they really excel at. This can be Call of Duty, Rocket League, League of Legends, whatever. You can worry about expanding your roster of games later, but getting noticed is the hard part. You want to make sure you’re among the best in your community at one game to gain some recognition. Most importantly, choose a game you enjoy so it feels more like a hobby than work. Learn how your local gaming community works — You’ll want to get ingrained in your local community to start building your network. This is how you learn, grow, and adapt. If your local community runs LAN events, be sure to participate, mingle, play, and learn from your peers. Take advantage of technology — There’s many tools out there that provide incredible value to help improve your game. For example, we have an esports analytics platform called GYO Score that shares great data and feedback to help athletes get recruited to collegiate esports. There’s several of these resources out there so take advantage. Get yourself on stage for national events — There are several opportunities to take your game to the main stage. You should scout national events, even if they’re online, to get yourself noticed. Scouts will see your potential and work with you to reach new levels of pro gaming. For example, The Esports Combine, is one of the world’s largest esports showcases for you to get on the radar of all the major scouts and recruiters across the country. Find these kinds of events and sign up ASAP. Be patient — One of the most important aspects to become successful is being patient. When you’re focused, practicing, and patient your time to get noticed will come. You get better with each day you play and the success comes with it.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Lisa Randall who I am fortunate to call a friend. She is among the leading astrophysicists in the world and one of the most interesting people you could ever talk to. We talk about everything from God to dark matter to multiple dimensions to Bitcoin to augmented and virtual reality.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn is the best way to connect and follow what I am up to

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!