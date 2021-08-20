Dennis Lenard of Creative Navy UX Agency: “Prevent getting side”

Prevent getting side-tracked by mapping out your options in order to keep things organized and ensure a higher level of efficiency. If you’re the type of person with so many ideas that your teammates can’t keep up, it’s crucial to write them down, organize them, and pursue the options that seem the most viable.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dennis Lenard.

Dennis Lenard is the CEO and co-founder of Creative Navy, a leading global UX/UI agency. With a decade of experience in the field of design, he has coordinated more than 500 projects to date. He is passionate about designing for the medical and industrial sector.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Germany and was lucky enough to be born into an extremely loving and supportive family. As a little boy, I had a passion for computers, astronomy, and exploration. I still have a vivid memory of my first computer and the CD with science games me and my sister used to play with. I find that a career path building digital products is a natural continuation of my childhood hobbies.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

That would be “Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” It’s from Samuel Beckett’s short story Worstward Ho. This quote is a perfect rendition of the essence of design thinking. It reminds me that failure and bad ideas are a precondition to elaborating superior solutions.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My favourite book is Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea. It’s a story about perseverance, experience, and modesty. I really resonate with how the main character, Santiago, never loses sight of his goal, even as everything seems to be working against him. He also finds creative solutions in high pressure situations: when a shiver of sharks leaves him stranded in the middle of the sea without a harpoon, he makes a new weapon and manages to get home.

As a user experience designer, I also have one very important goal: creating a digital product that makes people’s lives easier. The more complex the design problem I need to solve, the more difficult it is to arrive at a solution that satisfies users and stakeholders. When I feel overwhelmed, I compose myself by thinking about that old fisherman and his indomitable will power.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have to say patience, resilience, and courage.

When I began my journey in the field of UX design a decade ago, I knew that my team and I had what it took to enact positive change. I quickly had to make peace with the fact that people didn’t know what we were capable of. Not back then. One recommendation at a time, relying mostly on word of mouth, we slowly built up our reputation. Patience has allowed us to reach a point where we can choose projects that are both impactful and challenging in their complexity.

Resilience is the ethos of businesses that prioritize innovation. Seeking the best possible solution to a problem sometimes also means formulating something entirely original. The process requires a high tolerance for ambiguity. You don’t know where you’re heading or how you’re supposed to arrive at this mystery destination. You run a high risk of failure. Success depends on whether or not you manage to push through.

Courage has been the driving force behind some of my boldest business decisions. There were times when I would doubt myself, or weigh in whether my team and I were actually ready to take on a high stakes project. Luckily, I don’t like letting amazing opportunities go, so courage triumphed over my worries. It was one of these decisions that landed us one of our biggest projects: building the interface for a boat.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is a person who errs on the side of caution, someone who strives to make things the best they can be. We all rely on the irrational drive of perfectionists to make the world a better place.

Human beings seek comfort and predictability, and they would sacrifice anything to get them. In most cases, they choose certain products or services precisely because they suit that arbitrary idea of comfort. This is one of the great tragedies of modernity: the fact that people make decisions with no concern for how their actions affect the world they live in.

All the seemingly insurmountable problems of our time require the ethos of perfectionists. Persevering through discomfort and ambiguity, perfectionists have masterfully understood one very important aspect about reality: it does not have a “good enough” dynamic, but rather an “either/or” dynamic. Take, for example, global warming. Either you take the appropriate actions, or you face the irreversible consequences.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

We work in interface design, which means that we find ourselves searching for the best possible solutions to complex problems on the daily. Very often, user needs are extremely complicated and even contradictory. Project managers favour options that are cheap to implement, while developers appreciate it if they’re also easy to translate into code. All of these factors combined put pressure on me and my team to deliver something imperfect to the detriment of the user experience.

You have to be incredibly stubborn to go off on a quest to find the answer that ticks all the boxes, while also keeping in mind that you should not stand for anything that could be detrimental to the users. Until you uncover an optimal solution, you truly don’t know whether you’re actually being helpful, a perfectionist, or completely absurd.

For example, while working on a calibration system for mechanics, we were struggling to find an adequate way to render all the important values on screen. We were pressured to follow in the footsteps of competitors, but their interfaces were much too complex for users. We were labeled as a group of “irrational perfectionists”. We even began to doubt whether we were capable of formulating a clearer solution. But our hard work paid off and led to a breakthrough! We simplified a device that could only be used by skilled pros — it no longer requires any formal training.

Sometimes, perfectionism is merely a form of perseverance.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionists tend to fall into the trap of equating their self worth with their professional performance. While this means that they are generally very conscientious and intrinsically motivated colleagues, it is also a sign that they find it very difficult to deal with failure. Not only is failure a staple of everyday life, it’s also an important part of design methodology. We have to fail early on in order to succeed in the long run. I’ve noticed that interns and juniors tend to display resistance towards failure. Their lack of experience and eagerness to formulate answers means they get very attached to their work much too soon.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

I think the approach towards “getting stuck” is generally quite flawed. You wouldn’t tell someone who got stranded on a mountain for 5 days that they were stuck on the idea of staying alive. Getting stuck is actually a sign of perseverance. It proves that you’ve exhausted the simplest and most obvious options.

Where most people would abandon the problem altogether, a perfectionist will keep trying to solve it. Better solutions tend to reveal themselves more slowly. About 100 times more slowly. It also becomes much harder to find a new angle.

It’s important to have a method to your madness. The design process allows for several iterations, and these tend to point the way towards the best possible solution.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?”

Performing tasks iteratively is the kryptonite of perfectionism: it teaches you that no version of something is ever truly final and that solving problems should be approached with an experimental mindset. Instead of being self-critical, delight yourself by asking “What if I did it like this? Or like this?”. Prevent getting side-tracked by mapping out your options in order to keep things organized and ensure a higher level of efficiency. If you’re the type of person with so many ideas that your teammates can’t keep up, it’s crucial to write them down, organize them, and pursue the options that seem the most viable. Cultivate a holistic approach to your work. Focusing too much on preemptive steps and processes can make you lose sight of the big picture. Always know what a project’s ultimate goal is and make sure that you’re working towards it. Understand the meaning of your negative emotions. Being involved in a high stakes project for an important client can be anxiety inducing. If their problem is also particularly complicated, the entire experience could become one big source of stress. It’s important to keep your feelings in check: pinpoint what’s making you nervous and discuss your concerns. Negative emotions affect our perception and our ability to approach situations rationally, so it’s important to foster a positive outlook towards the work to be done. Some perfectionists tend to be lone wolves, but a fresh pair of eyes can offer a revelatory perspective. Designers don’t work alone, they need the help of several people (stakeholders, users), as well as one another, in order to deliver best in class results. Teamwork teaches you how to rely on the help of others and improves the quality of deliverables.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’d like to inspire people to be diligent, empathic, and helpful. I believe everyone has the responsibility to leave the world a bit better than how they found it. Keeping things pragmatic, I try my best to extend our positive influence beyond the world of interface design.

Creative Navy actually has a scholarship program in place designed to support promising startups in the creation of their first digital product, provided it attempts to solve one of the major problems of our time: climate change, discrimination, domestic violence. We look forward to your proposals!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to sit down for lunch with Steven Pinker. His early work motivated me to become a specialist in cognitive psychology and apply its scientific principles to design methodology.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me on LinkedIn and Creative Navy’s Medium and Instagram.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you for this amazing opportunity, good luck with all your future endeavors!