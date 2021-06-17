Dennis Bogas describes some of the most common myths surrounding mental health

Research has shown that at least 30 percent of all adults suffer from one form of mental health problem in the United States of America. The exact number would range between 44 and 50 million people. Despite the high numbers of such cases, people generally tend to stigmatize and discriminate against people who suffer from mental health problems.

Several people feel isolated by their loved ones because of mental illnesses. The main reason for such behavior is that several myths surround mental health. Hence, it is important to dispel some such common misconceptions. In this small article, you will learn about some of the most common myths surrounding mental illnesses.

Mental illness is not common – Dennis Bogas

Mental health problems are pretty common. Over 25 percent of people are affected by these problems, which can seriously impair their life in a brief time. Mental illness can affect people regardless of their gender, age, race, and religion. People from all social and financial backgrounds can be affected by mental illness.

Mental disorders arise because of family issues

Mental illness does not arise directly from any family-related issue. It can affect teenagers and young kids too who do not have the responsibility of running a household. Mental health is affected when someone has untoward environmental factors and trauma to repress and withstand.

Experts bust the notion that people pretend to be mentally afflicted

Millionaire entrepreneur Dennis Bogas opines that nobody chooses to have any form of physical ailment, and similarly, nobody wants to have mental disorders. The extensive causes behind any mental affliction are pretty complicated and are always genuine. At times, it is possible that people may not feel that the reasons are easily visible, and hence, they may dismiss them altogether. However, this would be wrong, and people need to support folks who suffer from mental illness.

Personal weakness causes mental health problems

Like any physical ailments, mental health disorders are not the result of someone’s personality or characteristics. Mental health disorders arise due to specific situations in which a person feels trapped and cannot escape that condition. Specific incidents like poor job conditions, strained relationships, and overwhelming responsibilities can contribute to poor mental health. Hence, people must understand what these exact circumstances cause mental health disorders and address them all adequately.

Therapy is useless for mental health patients

Many people feel that folks with mental health conditions should take pills and not go for therapy. However, this is incorrect as different people require different forms of diagnosis to get the proper treatment that is best suited for them. Therapy and counseling sessions are important because these can help a person voice their concerns out succinctly. Such diagnosis can help create the proper treatment protocol for the patients.

People mustn’t stigmatize mental health patients and dispel commonly held myths about mental disorders. Anyone can suffer from this so it is crucial to be aware of it. Awareness can bring about many changes among people to deal with it.