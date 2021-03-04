Derek Evans Discloses His Secret to Battling Dysautonomia and Achieving His Goals

Derek Evans is a young serial entrepreneur, author, speaker, and coach from Reading, Pennsylvania. He is the owner of D.C. Evans and Associates, Black and Pink Media, as well as author of the book “So Close to Death Yet So Far Away” which is about his dysautonomia disorder.

At 17-years-old, Derek was diagnosed with dysautonomia which pertains to several different medical conditions that cause a malfunction of the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Later in 2016, 2016, when Derek was working as a branch manager at Hertz Rent A Car, he collapsed due to his dysautonomia disorder.

It was at that moment when realized that he needed to change the way he lived his life so he could have control over his time, the money he earns, and how much he works.

Now a serial entrepreneur, Derek has freed himself from the constraints of conventional careers while battling his dysautonomia disorder.

Looking After Himself

Over the years, Derek has been battling his medical condition. Even as a serial entrepreneur, Derek always makes sure that he adheres to a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

“I eat very healthy. I do not eat fast food or drink soda or caffeine. It is a priority I exercise everyday, even if I can only manage to exercise a little because I am feeling really weak. It is also a priority for me to meditate and visualize the day in front of me and read daily. I also receive reflexology treatment twice a month,” Derek said.

But although he keeps his health in mind most of the time, Derek continues to pursue opportunities to develop both his career and his businesses.

“[I] Keep pushing forward until I physically can’t push forward any more. The world does not stop because I am feeling burnout. What I will do is make sure to try and get more sleep, listen to music. Honestly with my dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle I very rarely feel burnout. Plus when you love what you do, it does not feel like stress. This is one of the reasons I became an entrepreneur,” he added.

Having Discipline

As an entrepreneur, Derek instills in himself, as well as those who want to follow in his footsteps, a sense of discipline in their endeavors.

“Have discipline and hold yourself accountable. One of the reasons I am able to do so much and not feel burnout is I make it a priority to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Derek also makes it a priority to get things done as soon as possible without making excuses but rather getting the job done.

“I know it sounds like tough love but if you truly want the freedom of being an entrepreneur you need to be tough.

