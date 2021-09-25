Dennis L. Reed II of Homestead Entertainment: “I would say I wish someone told me about preproduction”

I would say I wish someone told me about preproduction. Preproduction is the most overlooked thing when it comes to new filmmakers. To pick a cast that is willing to grow with you. It’s about making the movie to your liking; don’t let people rush you.

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dennis L. Reed II .

Dennis L. Reed II is a writer and producer, known for First Lady 3 (2021), Indictment: Who Is Jonathan Carter? ( 2020) and Indictment: Dead Witnesses Can’t Talk (2016). He is a filmmaker that has cornered the Urban market and releases 3 productions each year through one of the only Black-owned Distribution Company entitled Homestead Entertainment. He has a knack for helping reality stars, celebrities in music and BIPOC entertainers have an outlet in television and film. He has definitely learned about how to be independent as a filmmaker and create channels for distribution.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Detroit. Funny when I hear myself say that. I am the oldest of five children. So, I guess you can say I was never spoiled because being the oldest in a single-parent home came with a lot of responsibilities. I started cooking in the fifth grade. Not just any cooking I could cook a full Thanksgiving dinner including pies and cheesecakes. But cooking wasn’t my passion it was sports. I played basketball and volleyball in high school. Full circle I am in the food and beverage industry. Actually, I own several restaurants and lounges in my hometown of Detroit.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My journey started with the books that I wrote. Writing turned into plays and now has evolved into films and television shows. Now I broker deals for DIIR Productions projects and other creatives through my distribution company, Homestead Entertainment.

How I started writing was interesting. I was in the streets of Detroit and ended up getting shot on April 20, 2005. From there, it was like God took everything away from me. So, I started writing. After writing my first book, “He Said She Said” I never looked back.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

The funniest thing that happened during filming was when I fell asleep on set and woke up with makeup on my face. I didn’t know they did it till I went to use the restroom. Man, I was on fire it was war from there. My cast and staff are usually tight-knit so we have pranks like that to keep things light and fun.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I would say that the most interesting person I met doing films would be Jennifer Williams who stars in a couple of my films. She is a positive person who exudes goodness. She is simply one person that wants all of us to win. Just dope person…

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would say it’s two people who stand out on this journey of filmmaking. Velda Hunter and LeMastor Spratling. When I was doing plays there were times, I couldn’t pay them because the shows weren’t making money. The two stood by my side when people were hating on me. I mean now we are dope, but this was a 16-year grind and they have been there through the good, bad, and the ugly. I love them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“God gives us all gifts and our gifts to God is to use them.” I don’t know who wrote that but one of my best friends Jevona told me. It relates to me because I let God down when I wasn’t using my gifts. So, now I go so hard to please him.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is important and affects our culture because media is how people are viewed. Biases are created through what people perceive the images of that culture and it is also inbred from our family influence.

Three reasons I believe diversity is important in film and television are:

Demonstrating diversity behind the scenes and in front of the camera will level the playing field in terms of distributing the wealth that is created through entertainment. It also shows young people that they can do more than just be actors/actresses to play a part in the making of film and television.

I feel that if we put more positive things in movies or tv they would look at other races and religions in a better light.

Lastly, this is a field that pays well, and we need our community to have a piece of the pie.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The First Lady Series with 1, 2 & 3 is our latest completion mainly because I love this series. Working with this cast has been a dream come true!!!

We have several TV and Film Projects. Our most recent film, First Lady 3, was released exclusively through Tubi on 7/31/21, https://tubitv.com/movies/610529/first-lady-3 . Homestead Entertainment has multiple creators releasing films and we are partnering with Dame Dash and others to release catalogs of distributed movies and television shows through our company. Press Release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homestead-entertainment-and-dennis-l-reed-release-first-lady-3-in-its-third-installment-of-urban-films-for-2021-301315322.html

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

The best part of this has been making my city proud. Detroit takes our film community seriously and just being one of the people making happen is a blessing. I love what I do, and I couldn’t always say that.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have told me to start filmmaking years before 2005.

I would say I wish someone told me about preproduction. Preproduction is the most overlooked thing when it comes to new filmmakers.

To pick a cast that is willing to grow with you.

Don’t be afraid to tell someone what you like or don’t like.

If your DP gets a shot, you don’t like and you want it redone, Say it.

It’s about making the movie to your liking; don’t let people rush you.

Trust yourself.

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

The reason I shoot my movies in Detroit, created DIIR Productions and Homestead Entertainment for distribution was to control artistic and cinematic choices and to own my IP. Our audience is the biggest stakeholder. The colt-like following that they give our series like First Lady 3 is the most rewarding part of the creating of the film. They follow along and ask for more films.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Jay Z is who I would choose to have lunch with. I would simply tell him thank you for motivating me.

How can our readers further follow you online?

www.Twitter.com/dennisreedii

www.instagram.com/dennisreedii

(3) Dennis L. Reed II Productions | Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DLRIIPRODUCTIONS/

IMDB: Dennis L. Reed II — IMDb , https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4826661/

Youtube:

Dennis Reed II — YouTube , https://www.youtube.com/dennisreedii

LinkedIn:

(1) Dennis Reed II | LinkedIn , https://www.linkedin.com/in/dennislreed/

Homestead Entertainment:

Homestead Entertainment (@homestead_entertainment) • Instagram photos and videos , https://www.instagram.com/Homestead_Entertainment/

Homestead Entertainment — Home

(facebook.com) , https://business.facebook.com/homesteadentertainment/

