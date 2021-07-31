Dennis Franczak of Fuseideas: “Remember who’s on the other side of the screen ”

Remember who’s on the other side of the screen — When you’re so invested mentally and physically into your marketing efforts on a day to day basis, it’s sometimes easy to forget that it doesn’t matter what you think about your marketing — it’s what your audience thinks! Think about how this will look to them when they see, AND in the context or environment they will see it in! When all else fails, ask — run a focus group, or online survey or test creative on social media.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dennis Franczak.

Dennis is Fuseideas’ founder and has over 20 years of business experience, most of which have been dedicated to marketing, interactive strategy, advertising and public relations. Dennis has advocated for innovation and the combination of technology, media and creative in marketing. Winner of numerous awards, Dennis is viewed as an innovative strategist who helps clients understand consumer behavior and how to brand their products and services across multiple platforms. Dennis started his career as an officer in the United States Air Force, where he managed multimillion-dollar research and development projects. Today, he is a prominent speaker at conferences across the country on topics of deep interest to marketers. Dennis has been actively involved with our lottery clients and in the industry, attending NASPL and LaFleur events. He serves on various leadership committees with the Ad Club of Boston, Massachusetts Interactive Technology Exchange, Destinations International, the Publicity Club of New England, AMA, and the Cable Telecommunications Association of Marketing. Dennis earned his Masters degree at Boston College.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I really didn’t start out in marketing. I was in the Air Force working on Mission Planning Systems. My wife introduced me to people who got me into marketing and advertising.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

We were in a pitch for a major client. We were pitching a website and I remember when I went into the meeting their CIO/CTO was quite a bit older and I felt being the young hotshot tecchie that I could talk my way through the pitch and evade questions I couldn’t answer. Well that CIO/CTO destroyed me in that pitch and exposed me and a year later I realized that person won the CIO Of The Year award for a national publication.

I learned to NEVER judge a person by their age or how they look. That person was way smarter than I was and it was a lesson I never forgot.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Truthfully it has to be my wife. I never would have gotten into the business if it wasn’t for her and she has been supportive of what I’ve been doing since the day we started the company.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think the one thing that makes our company stand out is that we truly understand how to tell great stories but we know that great stories don’t matter if you can’t use those stories to sell their product or service. This is why we have been hyper-focused on trying to do what I call Full-Brain Marketing. Using the creative side of the brain in concert with the analytical side of the brain to help a client achieve their business goals.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

There are 3 traits I think that make a great leader.

Listen to Others — I have always felt that differing opinions are the sure way to vet a situation. Being collaborative, and encouraging others to have a voice has always been something I have encouraged. Also it’s important in the creative industry because the best ideas are sometimes the ones that don’t get spoken so I encourage my team to never hold back on their ideas because it could be the one that breaks through. It doesn’t matter if it comes from a senior staff member, or an intern. Everyone deserves a voice. Have a backup plan to the backup plan — I always believe a plan is never going to go 100%. In fact, some don’t work so you have to be ready to change course at any time. As I have built my businesses, I have often had to go to Plan B or Plan C. But I always had the plans ready to go. Don’t get complacent — I’ve always felt that being complacent is the death of progress and to me that’s unacceptable. Our agency has always prided itself on trying to be one step ahead of technology and marketing trends and for the most part we have been. At Fuseideas complacency is an evil word and I push our team to get better every day, which in turn gets applied to our clients. Our tagline is the “Relentless Pursuit of Success and Glory” and this means every day we are trying to get better at what we do and also push our clients to do the same. What awaits on the other side is glory, being able to take pride in a job well done knowing that success will help our clients’ business, and our client contacts personally, whether though recognition or promotion.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

I think the biggest mistake we see with companies just staring out is not doing enough research about their audience before they jump in. In fact, sometimes businesses will move forward under the assumption they ‘know’ who their audience is, when in actuality they are off the mark. This can lead to poor performance with your digital marketing campaign and lower ROI or ROAS. We always recommend taking our own biases out of digital marketing and using tools that can help us carve out a better plan. For example, we use a tool called SEMrush to give us a better understanding of the market and our competitors’ keywords and ads, and areas where we can optimize based on keywords gaps, top sources of traffic, highest performing devices, etc — but there are many other tools out there as well, such as SpyFu, Ahrefs, Moz and more.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Our golden process really for any type of marketing always starts with Audience Discovery, which leads to Strategy and Planning, moving to Execution and Optimization and ends with Analysis and Insights. Again, it’s vital to know who your true audience is, how they think, and where they consume media and information. From there you can start to map out a ‘best-fit’ plan. For best results, we always recommend a ‘full-funnel’ approach using multi-channel touchpoints. For example, display and video work very well to build awareness and recognition of a brand or product, social media can help to generate deeper engagement, and PPC advertising captures that lower-funnel prospect who is actively searching for relevant information. Of course, specific channels, platforms, data sources and total investment will vary based on your business and who your audience is.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

With over 90% of all searches taking place on Google, it has to be Google Ads. The best thing about Google Ads is that it is a free platform to use with no real minimum investment either — so the barrier of entry is pretty low for any sized business who wants to start out in PPC marketing.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Test and learn: Don’t rely on one ad to suffice for your marketing. Test 2–3 different variations of ads in rotation at the same time and see which performs better. Optimize continually — PPC marketing is a highly competitive environment. While platforms like Google Ads and others are rather intuitive, you could be sacrificing performance and losing money by “setting it and forgetting it”. Go in often and turn off lower performing keywords, increase investment on higher performing keywords, add in new keywords, etc. Use Extensions — Google allows advertiser to create and implement “extensions” on their ads, which are complementary information and sublinks for a user to read or click on. For example, there are callout extensions which give a little more information beyond the character limit of an ad, and there’s sitelink extensions which show up below the main header and click directly to a sub-page on the site. Google loves when advertisers use extensions as they typically better for user experience, and will typically ‘reward’ advertisers with higher page rankings for using them!

