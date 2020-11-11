Depression and its impact on health

Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. It affects how we feel, think, behave and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. It is co-related to health due to it’s a lot of adverse effects.

Depression is most of the common mental health illness in the united states, affecting about 20% of adults. It is technically a mental disorder, but it also affects physical health and well being. Feeling sad or anxious at times is a normal part of life, but if these feelings last more than two weeks they could be symptoms of depression.

It’s estimated that each year 17 million American will experience depression. However, clinical depression, especially left untreated can interrupt our day to day life and cause a ripple effect of additional symptoms. Major or clinical depression is considered a serious medical condition that may have a dramatic effect on our daily life. Depression can cause a lot of symptoms within the central nervous system, many of which are easy to dismiss or ignore . An older adult may also have difficulty in identifying cognitive changes because its easy to dismiss the signs of depression as related to getting older. According to the American psychological association, older adults with depression have more difficulties with memory loss and reaction during everyday activity compared with younger adults with depression. symptoms of depression: overwhelming sadness, grief and sense of guilt, irritability, anger and sometimes crying.

Depression cause headache, chronic body pain and certain neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis .many digestive problems are arising due to depression including stomachaches, cramps, constipation, malnutrition. Depression and stress are closely related, stress hormones speed heart rate and make blood vessel tighten, putting our body in a prolonged state of emergency. Recurrence of cardiovascular problems is linked more closely to depression than to other condition like smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Depression also a weak immune system of the body. The most suitable treatments for depression are cognitive-behavioural therapy, interpersonal therapy and psychodynamic therapy. To avoid depression should take proper sleep, eat well, exercise regularly.