Dennis Pierce of ILEC: “Don’t limit yourself when embarking on a new journey”

The coaching industry is huge — it is a 15-billion-dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach or business coach need to know to turn it into a financially successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other types of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dennis Pierce.

Dennis Pierce is an executive leadership coach with Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching. He is an experienced leader with 30 years of managing multi-national enterprise account relationships and the teams that support them. Pierce has extensive experience leading and developing talented professionals, selling strategic services and advanced workflow solutions in large global enterprise accounts. He has collaborated with top executives across all vertical markets to design, implement and support transformative workflows serving millions of customers. He takes his business personally and provides clients with undivided attention, a perennial Student of Life. Pierce is a passionate leader achieving business results through focus on the human side of business. Self-awareness and the theory of relativity are paramount in Dennis’ success.

Thank you so much for joining us for this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

First off — thank you for having me. For me, it’s all about gratitude and appreciation for all we are blessed with, and what we choose to do with these gifts.

I’ve been a successful business leader for 30+ years now in the professional services industry. I’ve been responsible for building and scaling national sales teams and supporting large enterprise accounts such as Amazon, AT&T, Starbucks, T-Mobile and many more.

Ironically, I left my first job right after college because I became disenfranchised with corporate America and bought a one-way ticket around the world. I spent a year solo backpacking through the South Pacific to become reattached to humanity and learn what motivates people.

After returning to the US from my travels, I took what I learned to successfully serve in a variety of corporate leadership roles. I have now chosen to focus my efforts on coaching executives and emerging leaders, leveraging my professional experiences and my passion for helping others reach their full potential.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being abundantly optimistic, fiercely loyal and a resilient change agent.

Optimism: Many years ago, I read “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity, but the optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty,” and I never forgot it. Early on in my sales career in a startup division of a national company, I earned the largest customer we’d ever had. In the first three months of the implementation, I was handed a letter of deficiency putting the entire contract at risk without immediate remedy. Losing this contract would have put our national brand in jeopardy and would finish us in the marketplace. I rallied the teams with a collaborative spirit, and read them the letter to illustrate exactly where we had fallen short. I gained the input of each expert in their respective roles to adjust our course accordingly, continuously highlighting the reward of an all-out effort for the customer. I led that charge from inside the trenches and successfully grew that contract through several renewals, earning a repeated referral from that customer.

Loyal: Throughout my career I have had the good fortune of working with some amazing mentors. I learned so much from these leaders, and valued the time I spent working with them. Whatever the role or the mission, I wanted to make the most of the engagement with that individual to achieve our assigned goals and celebrate our success as a team. I paid those lessons forward by constantly striving to be that same type of leader and mentor for my teams — and now my clients — to earn their trust, respect and loyalty in our collective initiatives together.

Agent of Change: Business is dynamic, and you must be an effective listener in order to understand the needs and wants of your audience. I learned to embrace change as my organization evolved from a holding company to an operating company, which was ultimately acquired and merged into a leading manufacturer. The natural inclination is to resist change, but by thinking differently — and more importantly, thinking BIG — there is endless potential within an organization looking to reinvent itself. You must be able to first visualize where you want to lead the team to align the appropriate cross-functional teams to execute. With each re-stack or re-organization, I was able to articulate the mission clearly to my teams, gain the endorsement and support of the necessary supporting staff, and accelerate sales cycles in the transition.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Practicing repetition in your role is important to building success. This allows us to build muscle memory so that these habits and everyday tasks become second nature. This way, less effort needs to be exerted on the smaller day-to-day tasks, and there can be more focus on big things.

Catching up on current events first thing every morning is another great habit. This grants exposure to not only what is happening in the world, but also gives the opportunity to share something notable that you came across. Sending a note, text, or picture to a customer, colleague or friend of something you came across shows them that you are thinking of them.

It is easy to get caught up in the small things and lose sight of the moment. Try to focus on not getting too stuck in the “day-to-day” and instead make sure to make time to take action on items that you have set out to do and goals you’ve set out to accomplish.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

All behavior requires a certain amount of focus; once something becomes a habit, it requires far less brain power, almost becoming an instinct. This allows us to focus our energy on other behaviors that lead toward our desired outcomes.

One of my early mentors was an incredibly effective sales manager. He always achieved his sales quota and worked diligently to develop a strategic sales mindset in his teams. Without fail he would arrive at the office every day at 7:30 am. At noon he would close his office door — not to be interrupted — and eat lunch. He would leave punctually every day at 5:30 pm. He led a well-balanced life personally and professionally by valuing his time. He afforded his teams the same respect. His conversations were brief with a specific agenda and his meetings were productive and direct. He was never one to get caught up in distractions because they were not on his schedule. In return, when I interacted with him, I was impeccably prepared and specific with what I needed from him. As a result, we celebrated many wins as a team.

His behaviors taught me to make the most of our most valuable asset — our time — by never losing sight of our goals.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

You have to be able to recognize these habits and take physical steps to implement a change. Write down the behaviors you want to promote or stop and calendarize them along with those specific actions and amount of time they will take to reach the goal. Most importantly, share the goal with another person to hold yourself accountable as well as celebrate achieving your mission.