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Not all email campaigns are created equally: There are many types of email campaigns that a business can run based on the objective. For example, there are Brand Marketing campaigns, Re-engagement campaigns, Permission Pass campaigns, Drip campaigns, etc. Each one of these sits in a different part of a ‘customer lifecycle’. The first thing you’ll want to do is decide what you’re trying to accomplish with your email (e.g. “start an interaction or conversation”, “have someone purchase a product”, “communicate an important deadline”, “make sure they are OK with us sending them emails!”) Once you know what you’re trying to accomplish, it will be easier to pick out your lists, develop content, decide on calls-to-action, etc. A/B Test, but limit to one variable: This is the biggest mistake we see — companies would like to test two different images and two different headlines at the same time. If we were to run that test, and Email #1 performed better than Email #2, how would we know if it was the image or headline that made the greatest impact. Answer: we wouldn’t! Restricting you’re A/B test to one variable will let you learn more about your audience’s behavior and what works best over the long term. Note: this is the same idea for subject lines. Get used to testing a few different variations: FOMO, Humor, Question, Personalized, etc. and see what your audience typically responds to the best. Don’t get blacklisted: Some companies believe they can take a list they purchased from a third party, or from their “rolodex”, import that into an email service provide (ESP) like Hubspot or Constant Contact and start running email blasts. The truth is, if you’re not allowing those users to ‘opt-in’ to your marketing, you could be violating the terms of your ESP or worse the regulations established in the CAN-SPAM act. This might get you “blacklisted” as a SPAMer, which is difficult to get out of. Get used to scrubbing your lists through a platform like Neverbounce, and running “Permission Pass” campaigns to ensure your audience is OK with you marketing to them. When all else fails, you can always fall back on personal emails to your prospects.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Here are just a few to call out:

SEMrush: This was mentioned earlier, but our company uses this tool as our go-to for SEO, SEM/PPC, content, social and competitive research. The tool is pretty intuitive to use, and allows you to create dashboards to keep track of clients digital marketing performance over time.

Litmus: This tool allows you to build, test and analyze emails and shows you how your emails will look across many different email clients (i.e. Outlook, Gmail, Apple Mail, etc.) This is important as not all email clients will display your beautiful looking HTML template the same way!

Hotjar: This is a website heat-mapping and behavioral tracking tool. Really beneficial for tracking where on your site users are clicking and interacting with the most.

Datorama: Backed by Salesforce, this is a data visualization and marketing intelligence platform that allows us to make smarter marketing decisions based on a ‘single source of truth’. The platform has many out-of-the-box APIs built out so you can connect your Google, Facebook, ESP, ad server and analytics platform in and see all of your data in one comprehensive dashboard.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Understand the story behind your data — I think the narrative has been for so many years to trust the data. Data, data, data. Yes, data is king, and there’s no denying that. But we have to remember that data is nothing without human interpretation. When I see a table of data presented to me, I always try to step back and think, what is really going on here with our audience? One good example of this is we tested CTA buttons for one of our higher education clients. The hypothesis was that “Apply Now” was a stronger CTA than “Learn More” and thus would perform better. What we found is that for undergraduate students, they weren’t necessarily ready to apply and needed to gather more information about this big decision. On the flip side, when we promoted a specific event or graduate degree/program, stronger CTAs like “RSVP Now” or “Apply Now” performed better. Be ready to change and adapt — In this industry, things move fast and are ALWAYS changing. What was commonplace last year may not be best practice this year, and companies are always changing the rules of the game so it can be tough to keep up. Two big examples of this are Apple’s iOS14 update which has huge implications on advertisers being able to track (or not track) on popular apps like Facebook, and the upcoming removal of cookie technology from popular browsers like Chrome which will impede advertisers’ ability to track and retarget consumer online. It’s important to stay up to date on these changes, because they will have big implications on what we can and can’t do as marketers moving forward. There is no “silver-bullet” solution — As I mentioned earlier, we at Fuseideas truly believe in the power of a full-funnel cross-channel marketing approach for our clients. If we were judging overall campaign performance based on conversion rates by channel, we would never run anything by paid search marketing. The reason? PPC will almost always show the greatest conversion rates compared to other paid media channels like display, video, native, etc. This is because we’re targeting an audience of hand-raisers, or “intenders” who are already in the market for a business or product. This is why last-touch attribution can be dangerous. Think about your marketing campaign holistically and beyond the click: When I have video in market, did my organic search volume for branded search increase? When I run social campaigns, am I seeing a higher lift in hashtag usage and positive sentiment on these channels? Remember who’s on the other side of the screen — When you’re so invested mentally and physically into your marketing efforts on a day to day basis, it’s sometimes easy to forget that it doesn’t matter what you think about your marketing — it’s what your audience thinks! Think about how this will look to them when they see, AND in the context or environment they will see it in! When all else fails, ask — run a focus group, or online survey or test creative on social media. Have fun! It sounds cliché to say, but it is so true. Marketing is a fun job, and we get to be the ones who make people laugh, change their opinions, get them excited to buy something, or just plain inspire them. What a cool thing to be part of at the end of the day!

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I am a huge podcaster. Usually I use it for just entertainment (try Crime Junkie or True Crime Garage folks!) but one of my go to podcasts is Build A Better Agency by Drew McClellan. His podcast has been a huge resource for us as we continue to become a better agency and serve our clients better.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Well our website is a great place to start. www.fuseideas.com. For social media, follow us on Twitter @fuseideas; Instagram @fuseideas and Facebook.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!