Probably the easiest example to illustrate both good and bad habits is the use of technology. Today it is so easy to communicate with each other, and even over-communicate. One of my pet peeves is the phone call, “did you get my email; I just sent it…” While some roles may require that urgency and attention, it is critical that we manage our time and our technology effectively. Assign specific times, 2–3 times per day, to check and respond to emails accordingly. Set time aside to return phone calls as well. This will promote responsiveness while allowing you to focus on the specific tasks that you need to accomplish each day to achieve goals. You will also empower your teams by allowing them time to solve their own challenges while awaiting your response.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Hope is not a strategy.” This was a lesson I learned early on in my sales career. Seldom do you have a conversation where “hope” doesn’t come up, which subtly reminds me that we are capable of whatever we put our minds to. If we want for something to happen, we must simply put a plan together and begin marching toward that goal. When the plan is not leading us toward that desired outcome, we course-correct and proceed until that vision is accomplished and our “hope” is now reality. Without a plan, hope is simply a wish, and genies are hard to come by.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

This summer, I am exploring ways to develop the leaders of a local program to have an even bigger impact on their students and community. I serve on the advisory board of a progressive micro-school in Kirkland, WA (Grades 6–12), where teachers instruct students on how to investigate their “WHY” versus simply telling them to “follow their passion.” They will be focusing on big picture learning with an emphasis on purpose-driven exploration. As the leadership team builds their curriculum, we are assigning roles and responsibilities in this project based on each of their predominant behavioral traits and outlining specific/measurable goals for the program this school year.

The concept of teaching students how to explore their purpose will be incredibly powerful as their needs and interests change throughout their lives. We all know many adults that are still looking to find their passion, so providing the students with a much longer runway and a repeatable methodology is exciting for me and the school.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Think BIG. Don’t limit yourself when embarking on a new journey. Set incremental milestones to ensure you are moving in the right direction and celebrate the small wins along the way. Don’t stop short and keep setting new goals to stretch beyond your comfort zone. Have a mentality of servitude. Coaching is a growing industry, but the needs of today’s leaders are growing even more rapidly. An effective coach is focused entirely on the well-being and development of their clients and their teams. Success is measured by your client’s satisfaction, not by total sales. I am driven by the potential ripple effect of nurturing a more productive and fulfilling workplace for all of my clients and a desire to help to transform the culture within their organization. Leverage your strengths and experience — you must specialize in order to focus efforts effectively. It is difficult to be all things to all people. Experiment with several different strategies, document these ideas and track how effective each is so that you can validate what is working and what is not. Target a wide variety of clients and pay attention to where you are making the biggest impact and continue to build on that momentum within that market. Your experience throughout your career is a culmination of many successes and failures; learn from mistakes to realize more wins. Possess the courage to execute with pride, passion and persistence — clients will feed on this. This requires the coach to begin with the end in mind. Why did you embark on this role to begin with? Now let this serve as your motivation every day — when you are faced with challenges, when others question your methods, or your business plan requires a course correction, remind yourself of the potential that each client possesses and focus on igniting that leader’s best version of themselves. Be present in every moment — listen, learn, and lean in. In today’s society there is so much going on at such a hectic pace, all with the potential to distract or detract from the task at hand. Your client should be all that matters when you are engaged with them — close your office door and put all technology on do not disturb. If you are meeting in person, choose a neutral spot with minimal external stimulus. Avoid the tendency to talk and listen to your clients’ current state while remaining mindful of the desired state; you will capture vital clues that lead to potential course corrections needed in their development plan. Be here now.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

You cannot sell coaching. A potential client must decide that they want to become better and more effective. Nothing you say will convince them otherwise. However, when you are clear about the value and experience that you offer, you will become even more successful.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

You must take the time to listen and truly understand your clients, where they are, and what they are setting out to achieve. Get them to expand their expectations of what’s possible with your help and guidance. Then you can begin to build a development plan with quantitative and qualitative milestones that hit the mark and deliver that “wow” factor. Most importantly, you must try to work within each customer’s mindset and timeframe to ensure you have their undivided attention and effort.

One my clients was intent on building more self-awareness and putting together a very specific development plan, but was also in the midst of a massive launch campaign. For this particular instance, I designed a recorded segment of 5–10 min each, outlining topics that we could cover in our next coaching session, a few concepts to consider based on their progress to that point, and assignments for completion prior to our meeting. This creativity met my client exactly “where they were” during this time, allowing them to devote their attention to self-improvement at a time that was convenient for them. It also made our sessions together more productive. As an added bonus, the client shared that it also served as a subtle reminder that in order to be successful they needed to set aside time for themselves throughout this campaign.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Especially early on, the best leads and referrals will most often be word-of-mouth from those who know you personally or have first-hand experience working with you. That’s why I feel it was critical within my network to have a thorough understanding of my mission, my tools, and the impact I must deliver for my customers. I offer a complimentary coaching session and assessment in order to establish a connection with my potential clients. This affords us the opportunity to determine there is a good fit for both parties. As I was beginning my practice, my closest network was also able to provide me feedback on what they liked about my approach and how potential clients and I might derive greater value from initial interactions.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

As a coach you must lead by example, so to have long-term success for the business it is critical to have work-life balance. If you don’t prioritize what you value and love, you risk losing what you love and value. I still have time in my calendar every day set aside to exercise, and eating right/putting good fuel in my system at regularly-scheduled intervals as a non-negotiable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Since everyone carries a cell phone, I would generate an app that is capable of recognizing simple acts of kindness, those that you were aware of as well as those that you might not realize were having a positive influence on another person. Positive reinforcement to these random acts would serve to promote more of them.

Live by the Golden Rule and its ripple effect. Always treat others how you would want to be treated. Respect and trust naturally promote a culture where individuals feel empowered and safe, which are key to success in both life and business.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO. Satya has done remarkable things to strengthen Microsoft’s position in an incredibly competitive marketplace, while at the same time achieving marvelous things to promote a healthy culture among employees, vendors and customers.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best starting point is my website: https://dennispierce.intelligentleadershipec.com/

Here, anyone can access my email, phone number and calendar to schedule time to discuss the benefits of executive coaching in more detail. I am also happy to provide a complimentary coaching session for someone interested.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!